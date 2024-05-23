Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 23, 2024 / 10:28 AM

Sales of vaping products to kids is common on TikTok

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Advertising and sales of vaping products is common on the video-sharing platform TIkTok, according to findings published Thursday in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Advertising and sales of vaping products is common on the video-sharing platform TIkTok, according to findings published Thursday in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

TikTok is full of fun memes, pranks, dances and challenges -- and illicit vaping product sales targeting teenagers, a new study reports.

Advertising and sales of vaping products is common on the video-sharing platform, according to findings published Thursday in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.

Advertisement

What's more, the users offering these items often use hashtags like #puffbundles to hide vaping products within packages also containing lip gloss and candy, the researchers added.

"Parents should be aware that children may be receiving e-cigarette products through the mail. These self-proclaimed small businesses are targeting youth by advertising that they don't check for identification," said lead researcher Page Dobbs, an associate professor of public health with the University of Arkansas.

Related

Even though vaping is prohibited among minors, an estimated 4.7 middle school and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2023. That's more than 1 in 6 middle- and high-schoolers.

This relatively high rate of vaping among teens led researchers to suspect that social media might be a means by which kids are obtaining e-cigarettes.

Nearly two-thirds of teenagers (63%) used TikTok in 2023, making it a natural place to look for illicit sales and advertising of vaping products, researchers said.

Advertisement

For the study, the team identified 475 English language TikTok Videos posted between July 2022 and August 2023 containing popular hashtags related to e-cigarettes like #puffbars, #geekbar and #elfbar.

The team then narrowed the hashtags to those specific to online sales of e-cigarettes, such as #discreetshipping, #puffbundle, and #hiddennic.

About 50% of the videos advertised popular vaping brands, and 45% included cannabis products, researchers found.

The videos directed customers to other social media platforms - most often Instagram (58%) - to use services like Telegram to purchase vaping products.

Vendors often evade restrictions on sales and advertising of vaping products to minors by creating what TikTok users tag as #puffbundles or #vapebundles, researchers found. These bundles include other products like candy, fake eyelashes and lip gloss, so the packages don't appear to contain vaping products at all

Nearly 29% of the products were described as "bundled," about 9% indicated the products were "hidden," and 6% touted international shipping as an option.

"If your child receives a bundle of candy or beauty products in the mail, check inside the packaging or inside the scrunchie with a zipper," Dobbs said in a journal news release.

Nearly half (45%) of the videos posted about selling vaping products specifically advertised that they did not require age verification of the buyer, results show. None of the videos indicated customers needed to provide ID to purchase vaping products or accept a mailed package.

Advertisement

"Policymakers and enforcement agencies should be aware that these products are being shipped internationally, meaning people are circumventing tobacco laws in multiple countries," Dobbs said.

More information

The American Lung Association has more about vaping and teens.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Foundation offers tips for traveling with people with Alzheimer's
Health News // 52 minutes ago
Foundation offers tips for traveling with people with Alzheimer's
Experts are expecting this Memorial Day weekend to be the busiest yet, with nearly 44 million Americans projected to travel between Thursday and Monday.
Buildup of fentanyl residue on shared pipes is overdose risk
Health News // 1 hour ago
Buildup of fentanyl residue on shared pipes is overdose risk
Smoking has now replaced injections as the most common way of ingesting illicit fentanyl. That switch has created a potentially deadly new danger as fentanyl residues slowly build up in shared equipment used to smoke.
Use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs soars among teens, young adults
Health News // 22 hours ago
Use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs soars among teens, young adults
The number of American teens and young adults who've been prescribed one of the new GLP-1 weight-loss drugs soared nearly seven-fold between 2020 and 2023, a new report finds.
Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts
Health News // 23 hours ago
Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts
Folks regularly taking fish oil supplements might not be helping their health as much as they might think, a new study suggests.
Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Health News // 23 hours ago
Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Doctors have long known that excessive marijuana use can trigger psychosis, especially in the young. But new research suggests the link is stronger that ever imagined before.
Study: 8-year interval between HPV tests for cervical cancer may be safe, effective
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: 8-year interval between HPV tests for cervical cancer may be safe, effective
HPV testing to prevent cervical cancer might not have to happen as often as currently recommended, a new study says.
Replacing diesel school bus with electric could save $250,000 in health, climate costs
Health News // 1 day ago
Replacing diesel school bus with electric could save $250,000 in health, climate costs
Replacing a diesel bus with a clean electric model yields up to $247,600 in climate and health benefits per bus, according to research from Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
NEW YORK, May 22 (UPI) -- While heroic bystanders have given first aid that saved someone's life, only half of U.S. residents over age 18 are trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding, a new study finds.
Study: Matcha may inhibit bacteria that causes gum disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Matcha may inhibit bacteria that causes gum disease
Matcha green tea has the potential to keep gum disease at bay, a new study finds.
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
The legalization of cannabis and the popularity of its edible versions is having an unexpected effect: More seniors landing in emergency departments with overdoses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Fluoridated drinking water during pregnancy may raise health risks for baby
Fluoridated drinking water during pregnancy may raise health risks for baby
Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts
Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts
Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Oral rinse could identify bacteria linked to stomach cancers
Oral rinse could identify bacteria linked to stomach cancers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement