Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 8, 2024 / 10:20 AM

CDC warns of new COVID-19 variants nicknamed FLiRT

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Researchers say the FLiRT variants display some concerning changes. One is alterations in the virus' spike protein, which the virus uses to invade the body and trigger illness. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Researchers say the FLiRT variants display some concerning changes. One is alterations in the virus' spike protein, which the virus uses to invade the body and trigger illness. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

The virus behind COVID-19 has mutated again, this time producing variants nicknamed FLiRT, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported.

The variants are appearing in wastewater sampling, the CDC said, and case monitoring suggests that between April 14 and April 27, one FLiRT variant called KP.2 made up about a quarter of new COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

That puts KP.2 ahead of the prior dominant strain, the JN.1 variant, which now makes up about 22% of cases, according to the CDC.

Speaking to WebMD, Dr. Megan Ranney, dean of the Yale School of Public Health, said the FLiRT variants display some concerning changes. One is alterations in the virus' spike protein, which the virus uses to invade the body and trigger illness.

Related

That type of change worries experts, who point to waning vaccination rates among Americans. Since September 2023, just 22.6% of Americans have gotten themselves an updated 2023-2024 COVID vaccine, the CDC said.

It's possible that even folks who got the latest COVID-19 vaccine aren't well-protected against JN.1 or the FLiRT variants: One preprint study released this week from researchers at Harvard University suggests waning effectiveness against those strains. That study has not been peer-reviewed, however.

Advertisement

"We've got a population of people with waning immunity, which increases our susceptibility to a wave," Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo, told WebMD.

As to symptoms, folks infected with the FLiRT variant are displaying much the same symptoms that were seen with JN.1:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • "Brain fog" (feeling less wakeful and aware)
  • Gastrointestinal symptoms (upset stomach, mild diarrhea, vomiting)

The CDC stressed that not everyone will have any or all of these symptoms, since COVID-19 illness varies in severity and symptoms from person to person.

More information

Learn about out the CDC's current guidance on dealing with a COVID-19 infection here.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Calls to poison centers involving synthetic cannabis jump
Health News // 29 minutes ago
Calls to poison centers involving synthetic cannabis jump
Calls to U.S. poison centers regarding so-called synthetic cannabis jumped 88% between 2021 and 2022, as use of these legally sold products rose, research shows.
Study: 'New car smell' could be toxic carcinogens released by flame retardants
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study: 'New car smell' could be toxic carcinogens released by flame retardants
"New car smell" is a beloved benefit of buying a new vehicle. However, at least part of that scent could be due to toxic carcinogens released by flame retardants, a new study says.
Gene mutation may signal new genetic form of Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 21 hours ago
Gene mutation may signal new genetic form of Alzheimer's disease
People who carry two copies of the gene mutation most strongly implicated in Alzheimer's disease are almost certain to develop brain changes related to the degenerative disorder, a new study says.
Counterfeit Oxycontin pills almost always contain fentanyl
Health News // 1 day ago
Counterfeit Oxycontin pills almost always contain fentanyl
Lab tests of counterfeit oxycodone (Oxycontin) pills seized by police in Rhode Island in 2022 found 99.3% also contained dangerous fentanyl.
Experimental drug may help people quit vaping
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental drug may help people quit vaping
An experimental anti-nicotine drug appears to help people quit vaping, a new study says.
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
NEW YORK, May 6 (UPI) -- Consuming olive oil could help reduce the risk of dying from dementia, regardless of overall diet quality, a new study in U.S. adults suggests.
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign saved 50,000 lives
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign saved 50,000 lives
May 6 (UPI) -- The "We Can Do This" COVID-19 public education campaign launched by the White House in 2021 to increase confidence in vaccines succeeded in saving more than 50,000 lives, according to a study published Monday.
Clinical trial shows measurable improvement in inherited blindness after gene therapy
Health News // 2 days ago
Clinical trial shows measurable improvement in inherited blindness after gene therapy
An injectable gene therapy caused measurable improvements in vision among a small group of people with inherited blindness, an early-stage clinical trial says.
Research aims to develop vaccine against future COVID viruses
Health News // 2 days ago
Research aims to develop vaccine against future COVID viruses
Scientists are busy working on a vaccine that might fight strains of the COVID virus SARS-CoV-2 that haven't even emerged yet.
Researchers develop algorithm to spot risk for dangerous preeclampsia
Health News // 2 days ago
Researchers develop algorithm to spot risk for dangerous preeclampsia
Canadian researchers at Université Laval in Québec City say they've developed an algorithm to spot those women at highest risk for preeclampsia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
Gene mutation may signal new genetic form of Alzheimer's disease
Gene mutation may signal new genetic form of Alzheimer's disease
Study: 'New car smell' could be toxic carcinogens released by flame retardants
Study: 'New car smell' could be toxic carcinogens released by flame retardants
Experimental drug may help people quit vaping
Experimental drug may help people quit vaping
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign saved 50,000 lives
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign saved 50,000 lives
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement