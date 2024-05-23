Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 23, 2024 / 8:50 PM

Panel recommends blood test to detect colon cancer for FDA approval

By Ehren Wynder
About 150,000 Americans every year are diagnosed with colon and rectal cancers, and over a third of those cases are expected to be fatal. Photo by AhmadArdity/Pixabay
About 150,000 Americans every year are diagnosed with colon and rectal cancers, and over a third of those cases are expected to be fatal. Photo by AhmadArdity/Pixabay

May 23 (UPI) -- A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Thursday recommended approval for a new blood test to detect colon and rectal cancer despite concerns over the test's accuracy.

California-based biotechnology company Guardant Health applied for FDA approval of its blood test called Shield, which is used to screen for early signs of colorectal cancer.

Advertisement

The FDA advisory panel voted 8-1 that the test is safe for people who meet the criteria for testing, 6-3 that the test is effective and 7-2 that the benefits of the test outweigh the risks.

Panelists raised concerns that Shield is not as accurate as colonoscopy screening.

Related

In a study of nearly 8,000 patients, Shield detected 83% of cases of colorectal cancer. The test detected 88% of stage I, II or III colorectal cancer cases and around 13% of precancerous tumors called adenomas.

Advertisement

Comparatively, Exact's stool-based Cologuard test had 92.3% sensitivity rate, according to the FDA.

Panelist Dr. Sean Spencer said he voted yes to advance Shield with the indication that testing should be used for "asymptomatic individuals for the detection of colon cancer."

"I think in the labeling, it should clearly indicate that this is not to detect adenomas and it is not designed as a preventive strategy," Spencer said.

Panel member Dr. William Brugge said he thinks the test is safe but not effective.

"My primary concern here is that I don't think Shield is a particularly good screening test for colon cancer," Brugge said, adding that he thinks "many of the other existing tests" are better.

The FDA will review the panel discussions and voting outcomes in deciding whether or not to approve the test.

If approved, Shield will be the second-blood-based test for colon cancer in the United States, after Epigenomics' Epi proColon, which received approval in 2016.

Dr. Craig Eagle, chief medical officer at Guardant Health, said it also would be the first blood-based test for colorectal cancer that qualifies for Medicare reimbursement.

Colonoscopy is considered the most accurate way to test for colorectal cancer, as it can detect lesions or polyps in the colon or rectum, whereas a blood test cannot. Many people, however, skip screening because the process is invasive.

Advertisement

Robert Smith, senior vice president of early cancer detection science at the American Cancer Society, argued that blood-based tests like Guardant Health's Shield can "significantly" reduce the incidence rate of advanced cases, even if they have a lower detection rate.

"Most people would like to see a blood-based option that was more accurate with respect to finding precursor lesions in addition to cancers," he said. "But the rather remarkable thing about colorectal cancer screening is that people vary in their readiness to do one test or another. You have to give people a choice."

Panelist Charity Morgan, a biostatistics professor at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, said the test "is better than nothing for patients who are getting nothing, but it is not better than a colonoscopy."

Guardant argued that, because its test can be used easily and frequently, there is a higher chance that dangerous polyps can be detected, even with the test's lower detection rate.

About 150,000 Americans every year are diagnosed with colon and rectal cancers, and over a third of those cases are expected to be fatal.

Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist and robotic surgeon with Orlando Health, wrote in a CNN opinion piece in March that only about 60% of eligible people eligible stay up to date with recommended cancer screenings.

Advertisement

Regarding blood-based tests, Brahmbatt said, "The hope is, once approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, this blood test would increase screening for colorectal cancer."

Latest Headlines

Stroke rates rising sharply among people younger than 65
Health News // 5 hours ago
Stroke rates rising sharply among people younger than 65
The rate at which Americans under the age of 65 suffered a stroke rose by about 15% between 2011 and 2022, new government data shows.
7.1 million American kids have been diagnosed with ADHD
Health News // 6 hours ago
7.1 million American kids have been diagnosed with ADHD
About 1 in 9 American children has ever received an ADHD diagnosis, slightly more than the number of kids currently being treated for the disorder, a new study shows.
Ultra-processed foods may raise risk of stroke, dementia
Health News // 7 hours ago
Ultra-processed foods may raise risk of stroke, dementia
Ultra-processed foods are bad for more than your waistline: New research shows they seem to raise the risk of stroke and dementia-related memory or thinking problems.
Foundation offers tips for traveling with people with Alzheimer's
Health News // 9 hours ago
Foundation offers tips for traveling with people with Alzheimer's
Experts are expecting this Memorial Day weekend to be the busiest yet, with nearly 44 million Americans projected to travel between Thursday and Monday.
Sales of vaping products to kids is common on TikTok
Health News // 10 hours ago
Sales of vaping products to kids is common on TikTok
TikTok is full of fun memes, pranks, dances and challenges -- and illicit vaping product sales targeting teenagers, a new study reports.
Buildup of fentanyl residue on shared pipes is overdose risk
Health News // 10 hours ago
Buildup of fentanyl residue on shared pipes is overdose risk
Smoking has now replaced injections as the most common way of ingesting illicit fentanyl. That switch has created a potentially deadly new danger as fentanyl residues slowly build up in shared equipment used to smoke.
Use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs soars among teens, young adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs soars among teens, young adults
The number of American teens and young adults who've been prescribed one of the new GLP-1 weight-loss drugs soared nearly seven-fold between 2020 and 2023, a new report finds.
Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts
Health News // 1 day ago
Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts
Folks regularly taking fish oil supplements might not be helping their health as much as they might think, a new study suggests.
Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Health News // 1 day ago
Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Doctors have long known that excessive marijuana use can trigger psychosis, especially in the young. But new research suggests the link is stronger that ever imagined before.
Study: 8-year interval between HPV tests for cervical cancer may be safe, effective
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: 8-year interval between HPV tests for cervical cancer may be safe, effective
HPV testing to prevent cervical cancer might not have to happen as often as currently recommended, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts
Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts
Fluoridated drinking water during pregnancy may raise health risks for baby
Fluoridated drinking water during pregnancy may raise health risks for baby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement