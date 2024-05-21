Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 21, 2024 / 2:40 PM

Study: Matcha may inhibit bacteria that causes gum disease

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Lab experiments show that matcha can inhibit the growth of Porphyromonas gingivalis, one of the main bacterial culprits behind gum disease. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Lab experiments show that matcha can inhibit the growth of Porphyromonas gingivalis, one of the main bacterial culprits behind gum disease. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Matcha green tea has the potential to keep gum disease at bay, a new study finds.

Lab experiments show that matcha can inhibit the growth of Porphyromonas gingivalis, one of the main bacterial culprits behind gum disease.

Advertisement

Among a small group of 45 people with gum disease, those who used matcha mouthwash wound up with significantly lower levels of P. gingivalis, results show.

"Matcha may have clinical applicability for prevention and treatment of periodontitis [gum disease]," researchers from the Nihon University School of Dentistry at Matsudo in Japan noted in their paper published May 21 in the journal Microbiology Spectrum.

Matcha is a highly concentrated and vibrantly green tea that is also available in a powdered form. It's used in traditional tea ceremonies, and for flavoring in beverages and sweets, researchers said.

The green tea plant has long been studied for its potential to fight bacteria, fungi and viruses, researchers noted.

To test matcha's potential, researchers applied a matcha solution to 16 mouth bacteria species in the lab, including three strains of P. gingivalis.

Within two hours, nearly all the P. gingivalis cells had been killed by the matcha extract, and after four hours all the cells were dead, researchers found.

Advertisement

Researchers then proceeded to a small human trial, randomly assigning patients with gum disease into one of three groups.

One group received matcha mouthwash, another barley tea mouthwash, and a third a mouthwash containing an anti-inflammatory chemical. Patients were instructed to rinse twice daily with the mouthwash they were provided.

The group using matcha mouthwash had a significant reduction in levels of gum disease-causing bacteria, based on saliva tests. The other two groups did not see the same results.

Gum disease can lead to people losing teeth, and it has also been associated with diabetes, preterm birth, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer, researchers noted.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on the health benefits of matcha.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
Health News // 1 hour ago
Cannabis overdoses rise among older adults
The legalization of cannabis and the popularity of its edible versions is having an unexpected effect: More seniors landing in emergency departments with overdoses.
Lung cancer risks remain high for smokers who switch to vaping
Health News // 2 hours ago
Lung cancer risks remain high for smokers who switch to vaping
If you've quit smoking and have switched to vaping instead, your odds for lung cancer won't fall as steeply as if you quit nicotine altogether, new research suggests.
Fluoridated drinking water during pregnancy may raise health risks for baby
Health News // 3 hours ago
Fluoridated drinking water during pregnancy may raise health risks for baby
Fetal exposure to fluoride from a mom-to-be's drinking water might raise the odds for physical and mental health issues in toddlers, new research suggests.
Expert shares what to expect after hip replacement surgery
Health News // 5 hours ago
Expert shares what to expect after hip replacement surgery
Hip replacement is a major, arduous elective surgery, and rehabilitation afterwards takes time, according to an expert from Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore.
Kids with asthma more likely to need hospital care during heat waves
Health News // 4 hours ago
Kids with asthma more likely to need hospital care during heat waves
Daytime heat waves are associated with 19% increased odds that a child with asthma will wind up in the hospital, researchers discovered.
Gallbladder cancer rates rise among Black Americans, remain stable for others
Health News // 4 hours ago
Gallbladder cancer rates rise among Black Americans, remain stable for others
Gallbladder cancer rates are steadily increasing among Black Americans, even as they remain stable or decline for most other Americans, a new study warns.
Tracking exercise steps or minutes may boost health
Health News // 1 day ago
Tracking exercise steps or minutes may boost health
Exercise targets based on either step count or minutes are equally associated with lower risks of premature death and heart disease, researchers report in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.
Many treatments for alcohol use disorder exist but are rarely prescribed
Health News // 1 day ago
Many treatments for alcohol use disorder exist but are rarely prescribed
May 20 (UPI) -- Many effective treatments exist for alcohol use disorder, including psychotherapy, peer support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous and SMART Recovery, and medications.
Asthma, COPD often not diagnosed, study indicates
Health News // 2 days ago
Asthma, COPD often not diagnosed, study indicates
NEW YORK, May 19 (UPI) -- Finding and treating people with undiagnosed asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease improved their health and led to fewer appointments for respiratory symptoms in the year after detection, a new study indicates
Asthmatic adults who vape more likely to have developed asthma earlier in life
Health News // 4 days ago
Asthmatic adults who vape more likely to have developed asthma earlier in life
People with asthma who vape tend to develop the respiratory disease earlier in life than folks who never vaped, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study predicts global life expectancy will rise by more than 4 years by 2050
Study predicts global life expectancy will rise by more than 4 years by 2050
Tracking exercise steps or minutes may boost health
Tracking exercise steps or minutes may boost health
Roche's experimental obesity drug shows promising early stage results
Roche's experimental obesity drug shows promising early stage results
Expert shares what to expect after hip replacement surgery
Expert shares what to expect after hip replacement surgery
Oral rinse could identify bacteria linked to stomach cancers
Oral rinse could identify bacteria linked to stomach cancers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement