Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 15, 2024 / 11:17 AM

CDC: U.S. drug overdose deaths fall for first time since 2018

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Overall, fatal drug overdoses fell slightly in 2023. That included overdoses linked to opioids, which declined from 84,181 in 2022 to 81,083 in 2023, the CDC said. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Overall, fatal drug overdoses fell slightly in 2023. That included overdoses linked to opioids, which declined from 84,181 in 2022 to 81,083 in 2023, the CDC said. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

The relentless rise in deaths from drug overdose in the United States may finally have stalled: New data from 2023 show the first decline in such deaths since 2018.

"Statistics indicate there were an estimated 107,543 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 2023 - a decrease of 3% from the 111,029 deaths estimated in 2022," CDC statisticians wrote.

Advertisement

They released the new numbers Wednesday as a data presentation from the CDC's National Vital Statistics System.

An epidemic of addiction to prescription opioids like Oxycontin, along with the introduction of lethal additives to street drugs such as fentanyl or xylazine has spurred a steady rise in drug-related deaths.

Related

But the new 2023 numbers, though still incomplete, could give Americans a glimmer of hope.

Overall, fatal drug overdoses fell slightly in 2023. That included overdoses linked to opioids, which declined from 84,181 in 2022 to 81,083 in 2023, the CDC said.

But the good news wasn't spread equally. Some states (Nebraska, Kansas, Indiana and Maine) saw declines in fatal ODs of 15% or more in 2023, while others (Alaska, Washington, and Oregon ) charted big increases.

And while fewer people died in overdoses involving synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl), the rate of fatal overdoses involving cocaine and psychostimulants (such as methamphetamine) actually rose in 2023, the CDC said.

Advertisement

However, overall, "this is the first annual decrease in drug overdose deaths since 2018," the CDC noted.

Still, the agency stressed that the 2023 data is "incomplete and subject to change as more 2023 data are submitted to the National Vital Statistics System."

More information

Find out more about resources to help fight drug abuse at USA.gov.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Blood test could detect preeclampsia in first trimester, LabCorp reports
Health News // 44 minutes ago
Blood test could detect preeclampsia in first trimester, LabCorp reports
Preeclampsia can be a life-threatening complication of pregnancy, but a new blood test can help predict a woman's risk for the condition while she is in her first trimester, the test's maker said Wednesday.
Report shows disparities in cancer outcomes based on race, location, sexuality
Health News // 1 hour ago
Report shows disparities in cancer outcomes based on race, location, sexuality
Race, location and sexuality all play a role in cancer disparities across the United States, according to the AACR Cancer Disparities Progress Report 2024.
More women on surgical team could improve outcomes, researchers say
Health News // 1 hour ago
More women on surgical team could improve outcomes, researchers say
Heading for surgery? The ratio of women to men in the operating room could influence your recovery, new research shows.
MRI scans promise early heart failure detection in women, British study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
MRI scans promise early heart failure detection in women, British study finds
May 15 (UPI) -- British researchers said Wednesday that they have developed a new way of using Magnetic Resonance Imaging to detect heart failure in women that will boost diagnosis rates, allowing more women to get treated earlier.
San Francisco expected to ban 'forever chemicals' in firefighter equipment
Health News // 19 hours ago
San Francisco expected to ban 'forever chemicals' in firefighter equipment
San Francisco is on the verge of passing a ban on "forever chemicals" in the protective clothing firefighters wear while battling blazes.
Drowning deaths rise in U.S. after decades of declines
Health News // 21 hours ago
Drowning deaths rise in U.S. after decades of declines
Following decades of declines, drowning deaths are once again climbing in the United States, new government data shows.
Babies born by C-section need two doses of measles vaccine to produce antibodies
Health News // 23 hours ago
Babies born by C-section need two doses of measles vaccine to produce antibodies
Babies born by C-section are unlikely to receive protection from a single dose of measles vaccine, a new study finds.
Americans with private insurance may pay more than Medicare patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Americans with private insurance may pay more than Medicare patients
Researchers discovered that patients with private health insurance may wind up paying more for procedures or tests performed during their stay than Medicare patients do.
Teen vaping rates fall but are only slightly less that adults who vape
Health News // 1 day ago
Teen vaping rates fall but are only slightly less that adults who vape
Vaping rates among U.S. kids in grades 9 through 12 fell to 5% in 2021, the latest year for which data is available.
Studies confirm long-term weight-loss benefits of Wegovy, Ozempic
Health News // 1 day ago
Studies confirm long-term weight-loss benefits of Wegovy, Ozempic
Semaglutide -- the active ingredient in the blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy -- can produce long-term weight and heart health benefits, a pair of new studies show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Brain-injured patients who died after life support ended may have recovered
Study: Brain-injured patients who died after life support ended may have recovered
Gene mutation may signal new genetic form of Alzheimer's disease
Gene mutation may signal new genetic form of Alzheimer's disease
Babies born by C-section need two doses of measles vaccine to produce antibodies
Babies born by C-section need two doses of measles vaccine to produce antibodies
FDA warns about using over-the-counter COVID-19 tests from Cue Health
FDA warns about using over-the-counter COVID-19 tests from Cue Health
Colon cancer rates skyrocket among children, teens
Colon cancer rates skyrocket among children, teens
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement