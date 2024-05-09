Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 9, 2024 / 10:01 AM

Study: Zinc may reduce cold symptoms by two days

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The theory behind zinc is that the essential mineral, which is found in many foods, might interfere with the cold virus' ability to replicate in the nose, mouth and throat, researchers said. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The theory behind zinc is that the essential mineral, which is found in many foods, might interfere with the cold virus' ability to replicate in the nose, mouth and throat, researchers said. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Every cold and flu season, folks are flooded with ads for zinc lozenges, sprays and syrups that promise to shorten their sniffles.

Zinc might indeed reduce the duration of common cold symptoms by about two days, a new evidence review says.

Advertisement

However, the evidence is not conclusive, and taking zinc can come with some unpleasant side effects, researchers said.

"The evidence on zinc is far from settled," senior researcher Susan Wieland, an assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said in a news release. "We need more research before we can be confident in its effects."

Related

The theory behind zinc is that the essential mineral, which is found in many foods, might interfere with the cold virus' ability to replicate in the nose, mouth and throat, researchers said.

Lab studies have shown zinc can do this in petri dishes and mice, but human studies are needed to show if it will work in real people.

For this review, researchers evaluated 19 human trials examining zinc as a cold treatment and 15 as a means of preventing colds.

In particular, eight studies with nearly 1,000 participants combined investigated zinc as a treatment to reduce cold duration.

Advertisement

The pooled results of those studies showed that it might help reduce the length of a cold by about two days, down from an average week-long duration in people who received a placebo.

However, the overall evidence did not support zinc's ability to ward off a cold or to reduce the severity of cold symptoms.

The research team also noted that taking zinc comes with side effects like bowel problems, nausea and unpleasant taste.

"People considering zinc to treat a cold should be aware of the limited evidence base and possible side-effects," lead researcher Daryl Nault, an assistant professor at Maryland University of Integrative Health, said in a news release. "Ultimately, it's up to the individual to decide whether the risk of potential unpleasant side-effects is worth the benefit of potentially shortening their illness by a few days."

Nault said the best advice remains to call your doctor if you don't feel well and let them know if you use any supplements.

"While there have been many trials investigating zinc, the approaches vary, so it is difficult to draw conclusions with certainty," she added.

Part of the problem with this evidence review is that zinc doses and delivery methods varied widely between studies, as well as how people's health was reported and measured, researchers said.

Advertisement

"Future studies should adopt standardized methods for administering and reporting treatments and defining and reporting outcomes," Wieland said. "Additional studies focusing on the most promising types and doses of zinc products and using appropriate statistical methods to assess outcomes that are important to patients will enable us to understand whether zinc may have a place in treatment of the common cold."

The new study appears in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

More information

The University of Southern California has more on zinc for cold relief.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
Health News // 18 hours ago
Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
NEW YORK, May 8 (UPI) -- Neuropathy - nerve damage that causes pain, numbness, weakness or tingling in the feet and hands -- is very common and underdiagnosed, a new study indicates.
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
Health News // 19 hours ago
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
May 8 (UPI) -- British-Swedish drug maker AstaZeneca is pulling its Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine from sale globally. The company has admitted it could cause rare blood clots, but said the vaccine was pulled for commercial reasons.
Experimental device yields fresh hope for patients with spinal cord injuries
Health News // 20 hours ago
Experimental device yields fresh hope for patients with spinal cord injuries
May 8 (UPI) -- A combined science-medical team at Cambridge University in England has developed a new minimally invasive technique to treat spinal cord injuries with a miniature, wrap-around, electronic implant to record nerve activity
Nine in 10 U.S. adults have syndrome that leads to heart disease
Health News // 20 hours ago
Nine in 10 U.S. adults have syndrome that leads to heart disease
Nine of 10 American adults are in the early, middle or late stages of a syndrome that leads to heart disease, a new report finds, and almost 10% have the disease already.
More than 321,000 U.S. children lost a parent to drug overdose deaths in a decade
Health News // 21 hours ago
More than 321,000 U.S. children lost a parent to drug overdose deaths in a decade
More than 320,000 U.S. children lost a parent to drug overdose during the past decade, according to a new study reported Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry.
Sedentary behavior in childhood linked to heart damage
Health News // 22 hours ago
Sedentary behavior in childhood linked to heart damage
Children and young adults who are couch potatoes could wind up with enlarged hearts, increasing their risk of heart attack, stroke and early death.
Calls to poison centers involving synthetic cannabis jump
Health News // 23 hours ago
Calls to poison centers involving synthetic cannabis jump
Calls to U.S. poison centers regarding so-called synthetic cannabis jumped 88% between 2021 and 2022, as use of these legally sold products rose, research shows.
CDC warns of new COVID-19 variants nicknamed FLiRT
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC warns of new COVID-19 variants nicknamed FLiRT
The virus behind COVID-19 has mutated again, this time producing variants nicknamed FLiRT, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported.
Study: 'New car smell' could be toxic carcinogens released by flame retardants
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: 'New car smell' could be toxic carcinogens released by flame retardants
"New car smell" is a beloved benefit of buying a new vehicle. However, at least part of that scent could be due to toxic carcinogens released by flame retardants, a new study says.
Gene mutation may signal new genetic form of Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Gene mutation may signal new genetic form of Alzheimer's disease
People who carry two copies of the gene mutation most strongly implicated in Alzheimer's disease are almost certain to develop brain changes related to the degenerative disorder, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
Nine in 10 U.S. adults have syndrome that leads to heart disease
Nine in 10 U.S. adults have syndrome that leads to heart disease
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
CDC warns of new COVID-19 variants nicknamed FLiRT
CDC warns of new COVID-19 variants nicknamed FLiRT
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement