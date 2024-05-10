Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 10, 2024 / 10:50 AM

Gene therapy brings hearing to baby girl born deaf

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A breakthrough gene therapy trial conducted by a team at Cambridge University Hospitals in England brought a world of sound to Opal Sandy, who was born deaf. Photo courtesy of Cambridge University Hospitals
A breakthrough gene therapy trial conducted by a team at Cambridge University Hospitals in England brought a world of sound to Opal Sandy, who was born deaf. Photo courtesy of Cambridge University Hospitals

Opal Sandy was born into a world she could not hear.

The British baby girl, now 18 months old, had a rare genetic condition called auditory neuropathy that interrupted nerve impulses that travel from the inner ear to the brain. She'd been fitted with a cochlear implant, but it could only help so much.

Advertisement

Then came a breakthrough gene therapy trial conducted by a team at Cambridge University Hospitals in England that's brought a world of sound to little Opal.

"When Opal could first hear us clapping unaided it was mind-blowing -- we were so happy when the clinical team confirmed at 24 weeks that her hearing was also picking up softer sounds and speech," her mother Jo Sandy said in a hospital news release. "The phrase 'near normal' hearing was used and everyone was so excited such amazing results had been achieved."

Advertisement

Opal is the first child in the U.K. and the youngest in the world to receive the new therapy.

"These results are spectacular and better than I expected," said Dr. Manohar Bance, an ear surgeon at the hospital and chief investigator of the new trial. "Gene therapy has been the future in otology and audiology for many years and I'm so excited that it is now finally here. This is hopefully the start of a new era for gene therapies for the inner ear and many types of hearing loss."

He and his colleagues presented their findings Wednesday at the annual meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy in Baltimore.

As the researchers explained, auditory neuropathy can arise from a single variation in a gene called OTOF, responsible for producing a protein called otoferlin. The tiny hairs of the inner ear need otoferlin to transmit signals to nerves responsible for hearing.

The gene deficiency behind auditory neuropathy often goes undetected in newborn screenings, so children with the condition are often not diagnosed until age 2 or 3, when delays in speech have set in.

"We have a short time frame to intervene because of the rapid pace of brain development at this age," Bance said in the news release. "Delays in the diagnosis can also cause confusion for families as the many reasons for delayed speech and late intervention can impact a children's development."

Advertisement

Opal's parents knew their daughter was at risk for auditory neuropathy because her older sister already had the condition. Gene tests conducted when Opal was just three weeks old confirmed that she too carried the gene variant.

The gene therapy Opal received involved the transmission into her right ear of a working copy of the OTOF gene, delivered during surgery into the ear's cochlea via a harmless virus called AAV1. The baby girl was also fitted out with a cochlear implant in her left ear.

Six months later, the results were already remarkable, her parents and doctors said. Opal could respond to sound even when her left ear cochlear implant was switched off. She could even detect low sounds such as whispers in her treated right ear.

At 18 months, Opal easily responds to her parents' voices and uses words like "Dada" and "bye bye."

"It was our ultimate goal for Opal to hear all the speech sounds," said her father, James Sandy. "It's already making a difference to our day-to-day lives, like at bath-time or swimming, when Opal can't wear her cochlear implant. We feel so proud to have contributed to such pivotal findings, which will hopefully help other children like Opal and their families in the future."

Advertisement

The global trial is ongoing, and experts believe gene therapy could revolutionize the treatment of hearing loss.

"Many families will welcome these developments, and we look forward to learning about the long-term outcomes for the children treated," Martin McLean, senior policy advisor at the National Deaf Children's Society in Britain, said in the hospital news release. "This trial will teach us more about the effectiveness of gene therapy in those cases where deafness has a specific genetic cause."

More information

Find out more about auditory neuropathy at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Study finds men who regularly push themselves aerobically live longer
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study finds men who regularly push themselves aerobically live longer
May 9 (UPI) -- High-performance runners get an extra five years of healthy life, on average, compared with the general population, according to a study by Australian and Canadian researchers.
Stem cell treatments in Mexico linked to drug-resistant meningitis, joint infections
Health News // 19 hours ago
Stem cell treatments in Mexico linked to drug-resistant meningitis, joint infections
Antibiotic-resistant meningitis or severe, long-lasting joint infections: That's what three U.S. "medical tourists" brought home after seeking out unapproved stem cell treatments in Mexico, according to a new report.
Study links ultra-processed foods to slightly higher risk of premature death
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study links ultra-processed foods to slightly higher risk of premature death
People who eat large amounts of ultra-processed foods have a slightly higher risk of premature death than those who mostly shun the industrially produced eats, a new 30-year study says.
Colon cancer rates skyrocket among children, teens
Health News // 20 hours ago
Colon cancer rates skyrocket among children, teens
Colon cancer steadily increased among young people in the United States over the past two decades, with tweens enduring the most dramatic leap in cancer rates, a new study says.
Experimental weight-loss procedure could lower appetite by singeing part of stomach
Health News // 22 hours ago
Experimental weight-loss procedure could lower appetite by singeing part of stomach
An experimental procedure could reduce levels of a hunger-triggering hormone by burning part of a person's stomach lining, a new study reports.
Marijuana THC lingers in breast milk for at least 12 hours
Health News // 22 hours ago
Marijuana THC lingers in breast milk for at least 12 hours
New mothers who like to smoke marijuana might wind up exposing their babies to THC through their own breast milk, a new study says.
Study: Zinc may reduce cold symptoms by two days
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Zinc may reduce cold symptoms by two days
Zinc might indeed reduce the duration of common cold symptoms by about two days, a new evidence review says.
Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
NEW YORK, May 8 (UPI) -- Neuropathy - nerve damage that causes pain, numbness, weakness or tingling in the feet and hands -- is very common and underdiagnosed, a new study indicates.
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
Health News // 1 day ago
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
May 8 (UPI) -- British-Swedish drug maker AstaZeneca is pulling its Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine from sale globally. The company has admitted it could cause rare blood clots, but said the vaccine was pulled for commercial reasons.
Experimental device yields fresh hope for patients with spinal cord injuries
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental device yields fresh hope for patients with spinal cord injuries
May 8 (UPI) -- A combined science-medical team at Cambridge University in England has developed a new minimally invasive technique to treat spinal cord injuries with a miniature, wrap-around, electronic implant to record nerve activity
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
Colon cancer rates skyrocket among children, teens
Colon cancer rates skyrocket among children, teens
Study finds men who regularly push themselves aerobically live longer
Study finds men who regularly push themselves aerobically live longer
Blood test finds knee osteoarthritis up to 8 years before it appears on X-rays
Blood test finds knee osteoarthritis up to 8 years before it appears on X-rays
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement