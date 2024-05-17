Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 17, 2024 / 11:43 AM

How you perceive odors may influence hunger, obesity

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Odors play an important role in guiding motivation for behaviors like eating, researchers said. At the same time, how you perceive smells can be influenced by how hungry you are. Photo by bohed/Pixabay
Odors play an important role in guiding motivation for behaviors like eating, researchers said. At the same time, how you perceive smells can be influenced by how hungry you are. Photo by bohed/Pixabay

The smell of food is appetizing when you're hungry. At the same time, it can be a turnoff if you're full.

That's due to the interaction between two different parts of the brain involving sense of smell and behavior motivation, a new study finds.

Advertisement

And it could be why some people can't easily stop eating when they're full, which contributes to obesity, researchers say.

The weaker the connection between those two brain regions, the heavier people tend to become, results show.

Related

"The desire to eat is related to how appealing the smell of food is -- food smells better when you are hungry than when you are full," said study co-author Guangyu Zhou, a research assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. "But if the brain circuits that help guide this behavior are disrupted, these signals may get confused, leading to food being rewarding even when you are full."

"If this happens, a person's BMI could increase. And that is what we found," Zhou added in a Northwestern news release. "When the structural connection between these two brain regions is weaker, a person's BMI is higher, on average."

Advertisement

Odors play an important role in guiding motivation for behaviors like eating, researchers said. At the same time, how you perceive smells can be influenced by how hungry you are.

But until now researchers haven't fully understood the interplay within the brain that causes the sense of smell to contribute to how much you eat.

For the study, published Thursday in the Journal of Neuroscience, researchers analyzed MRI brain data gathered by a larger effort to create a map of the human brain.

Researchers found correlations to BMI in the circuit between two brain regions called the olfactory tubercule and the periaqueductal gray.

The olfactory tubercule is tied to the sense of smell and the brain's reward system, researchers said.

And the periaqueductal gray contributes to motivating behavior in response to negative feelings like pain and threat. This region also is potentially involved in the suppression of eating.

For the first time in humans, the research team mapped the strength of the circuit between these two regions.

Healthy brain connections like this could regulate eating behavior by sending messages telling the person that eating doesn't feel good when they're full.

However, people with weak or disrupted circuits connecting these areas may not get these signals, and could keep eating even when they aren't hungry, researchers said.

Advertisement

"Understanding how these basic processes work in the brain is an important prerequisite to future work that can lead to treatments for overeating," said senior study author Christina Zelano, an associate professor of neurology at Northwestern.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on hunger.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Social media use linked to higher risk of vaping, smoking
Health News // 13 minutes ago
Social media use linked to higher risk of vaping, smoking
Kids and young adults who use social media for seven or more hours per day have double the risk of taking up vaping or smoking or both, new research shows.
Most cancer treatments are useless for patients with advanced tumors near end of life
Health News // 58 minutes ago
Most cancer treatments are useless for patients with advanced tumors near end of life
Cutting-edge cancer treatments are essentially useless for patients barely clinging to life, a new study shows.
Roche's experimental obesity drug shows promising early stage results
Health News // 20 hours ago
Roche's experimental obesity drug shows promising early stage results
May 16 (UPI) -- Swiss drug company Roche on Thursday said its experimental obesity treatment helped people lose a significant amount of weight in an early-stage trial.
Avoiding meat may reduce risk of heart disease, cancer, early death
Health News // 23 hours ago
Avoiding meat may reduce risk of heart disease, cancer, early death
Following a vegetarian or vegan diet might just buy you a longer, healthier life, a new review finds.
Cognitive decline rates higher among older Native Americans
Health News // 23 hours ago
Cognitive decline rates higher among older Native Americans
Higher rates of blood vessel-damaging conditions like hypertension or diabetes may be driving up rates of cognitive decline and dementia among older American Indians, new research shows.
Climate change may worsen stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's
Health News // 23 hours ago
Climate change may worsen stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's
Climate change is likely to make brain conditions like stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis even worse, a new review warns.
Immunotherapy may boost survival after lung cancer surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Immunotherapy may boost survival after lung cancer surgery
Immunotherapy can boost the survival of early-stage lung cancer patients eligible for surgery when it's combined with chemotherapy, a new clinical trial reports.
Treatments for lymphoma have advanced beyond chemotherapy
Health News // 1 day ago
Treatments for lymphoma have advanced beyond chemotherapy
Treatment for blood cancers can include chemotherapy alone or chemo in conjunction with cutting edge CAR-T therapies, immunotherapies, targeted therapy, bone marrow transplant and radiation therapy.
What's behind doctor during telehealth calls affects patient confidence in care
Health News // 1 day ago
What's behind doctor during telehealth calls affects patient confidence in care
Telehealth has made it possible for doctors to deliver care from anywhere, but a professional-looking background helps patients feel more confident about their care and advice, a new study finds.
Study: Low-calorie keto diet may help clear up acne
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Low-calorie keto diet may help clear up acne
In a small pilot study, some young women looking to lose weight on a low-calorie keto diet got an unexpected benefit: Their acne began to clear up.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Low-calorie keto diet may help clear up acne
Study: Low-calorie keto diet may help clear up acne
Study: Brain-injured patients who died after life support ended may have recovered
Study: Brain-injured patients who died after life support ended may have recovered
Roche's experimental obesity drug shows promising early stage results
Roche's experimental obesity drug shows promising early stage results
Babies born by C-section need two doses of measles vaccine to produce antibodies
Babies born by C-section need two doses of measles vaccine to produce antibodies
Avoiding meat may reduce risk of heart disease, cancer, early death
Avoiding meat may reduce risk of heart disease, cancer, early death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement