Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 16, 2024 / 1:24 PM

Avoiding meat may reduce risk of heart disease, cancer, early death

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
Staying away from meat was tied to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer and early death, researchers reported in a study published Wednesday. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Staying away from meat was tied to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer and early death, researchers reported in a study published Wednesday. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Following a vegetarian or vegan diet might just buy you a longer, healthier life, a new review finds.

Staying away from meat was tied to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer and early death, researchers reported in a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.

Advertisement

After combing through nearly 50 studies on such diets that were published between 2000 and 2023, a clear pattern emerged: Both were linked to a lower risk of both cancer and heart disease linked to narrowed arteries. Notably, the diets seemed to reduce the risk of prostate cancer and gastrointestinal cancers like colon cancer. Vegetarian diets were also linked to a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

In addition, plant-based diets lowered the chances of obesity, inflammation and "bad" LDL cholesterol.

Related

"This research shows, in general, that a plant-based diet can be beneficial, and taking small steps in that direction can make a difference," said review co-author Matthew Landry, an assistant professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine.

Advertisement

"You don't have to go completely vegan to see some of these benefits," he told NBC News. "Even reducing a day or two per week of animal-based consumption can have benefits over time."

Still, Dr. Walter Willett, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, noted that not everyone who follows a plant-based diet eats the same healthy foods.

"A vegetarian diet could be based primarily on refined starches and sugar, which we see to be the worst dietary pattern," Willett, who was not involved in the new research, told NBC News.

A healthy plant-based diet, he said, should consist mostly of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, soy, beans and non-hydrogenated plant oils.

Why does steering clear of meat translate into better health?

While it may help prevent obesity, the benefits extend beyond that, Landry said.

"Some of it is independent of weight. Even when weight is maintained or doesn't change, we still see reductions in some of these other clinical health outcomes, especially when it relates to cardiovascular disease," he said.

One possible reason is that many fruits and vegetables are high in anti-inflammatory nutrients and antioxidants, which can lower plaque buildup in the arteries.

Advertisement

Plant-based diets also tend to be high in fiber, which helps lower bad cholesterol, Brie Turner-McGrievy, a professor of health promotion, education and behavior at the University of South Carolina, told NBC News. In 2014, she published a study that found plant-based diets lower risk factors for heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. Her research was included in the new review.

"Soluble fiber that's found in things like beans and oats is really a powerful tool to help lower LDL cholesterol levels," she said.

Another benefit of a plant-based diet may be rooted in the absence of meat, she added.

"It's just really hard to lower your saturated fat intake if you're consuming animal-based foods," Turner-McGrievy said. "Cheese, for example, is the No. 1 source of saturated fat in the diet."

Processed meat products such as bacon or salami are also known to raise the risk of cancer, according to the World Health Organization. The agency considers red meat in general to be a "probable human carcinogen."

Despite the positive findings in the new review, the researchers stopped short of recommending plant-based diets for everyone.

"During pregnancy, it's not recommended based on the data that we have to use a strict vegetarian diet," review co-author Dr. Federica Guaraldi, an endocrinologist at the IRCCS Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna in Italy.

Advertisement

The review authors also cautioned that plant-based diets might lead to vitamin B12 deficiencies, but Landry noted that can be addressed by taking a B12 supplement.

"From my perspective as a dietitian, a healthy plant-based diet -- either vegetarian or vegan -- can really meet just about all your vitamin and mineral needs," he said.

More information

Harvard Health has more on plant-based diets.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Cognitive decline rates higher among older Native Americans
Health News // 24 minutes ago
Cognitive decline rates higher among older Native Americans
Higher rates of blood vessel-damaging conditions like hypertension or diabetes may be driving up rates of cognitive decline and dementia among older American Indians, new research shows.
Climate change may worsen stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's
Health News // 36 minutes ago
Climate change may worsen stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's
Climate change is likely to make brain conditions like stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis even worse, a new review warns.
Immunotherapy may boost survival after lung cancer surgery
Health News // 1 hour ago
Immunotherapy may boost survival after lung cancer surgery
Immunotherapy can boost the survival of early-stage lung cancer patients eligible for surgery when it's combined with chemotherapy, a new clinical trial reports.
Treatments for lymphoma have advanced beyond chemotherapy
Health News // 2 hours ago
Treatments for lymphoma have advanced beyond chemotherapy
Treatment for blood cancers can include chemotherapy alone or chemo in conjunction with cutting edge CAR-T therapies, immunotherapies, targeted therapy, bone marrow transplant and radiation therapy.
What's behind doctor during telehealth calls affects patient confidence in care
Health News // 3 hours ago
What's behind doctor during telehealth calls affects patient confidence in care
Telehealth has made it possible for doctors to deliver care from anywhere, but a professional-looking background helps patients feel more confident about their care and advice, a new study finds.
Study: Low-calorie keto diet may help clear up acne
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Low-calorie keto diet may help clear up acne
In a small pilot study, some young women looking to lose weight on a low-calorie keto diet got an unexpected benefit: Their acne began to clear up.
Competing for cash may spur men to lose weight
Health News // 1 day ago
Competing for cash may spur men to lose weight
A competitive game with a potential cash reward appeared to help overweight British men lose weight, researchers report.
FDA approves HPV self-test kit
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves HPV self-test kit
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a kit that will allow women to collect their own vaginal sample for HPV screening, a move that could increase early detection in those at risk for cervical cancer.
CDC: U.S. drug overdose deaths fall for first time since 2018
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: U.S. drug overdose deaths fall for first time since 2018
The relentless rise in deaths from drug overdose in the United States may finally have stalled: New data from 2023 show the first decline in such deaths since 2018.
Blood test could detect preeclampsia in first trimester, LabCorp reports
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood test could detect preeclampsia in first trimester, LabCorp reports
Preeclampsia can be a life-threatening complication of pregnancy, but a new blood test can help predict a woman's risk for the condition while she is in her first trimester, the test's maker said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Babies born by C-section need two doses of measles vaccine to produce antibodies
Babies born by C-section need two doses of measles vaccine to produce antibodies
Americans with private insurance may pay more than Medicare patients
Americans with private insurance may pay more than Medicare patients
Drowning deaths rise in U.S. after decades of declines
Drowning deaths rise in U.S. after decades of declines
Study: Low-calorie keto diet may help clear up acne
Study: Low-calorie keto diet may help clear up acne
Study: Brain-injured patients who died after life support ended may have recovered
Study: Brain-injured patients who died after life support ended may have recovered
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement