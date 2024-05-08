Trending
May 8, 2024 / 1:56 PM

Nine in 10 U.S. adults have syndrome that leads to heart disease

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Among adults age 20 or older, only 10.6% did not have some level of CKM syndrome -- interrelated factors that progress with time and, if left unchecked, lead to heart disease, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Nine of 10 American adults are in the early, middle or late stages of a syndrome that leads to heart disease, a new report finds, and almost 10% have the disease already.

"Poor cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic health is widespread among the U.S. population," concludes a team led by Dr. Muthiah Vaduganathan of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Researchers looked specifically at rates of what the American Heart Association has dubbed cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic (CKM) syndrome -- interrelated factors that progress with time and, if left unchecked, lead to heart disease.

CKM syndrome is divided into four stages:

  • Stage 1: Excess fat buildup in the body (a risk factor for poor health)
  • Stage 2: Emergence of other metabolic risk factors (for example, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes)
  • Stage 3: Emergence of high-risk kidney disease and/or a high predicted risk of heart disease being diagnosed within the next 10 years
  • Stage 4: A diagnosis of full-blown heart disease, with or without kidney disease

To find out how many Americans might fall into one of these four categories, the Boston team tracked U.S. federal health survey data for 2011 through 2020.

Among adults age 20 or older, only 10.6% did not have some level of CKM syndrome, the researchers reported Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

About 26% fell into the early stage 1 category, meaning they were gaining dangerous levels of body fat. Nearly half (49%) of adults fell into stage 2 CVM syndrome, and 5.4% were stage 3.

According to the study, 9.2% of adults were in stage 4, with full-blown heart disease and, in some cases, failed kidneys.

All of these numbers were roughly unchanged throughout the nine-year study period.

Not surprisingly, the severity of CKM syndrome rose with age: 55.3% of people 65 or older were in an advanced stage of CKM syndrome, compared to 10.7% of those aged 45 through 64, and 2.1% of those aged 20 through 44, the study found.

The young were at risk, too. Most Americans ages 20 through 44 (81.8%) were already affected by these heart and kidney risk factors, Vaduganathan's team noted.

Race also mattered, with Black Americans 38% more likely to be burdened with CKM syndrome compared to Whites people.

The bottom line: "Almost 90% of US adults met criteria for CKM syndrome (stage 1 or higher) and 15% met criteria for advanced stages, neither of which improved between 2011 and 2020," according to the Boston researchers.

Find out more about CKM syndrome at the American Heart Association.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
Health News // 24 minutes ago
AstraZeneca pulls COVID-19 vaccine from global markets
May 8 (UPI) -- British-Swedish drug maker AstaZeneca is pulling its Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine from sale globally. The company has admitted it could cause rare blood clots, but said the vaccine was pulled for commercial reasons.
Experimental device yields fresh hope for patients with spinal cord injuries
Health News // 1 hour ago
Experimental device yields fresh hope for patients with spinal cord injuries
May 8 (UPI) -- A combined science-medical team at Cambridge University in England has developed a new minimally invasive technique to treat spinal cord injuries with a miniature, wrap-around, electronic implant to record nerve activity
More than 321,000 U.S. children lost a parent to drug overdose deaths in a decade
Health News // 1 hour ago
More than 321,000 U.S. children lost a parent to drug overdose deaths in a decade
More than 320,000 U.S. children lost a parent to drug overdose during the past decade, according to a new study reported Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry.
Sedentary behavior in childhood linked to heart damage
Health News // 3 hours ago
Sedentary behavior in childhood linked to heart damage
Children and young adults who are couch potatoes could wind up with enlarged hearts, increasing their risk of heart attack, stroke and early death.
Calls to poison centers involving synthetic cannabis jump
Health News // 4 hours ago
Calls to poison centers involving synthetic cannabis jump
Calls to U.S. poison centers regarding so-called synthetic cannabis jumped 88% between 2021 and 2022, as use of these legally sold products rose, research shows.
CDC warns of new COVID-19 variants nicknamed FLiRT
Health News // 4 hours ago
CDC warns of new COVID-19 variants nicknamed FLiRT
The virus behind COVID-19 has mutated again, this time producing variants nicknamed FLiRT, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported.
Study: 'New car smell' could be toxic carcinogens released by flame retardants
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study: 'New car smell' could be toxic carcinogens released by flame retardants
"New car smell" is a beloved benefit of buying a new vehicle. However, at least part of that scent could be due to toxic carcinogens released by flame retardants, a new study says.
Gene mutation may signal new genetic form of Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Gene mutation may signal new genetic form of Alzheimer's disease
People who carry two copies of the gene mutation most strongly implicated in Alzheimer's disease are almost certain to develop brain changes related to the degenerative disorder, a new study says.
Counterfeit Oxycontin pills almost always contain fentanyl
Health News // 1 day ago
Counterfeit Oxycontin pills almost always contain fentanyl
Lab tests of counterfeit oxycodone (Oxycontin) pills seized by police in Rhode Island in 2022 found 99.3% also contained dangerous fentanyl.
Experimental drug may help people quit vaping
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental drug may help people quit vaping
An experimental anti-nicotine drug appears to help people quit vaping, a new study says.
