Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 10, 2024 / 11:29 AM

Poll: 1 in 8 U.S. adults have tried weight-loss drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Most patients say they use the drugs (61%) to treat a chronic condition like diabetes or heart disease, which can make it easier to obtain a prescription, the report says. Photo courtesy of Novo Nordisk
Most patients say they use the drugs (61%) to treat a chronic condition like diabetes or heart disease, which can make it easier to obtain a prescription, the report says. Photo courtesy of Novo Nordisk

About 1 in 8 U.S. adults (12%) have tried a weight-loss drug like Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound or Mounjaro, a new KFF Health Tracking Poll says.

About 6% are taking one right now, the poll found.

Advertisement

Most patients say they use the drugs (61%) to treat a chronic condition like diabetes or heart disease, which can make it easier to obtain a prescription, the report says.

More than 2 in 5 using the drugs are diabetics (43%), KFF found.

Related

This makes sense, given that the class of medications -- GLP-1 agonists -- was first developed as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes.

Further, about 1 in 4 people using the drugs (26%) have heart disease. In March, Wegovy became the first weight loss medication to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a means of reducing risk of heart attack and stroke.

Only about 22% are taking the drugs because a doctor diagnosed them as overweight or obese, but nearly 38% take the drugs solely to lose weight, the findings show.

These drugs can be costly, with list prices topping $1,000 for a month's supply before insurance coverage, rebates and discount coupons, KFF said.

Advertisement

Insurance coverage for the drugs seems to make little difference in how patients perceive their affordability.

About half of people (54%) who report having ever taken the drugs say it was "difficult" to afford them, including 1 in 5 (22%) who said it was "very difficult."

Similar percentages of people with insurance said it's "difficult" (53%) or "very difficult" (23%) to afford the drugs.

About 6 in 10 adults (61%) say Medicare should cover these drugs for people who are overweight or obese. That response was consistent across age groups and political leanings, researchers said.

However, only about 9% seniors said they had ever taken the drugs, and only 1% said they took them for weight loss.

GLP-1 agonists work by mimicking a hormone that helps control blood sugar levels and appetite.

About 8 in 10 adults (82%) said they had heard at least "a little" about the drugs, and 3 in 10 (32%) said they had heard "a lot" about them. That marks an increase in awareness - last July, 1 in 5 (19%) said they knew a lot about the drugs.

Also, about 8 in 10 (79%) of adults who have used the drugs said they'd gotten a prescription for them from their doctor or a specialist. About 11% got them from an online provider or website, 10% from a medical spa or an aesthetic medical center, and 2% from somewhere else.

Advertisement

The survey was conducted online and by telephone April 23 through May 1, and involved a random sample of 1,479 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on GLP-1 agonists.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Oral rinse could identify bacteria linked to stomach cancers
Health News // 43 minutes ago
Oral rinse could identify bacteria linked to stomach cancers
A quick swish at the doctor's office could someday provide early detection of stomach cancer, the fourth-leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, a new study reports.
Lawn sprinklers expose Utah kids to water contaminated with E. coli
Health News // 1 hour ago
Lawn sprinklers expose Utah kids to water contaminated with E. coli
Happily jumping around lawn sprinklers on a hot summer day: An idyllic childhood scene. Not so for kids in Utah, who all got serious E. coli illnesses from the contaminated water they were exposed to.
Gene therapy brings hearing to baby girl born deaf
Health News // 1 hour ago
Gene therapy brings hearing to baby girl born deaf
A breakthrough gene therapy trial conducted by a team at Cambridge University Hospitals in England brought a world of sound to Opal Sandy, who was born deaf.
Study finds men who regularly push themselves aerobically live longer
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study finds men who regularly push themselves aerobically live longer
May 9 (UPI) -- High-performance runners get an extra five years of healthy life, on average, compared with the general population, according to a study by Australian and Canadian researchers.
Stem cell treatments in Mexico linked to drug-resistant meningitis, joint infections
Health News // 21 hours ago
Stem cell treatments in Mexico linked to drug-resistant meningitis, joint infections
Antibiotic-resistant meningitis or severe, long-lasting joint infections: That's what three U.S. "medical tourists" brought home after seeking out unapproved stem cell treatments in Mexico, according to a new report.
Study links ultra-processed foods to slightly higher risk of premature death
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study links ultra-processed foods to slightly higher risk of premature death
People who eat large amounts of ultra-processed foods have a slightly higher risk of premature death than those who mostly shun the industrially produced eats, a new 30-year study says.
Colon cancer rates skyrocket among children, teens
Health News // 22 hours ago
Colon cancer rates skyrocket among children, teens
Colon cancer steadily increased among young people in the United States over the past two decades, with tweens enduring the most dramatic leap in cancer rates, a new study says.
Experimental weight-loss procedure could lower appetite by singeing part of stomach
Health News // 23 hours ago
Experimental weight-loss procedure could lower appetite by singeing part of stomach
An experimental procedure could reduce levels of a hunger-triggering hormone by burning part of a person's stomach lining, a new study reports.
Marijuana THC lingers in breast milk for at least 12 hours
Health News // 1 day ago
Marijuana THC lingers in breast milk for at least 12 hours
New mothers who like to smoke marijuana might wind up exposing their babies to THC through their own breast milk, a new study says.
Study: Zinc may reduce cold symptoms by two days
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Zinc may reduce cold symptoms by two days
Zinc might indeed reduce the duration of common cold symptoms by about two days, a new evidence review says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
Colon cancer rates skyrocket among children, teens
Colon cancer rates skyrocket among children, teens
Study finds men who regularly push themselves aerobically live longer
Study finds men who regularly push themselves aerobically live longer
Blood test finds knee osteoarthritis up to 8 years before it appears on X-rays
Blood test finds knee osteoarthritis up to 8 years before it appears on X-rays
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement