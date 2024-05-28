Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 28, 2024 / 10:05 AM

Binge-eating disorder can persist for years

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
In a five-year study of binge eating disorder, most of the study participants still met the criteria for the disorder at the five-year mark, although some had made improvements. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
In a five-year study of binge eating disorder, most of the study participants still met the criteria for the disorder at the five-year mark, although some had made improvements. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Prior studies have suggested that binge eating disorder may not last long, but a more rigorous look at the illness finds that just isn't so.

"The big takeaway is that binge-eating disorder does improve with time, but for many people it lasts years," said study first author Kristin Javaras, assistant psychologist in the Division of Women's Mental Health at McLean Hospital in Boston.

Advertisement

"As a clinician, oftentimes the clients I work with report many, many years of binge-eating disorder, which felt very discordant with studies that suggested that it was a transient disorder," she said in a hospital news release. "It's very important to understand how long binge-eating disorder lasts and how likely people are to relapse so that we can better provide better care."

In binge eating disorder, which typically arises around a person's mid-20s, people feel their eating is out of their control. Anywhere from 1% to 3% of American adults are thought to have the disorder.

Related

According to Javaras' team, prior studies looking at binge eating disorder were either retrospective (meaning they often relied on people's memory of their disorder).

If they were prospective (following patients through time) they were often very small (less than 50 people) or didn't include people tackling severe obesity.

Advertisement

In the new study, Javaras' team tracked outcomes for 137 adults diagnosed with binge-eating disorder for five years. People ranged in age from 19 to 74 and they had an average BMI of 36 (the threshold for obesity is a BMI of 30).

The people in the study were independently living within their communities and weren't in treatment programs, better reflecting "real-world" experiences with binge-eating disorders.

At the 2.5-year mark, 61% of people in the study still met all the criteria for a binge-eating disorder, and another 23% still had "clinically significant symptoms" although they fell shy of an actual binge eating disorder diagnosis, the researchers said.

By the five-year mark, most of the study participants still met the criteria for have a binge-eating disorder, although some had made improvements, the study authors said.

Even among those who were in remission at 2.5 years, 35% went on to have a full-blown binge-eating disorder by five years, Javaras' team said.

At the five-year mark, most people still had binge-eating episodes, although many had improved.

The findings were published Tuesday in the journal Psychological Medicine.

Javaras notes that prior studies have suggested that treatment programs do help curb eating disorders, but not everyone has access to such programs.

Advertisement

More information

Find out more about binge-eating disorder at the Mayo Clinic.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Mice sickened from drinking raw milk carrying bird flu virus
Health News // 1 day ago
Mice sickened from drinking raw milk carrying bird flu virus
Confirming the dangers of drinking raw cow's milk when the H5N1 avian flu virus is circulating in U.S. dairy herds, researchers found that mice fed the milk quickly got ill.
Study: Ozempic boosts health, survival of patients with kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Ozempic boosts health, survival of patients with kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes
Ozempic provides a wide variety of health benefits for people with kidney disease and Type 2 diabetes, a major clinical trial has found.
HPV vaccine linked to sharp reduction in risk of cancers in men
Health News // 3 days ago
HPV vaccine linked to sharp reduction in risk of cancers in men
Development and uptake of the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine has been crucial in reducing rates of virus-linked cervical cancers in women. Now, data suggests the vaccine is saving men from fatal cancers, too.
Cognitive declines lead older adults to quit driving
Health News // 3 days ago
Cognitive declines lead older adults to quit driving
Impaired cognitive function foreshadows the decision of many seniors to give up driving, even more so than age or physical changes related to Alzheimer's disease, researchers found.
Most young breast cancer survivors can go on to have babies
Health News // 4 days ago
Most young breast cancer survivors can go on to have babies
About 73% of breast cancer survivors attempting to conceive achieved a pregnancy and 65% had a live birth, researchers report.
New research moves closer to male birth control pill
Health News // 4 days ago
New research moves closer to male birth control pill
For decades, the responsibility for birth control has fallen largely on women, but new research suggests a birth control pill for men might one day become a reality.
Many people quit new weight-loss drugs because of costs, side effects
Health News // 4 days ago
Many people quit new weight-loss drugs because of costs, side effects
Three months after starting one of the new GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, more than a quarter of patients have already quit the medications, and by a year from first use more than a third have stopped, new research shows.
Panel recommends blood test to detect colon cancer for FDA approval
Health News // 4 days ago
Panel recommends blood test to detect colon cancer for FDA approval
May 23 (UPI) -- A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Thursday recommended approval for a new blood test to detect colon and rectal cancer despite concerns over the test's accuracy.
Stroke rates rising sharply among people younger than 65
Health News // 4 days ago
Stroke rates rising sharply among people younger than 65
The rate at which Americans under the age of 65 suffered a stroke rose by about 15% between 2011 and 2022, new government data shows.
7.1 million American kids have been diagnosed with ADHD
Health News // 4 days ago
7.1 million American kids have been diagnosed with ADHD
About 1 in 9 American children has ever received an ADHD diagnosis, slightly more than the number of kids currently being treated for the disorder, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HPV vaccine linked to sharp reduction in risk of cancers in men
HPV vaccine linked to sharp reduction in risk of cancers in men
Mice sickened from drinking raw milk carrying bird flu virus
Mice sickened from drinking raw milk carrying bird flu virus
Many people quit new weight-loss drugs because of costs, side effects
Many people quit new weight-loss drugs because of costs, side effects
Cognitive declines lead older adults to quit driving
Cognitive declines lead older adults to quit driving
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement