Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 17, 2024 / 1:45 PM

Asthmatic adults who vape more likely to have developed asthma earlier in life

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Overall, asthmatic adults who said they'd vaped over the past month were over three times as likely to have developed asthma relatively early in life (before the age of 27) compared to folks who never vaped, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Overall, asthmatic adults who said they'd vaped over the past month were over three times as likely to have developed asthma relatively early in life (before the age of 27) compared to folks who never vaped, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

People with asthma who vape tend to develop the respiratory disease earlier in life than folks who never vaped, new research shows.

Overall, asthmatic adults who said they'd vaped over the past month were over three times as likely to have developed asthma relatively early in life (before the age of 27) compared to folks who never vaped, said a team reporting the findings Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Advertisement

According to the researchers, "harmful chemical ingredients found in electronic nicotine delivery systems have been found to affect pulmonary function and may have the potential to affect respiratory health," perhaps including the triggering of asthma.

The study was led by Adriana Pérez, of the department of biostatistics and data science at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

Related

Her team noted that smoking has long been linked to an upped risk for asthma, but studies regarding links between vaping and asthma are lacking.

By 2021, more than 11 million U.S. adults said they were vaping regularly, Perez's team said, and by 2022 over 2.5 million U.S. high school students were doing so.

Could all that vaping be speeding the emergence of asthma among Americans?

Advertisement

To find out, Pérez' team used data from a large study focused on tobacco and health outcomes (including asthma) involving almost 25,000 adults and high school-age teens, selected to represent the U.S. population as a whole.

Data was collected in eight separate time periods between 2013 and 2021.

"Adults older than 20 years in 2020 were measured using an adult telephone survey and their data were also included to evaluate the age of asthma onset," Pérez' team explained.

Participants were also asked at each wave of the study if they had vaped over the past 30 days.

The researchers found that adults who answered "yes" to that question had a 252% higher odds of developing asthma early in life versus non-vapers.

The study found no such correlation between vaping and early-onset asthma among youth, although they stressed that that "could be due to a lack of statistical power" in the data.

If vaping is a potential factor encouraging early onset asthma, then outreach is "needed to educate the public, protect public health, prevent adverse health outcomes and motivate users to stop," Pérez' team concluded.

Given rising rates of vaping among the young, better screening for asthma at younger ages may also be necessary, the researchers said.

Advertisement

More information

Want to quit vaping? The American Heart Association offers tips that could help.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA approves Imdelltra for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer
Health News // 27 minutes ago
FDA approves Imdelltra for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a new drug to treat patients with an advanced form of deadly lung cancer.
Study predicts global life expectancy will rise by more than 4 years by 2050
Health News // 47 minutes ago
Study predicts global life expectancy will rise by more than 4 years by 2050
Life expectancy around the world is expected to increase by nearly 5 years in men and more than 4 years in women during the next three decades, researchers predict.
Social media use linked to higher risk of vaping, smoking
Health News // 1 hour ago
Social media use linked to higher risk of vaping, smoking
Kids and young adults who use social media for seven or more hours per day have double the risk of taking up vaping or smoking or both, new research shows.
How you perceive odors may influence hunger, obesity
Health News // 2 hours ago
How you perceive odors may influence hunger, obesity
The smell of food is appetizing when you're hungry. At the same time, it can be a turnoff if you're full. It could be why some people can't easily stop eating when they're full, researchers say.
Most cancer treatments are useless for patients with advanced tumors near end of life
Health News // 2 hours ago
Most cancer treatments are useless for patients with advanced tumors near end of life
Cutting-edge cancer treatments are essentially useless for patients barely clinging to life, a new study shows.
Roche's experimental obesity drug shows promising early stage results
Health News // 21 hours ago
Roche's experimental obesity drug shows promising early stage results
May 16 (UPI) -- Swiss drug company Roche on Thursday said its experimental obesity treatment helped people lose a significant amount of weight in an early-stage trial.
Avoiding meat may reduce risk of heart disease, cancer, early death
Health News // 1 day ago
Avoiding meat may reduce risk of heart disease, cancer, early death
Following a vegetarian or vegan diet might just buy you a longer, healthier life, a new review finds.
Cognitive decline rates higher among older Native Americans
Health News // 1 day ago
Cognitive decline rates higher among older Native Americans
Higher rates of blood vessel-damaging conditions like hypertension or diabetes may be driving up rates of cognitive decline and dementia among older American Indians, new research shows.
Climate change may worsen stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Climate change may worsen stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's
Climate change is likely to make brain conditions like stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis even worse, a new review warns.
Immunotherapy may boost survival after lung cancer surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Immunotherapy may boost survival after lung cancer surgery
Immunotherapy can boost the survival of early-stage lung cancer patients eligible for surgery when it's combined with chemotherapy, a new clinical trial reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Low-calorie keto diet may help clear up acne
Study: Low-calorie keto diet may help clear up acne
Study: Brain-injured patients who died after life support ended may have recovered
Study: Brain-injured patients who died after life support ended may have recovered
Roche's experimental obesity drug shows promising early stage results
Roche's experimental obesity drug shows promising early stage results
Babies born by C-section need two doses of measles vaccine to produce antibodies
Babies born by C-section need two doses of measles vaccine to produce antibodies
Avoiding meat may reduce risk of heart disease, cancer, early death
Avoiding meat may reduce risk of heart disease, cancer, early death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement