Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 9, 2024 / 6:30 PM

Study finds men who regularly push themselves aerobically live longer

By Paul Godfrey
High-performance runners get an extra five years of healthy life, on average compared with the general population, according to a study by Australian and Canadian researchers published Thursday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 2 | High-performance runners get an extra five years of healthy life, on average compared with the general population, according to a study by Australian and Canadian researchers published Thursday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- High-performance runners get an extra five years of healthy life, on average, compared with the general population, according to a study by Australian and Canadian researchers published Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the breaking of the 4-minute mile by Roger Bannister.

The findings from analysis of the health records of the first 200 men to complete a sub-4-minute-mile, has implications for recommendations for long-term, regular, high-intensity aerobic exercise due to its impact on longevity, the authors said in a news release.

Advertisement

Published Thursday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study of 200 male runners from Britain, Australia, France, New Zealand and the United States who were born between 1928 and 1955 found the athletes lived long lives with most still alive.

The longevity the men enjoyed demonstrated the vital importance of aerobic fitness, said Professor Mark Haykowsky, Research Chair in Aging and Quality of Life in the Faculty of Nursing at the University of Alberta in Canada.

Related

"Breaking the 4-minute mile was an extraordinary achievement 70 years ago and revealed just what the human body can achieve. It set off a wave of runners following in Sir Roger's mighty footsteps.

Advertisement

"Remarkably, we found that like Sir Roger, who lived to the ripe old age of 88, most of the first runners also lived well into their 70s, 80s, and a majority are alive and healthy today,"

Australian sports cardiologist Professor Andre La Gerche, head of the Heart Exercise and Research Trials Lab in Melbourne, said researchers believed the longevity of the study subjects was the result of having larger hearts.

"Our study set out to see how exercise affected elite athletes over the long term," La Gerche said. "We know that elite athletes have bigger hearts due to their sustained aerobic output and there was some belief that this could affect their health and longevity, but we found the opposite.

"Five years of extra life compared to average is very significant, especially when we found that many of these runners not only enjoyed long lives, but were also healthy.

"Not everyone needs to be able to run a sub-4-minute mile to enjoy good health long into old age, but they need to exercise regularly and push themselves aerobically."

Bannister's time of 3:59.40 only lasted for 46 days and was eclipsed by some 16 seconds by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj's unbroken 3:43.13 record, set in 1999 in Rome.

Advertisement

Ollie Hoare and Kevin Sullivan are the fastest Australian and Canadian record holders with times of 3.47.48 and 3.50.26, respectively, both set at the annual Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway.

A woman runner has yet to break the 4-minute-mile barrier, with the world record currently held by Kenya's Faith Kipyegon with a time of 4:07.64 set in Monaco in July.

Latest Headlines

Stem cell treatments in Mexico linked to drug-resistant meningitis, joint infections
Health News // 4 hours ago
Stem cell treatments in Mexico linked to drug-resistant meningitis, joint infections
Antibiotic-resistant meningitis or severe, long-lasting joint infections: That's what three U.S. "medical tourists" brought home after seeking out unapproved stem cell treatments in Mexico, according to a new report.
Study links ultra-processed foods to slightly higher risk of premature death
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study links ultra-processed foods to slightly higher risk of premature death
People who eat large amounts of ultra-processed foods have a slightly higher risk of premature death than those who mostly shun the industrially produced eats, a new 30-year study says.
Colon cancer rates skyrocket among children, teens
Health News // 5 hours ago
Colon cancer rates skyrocket among children, teens
Colon cancer steadily increased among young people in the United States over the past two decades, with tweens enduring the most dramatic leap in cancer rates, a new study says.
Experimental weight-loss procedure could lower appetite by singeing part of stomach
Health News // 7 hours ago
Experimental weight-loss procedure could lower appetite by singeing part of stomach
An experimental procedure could reduce levels of a hunger-triggering hormone by burning part of a person's stomach lining, a new study reports.
Marijuana THC lingers in breast milk for at least 12 hours
Health News // 7 hours ago
Marijuana THC lingers in breast milk for at least 12 hours
New mothers who like to smoke marijuana might wind up exposing their babies to THC through their own breast milk, a new study says.
Study: Zinc may reduce cold symptoms by two days
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Zinc may reduce cold symptoms by two days
Zinc might indeed reduce the duration of common cold symptoms by about two days, a new evidence review says.
Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
NEW YORK, May 8 (UPI) -- Neuropathy - nerve damage that causes pain, numbness, weakness or tingling in the feet and hands -- is very common and underdiagnosed, a new study indicates.
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
Health News // 1 day ago
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
May 8 (UPI) -- British-Swedish drug maker AstaZeneca is pulling its Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine from sale globally. The company has admitted it could cause rare blood clots, but said the vaccine was pulled for commercial reasons.
Experimental device yields fresh hope for patients with spinal cord injuries
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental device yields fresh hope for patients with spinal cord injuries
May 8 (UPI) -- A combined science-medical team at Cambridge University in England has developed a new minimally invasive technique to treat spinal cord injuries with a miniature, wrap-around, electronic implant to record nerve activity
Nine in 10 U.S. adults have syndrome that leads to heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Nine in 10 U.S. adults have syndrome that leads to heart disease
Nine of 10 American adults are in the early, middle or late stages of a syndrome that leads to heart disease, a new report finds, and almost 10% have the disease already.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
Neuropathy very common, but underdiagnosed, study says
Nine in 10 U.S. adults have syndrome that leads to heart disease
Nine in 10 U.S. adults have syndrome that leads to heart disease
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
CDC warns of new COVID-19 variants nicknamed FLiRT
CDC warns of new COVID-19 variants nicknamed FLiRT
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement