Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 23, 2024 / 1:57 PM

7.1 million American kids have been diagnosed with ADHD

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
About 7.1 million kids (11.4%) have ever been diagnosed with ADHD, according to findings published Thursday in the Journal of Clinical Child &amp; Adolescent Psychology. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
About 7.1 million kids (11.4%) have ever been diagnosed with ADHD, according to findings published Thursday in the Journal of Clinical Child & Adolescent Psychology. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

About 1 in 9 American children has ever received an ADHD diagnosis, slightly more than the number of kids currently being treated for the disorder, a new study shows.

About 7.1 million kids (11.4%) have been diagnosed with ADHD, according to findings published Thursday in the Journal of Clinical Child & Adolescent Psychology.

Advertisement

Incidence appears to be rising: Approximately 1 million more children ages 3 to 17 received an ADHD diagnosis in 2022 than in 2016, researchers found.

About 6.5 million children (10.5%) currently live with ADHD, or about 93% of those who've ever been diagnosed, researchers found.

Related

Among kids currently dealing with ADHD, about 58% have moderate or severe ADHD and 78% have at least one other disorder, results show.

Nearly 54% of current ADHD patients have been prescribed medication for the disorder, and 44% have received behavioral treatment in the past year, researchers found.

However, nearly one in three kids (30%) haven't received any ADHD-specific treatment, results show.

ADHD is more common in the United States than in other countries, the researchers found.

For the study, researchers analyzed more than 45,000 interviews conducted as part of the 2022 National Survey of Children's Health.

Advertisement

"Public awareness of ADHD has changed over time," the researchers said.

"With increased awareness of symptoms related to attention regulation, ADHD has been increasingly recognized in girls, adolescents and adults," they added in a journal news release. "Moreover, ADHD has previously been diagnosed at lower rates among children in some racial and ethnic minority groups. With increased awareness, such gaps in diagnoses have been narrowing or closing."

For example, researchers found that Asian and Hispanic kids have a lower prevalence of diagnosed ADHD than White children.

Also, children living in homes with lower education and income had a higher rate of ADHD than those in wealthier and better-educated families, results show.

And kids covered by public insurance programs like Medicaid or CHIP have higher rates of ADHD than kids covered by private insurance.

Certain parts of the country -- the Northeast, Midwest and South -- had higher rates of childhood ADHD than the West, researchers found. Additionally, ADHD is more common in rural or suburban areas than in urban areas.

These sort of disparities also extend to treatment of ADHD, researchers added.

More kids on public insurance are taking medication than those covered by private plans, and more children in the Midwest and South are taking meds than those in the West.

Advertisement

"Shifts in patterns of treatments may also be affected by changes in the demographic distribution of who receives ADHD diagnoses," the researchers wrote. "There is evidence that the sex difference for diagnosis of ADHD may be narrowing; in prior years, the ratio of boys to girls diagnosed with ADHD was more than 2:1."

More information

The National Institute of Mental Health has more about ADHD in children and teens.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Ultra-processed foods may raise risk of stroke, dementia
Health News // 1 hour ago
Ultra-processed foods may raise risk of stroke, dementia
Ultra-processed foods are bad for more than your waistline: New research shows they seem to raise the risk of stroke and dementia-related memory or thinking problems.
Foundation offers tips for traveling with people with Alzheimer's
Health News // 3 hours ago
Foundation offers tips for traveling with people with Alzheimer's
Experts are expecting this Memorial Day weekend to be the busiest yet, with nearly 44 million Americans projected to travel between Thursday and Monday.
Sales of vaping products to kids is common on TikTok
Health News // 4 hours ago
Sales of vaping products to kids is common on TikTok
TikTok is full of fun memes, pranks, dances and challenges -- and illicit vaping product sales targeting teenagers, a new study reports.
Buildup of fentanyl residue on shared pipes is overdose risk
Health News // 4 hours ago
Buildup of fentanyl residue on shared pipes is overdose risk
Smoking has now replaced injections as the most common way of ingesting illicit fentanyl. That switch has created a potentially deadly new danger as fentanyl residues slowly build up in shared equipment used to smoke.
Use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs soars among teens, young adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs soars among teens, young adults
The number of American teens and young adults who've been prescribed one of the new GLP-1 weight-loss drugs soared nearly seven-fold between 2020 and 2023, a new report finds.
Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts
Health News // 1 day ago
Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts
Folks regularly taking fish oil supplements might not be helping their health as much as they might think, a new study suggests.
Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Health News // 1 day ago
Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Doctors have long known that excessive marijuana use can trigger psychosis, especially in the young. But new research suggests the link is stronger that ever imagined before.
Study: 8-year interval between HPV tests for cervical cancer may be safe, effective
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: 8-year interval between HPV tests for cervical cancer may be safe, effective
HPV testing to prevent cervical cancer might not have to happen as often as currently recommended, a new study says.
Replacing diesel school bus with electric could save $250,000 in health, climate costs
Health News // 1 day ago
Replacing diesel school bus with electric could save $250,000 in health, climate costs
Replacing a diesel bus with a clean electric model yields up to $247,600 in climate and health benefits per bus, according to research from Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
NEW YORK, May 22 (UPI) -- While heroic bystanders have given first aid that saved someone's life, only half of U.S. residents over age 18 are trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts
Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts
Fluoridated drinking water during pregnancy may raise health risks for baby
Fluoridated drinking water during pregnancy may raise health risks for baby
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement