Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 22, 2024 / 12:45 PM

Regular fish oil use may harm those with healthy hearts

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Regular use of fish oil supplements could increase the risk of first-time heart disease and stroke among those with good heart health, new research suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Regular use of fish oil supplements could increase the risk of first-time heart disease and stroke among those with good heart health, new research suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Folks regularly taking fish oil supplements might not be helping their health as much as they might think, a new study suggests.

Regular use of fish oil supplements could increase the risk of first-time heart disease and stroke among those with good heart health, new research suggests.

Advertisement

However, the long-term study also found that fish oil can help those whose hearts are already in trouble, potentially slowing the progression of heart problems and lowering the risk of death.

Healthy people taking fish oil supplements had a 13% increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm problem that increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, researchers found.

Related

They also had a 5% increased risk of stroke, results show.

"Our findings suggest caution in the use of fish oil supplements for primary prevention because of the uncertain cardiovascular benefits and adverse effects," wrote the research team led by Dr. Hualiang Lin, an epidemiologist with Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou, China.

Advertisement

But in those with existing heart disease, regular use of fish oil lowered risk of a heart attack due to atrial fibrillation by 15%, and the risk of heart failure leading to death by 9%.

"Regular use of fish oil supplements might have different roles in the progression of cardiovascular disease," based on whether someone already has heart problems, the researchers suggested.

"Overall, I would say that the days where people just go to the store and buy buckets of fish oil pills to keep them well should be over, but fish oil may still have a role in people who are already sick," Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver, told CNN.

When it comes to fish oil, "the devil is in the details," neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson, director of research at the Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases in Boca Raton, Fla., told CNN.

"First, we recommend testing for omega-3 fatty acid levels -- there are finger-prick tests you can buy online which are accurate -- and then you should continue to test. You don't want to take fish oil if you don't need it," he stressed.

Isaacson recommended getting omega-3 fatty acids from food and added that sardines and wild-caught salmon are the best sources. Farm-raised salmon is not the best choice, he said, because of impurities in the water in which they are raised.

Advertisement

Fish oil remains a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids, which are thought to help both heart and brain health. As such, health experts recommend that people eat oily fish like salmon at least once a week or use fish oil supplements, researchers said in background notes.

For the study, the team analyzed data from nearly 416,000 people ages 40 to 69 participating in a large-scale health study in the United Kingdom. These people were surveyed between 2006 and 2010 to gather basic health information, including their regular diet and supplement use.

Nearly a third (32%) said they regularly use fish oil supplements.

The research team then tracked the health of participants for an average of nearly 12 years, watching to see how many died, developed heart problems or suffered a stroke.

The findings were published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Medicine.

"Further studies are needed" to figure out why fish oil might not be helpful for healthy people, but useful in people with heart problems, the researchers concluded in a journal news release.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about fish oil supplements.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Health News // 30 minutes ago
Risk for psychosis skyrockets among teens who use cannabis
Doctors have long known that excessive marijuana use can trigger psychosis, especially in the young. But new research suggests the link is stronger that ever imagined before.
Study: 8-year interval between HPV tests for cervical cancer may be safe, effective
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: 8-year interval between HPV tests for cervical cancer may be safe, effective
HPV testing to prevent cervical cancer might not have to happen as often as currently recommended, a new study says.
Replacing diesel school bus with electric could save $250,000 in health, climate costs
Health News // 2 hours ago
Replacing diesel school bus with electric could save $250,000 in health, climate costs
Replacing a diesel bus with a clean electric model yields up to $247,600 in climate and health benefits per bus, according to research from Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
NEW YORK, May 22 (UPI) -- While heroic bystanders have given first aid that saved someone's life, only half of U.S. residents over age 18 are trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding, a new study finds.
Study: Matcha may inhibit bacteria that causes gum disease
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Matcha may inhibit bacteria that causes gum disease
Matcha green tea has the potential to keep gum disease at bay, a new study finds.
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
Health News // 22 hours ago
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
The legalization of cannabis and the popularity of its edible versions is having an unexpected effect: More seniors landing in emergency departments with overdoses.
Lung cancer risks remain high for smokers who switch to vaping
Health News // 1 day ago
Lung cancer risks remain high for smokers who switch to vaping
If you've quit smoking and have switched to vaping instead, your odds for lung cancer won't fall as steeply as if you quit nicotine altogether, new research suggests.
Fluoridated drinking water during pregnancy may raise health risks for baby
Health News // 1 day ago
Fluoridated drinking water during pregnancy may raise health risks for baby
Fetal exposure to fluoride from a mom-to-be's drinking water might raise the odds for physical and mental health issues in toddlers, new research suggests.
Expert shares what to expect after hip replacement surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Expert shares what to expect after hip replacement surgery
Hip replacement is a major, arduous elective surgery, and rehabilitation afterwards takes time, according to an expert from Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore.
Kids with asthma more likely to need hospital care during heat waves
Health News // 1 day ago
Kids with asthma more likely to need hospital care during heat waves
Daytime heat waves are associated with 19% increased odds that a child with asthma will wind up in the hospital, researchers discovered.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tracking exercise steps or minutes may boost health
Tracking exercise steps or minutes may boost health
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
Study: Matcha may inhibit bacteria that causes gum disease
Study: Matcha may inhibit bacteria that causes gum disease
Study predicts global life expectancy will rise by more than 4 years by 2050
Study predicts global life expectancy will rise by more than 4 years by 2050
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Study: Only half of U.S. residents trained to perform CPR or stop serious bleeding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement