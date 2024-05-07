Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 7, 2024 / 1:53 PM

Gene mutation may signal new genetic form of Alzheimer's disease

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A single mutated APOE4 gene has been found to pose the strongest genetics-driven risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's, researchers said. Photo by Gundula Vogel/Pixabay
A single mutated APOE4 gene has been found to pose the strongest genetics-driven risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's, researchers said. Photo by Gundula Vogel/Pixabay

People who carry two copies of the gene mutation most strongly implicated in Alzheimer's disease are almost certain to develop brain changes related to the degenerative disorder, a new study says.

A single mutated APOE4 gene has been found to pose the strongest genetics-driven risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's, researchers said.

Advertisement

Virtually everyone with two copies of the APOE4 gene mutation wound up with higher levels of Alzheimer's-related brain by age 55, compared to people with another version of APOE, researchers reported Monday in the journal Nature Medicine.

By age 65, more than 95% of people with two APOE4 genes showed abnormal levels of amyloid protein in their cerebrospinal fluid and 75% had positive amyloid scans, researchers said. Amyloid beta plaques are one of the hallmark symptoms of Alzheimer's.

Related

These findings suggest that having two copies of the APOE4 gene could represent a new genetic form of Alzheimer's disease, said Dr. Juan Fortea, director of the Memory Unit at the Sant Pau Research Institute's Neurology Service in Barcelona, Spain.

"This gene has been known for over 30 years and it was known to be associated with a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. But now we know that virtually all individuals with this duplicated gene develop Alzheimer's biology," Fortea said in a news release.

Advertisement

"This is important because they represent between 2 and 3% of the population," he added.

For the study, Fortea and colleagues analyzed data from nearly 3,300 brain donors, including samples from 273 people with two copies of the APOE4 gene.

The team also evaluated clinical data from more than 10,000 people with evidence of Alzheimer's disease, including 519 people with two copies of APOE4.

"The data clearly show that having two copies of the APOE4 gene not only increases the risk, but also anticipates the onset of Alzheimer's, reinforcing the need for specific preventive strategies," researcher Dr. Alberto Lleó, director of the Sant Pau Research Institute's Neurology Service, said in a news release.

Because people who test positive for two copies of APOE4 are almost certain to develop Alzheimer's, they could be the focus of clinical trials aimed at testing targeted prevention and treatment methods, the researchers said.

More information

The Alzheimer's Association has more on Alzheimer's and genetics.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Counterfeit Oxycontin pills almost always contain fentanyl
Health News // 4 hours ago
Counterfeit Oxycontin pills almost always contain fentanyl
Lab tests of counterfeit oxycodone (Oxycontin) pills seized by police in Rhode Island in 2022 found 99.3% also contained dangerous fentanyl.
Experimental drug may help people quit vaping
Health News // 5 hours ago
Experimental drug may help people quit vaping
An experimental anti-nicotine drug appears to help people quit vaping, a new study says.
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
NEW YORK, May 6 (UPI) -- Consuming olive oil could help reduce the risk of dying from dementia, regardless of overall diet quality, a new study in U.S. adults suggests.
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign saved 50,000 lives
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign saved 50,000 lives
May 6 (UPI) -- The "We Can Do This" COVID-19 public education campaign launched by the White House in 2021 to increase confidence in vaccines succeeded in saving more than 50,000 lives, according to a study published Monday.
Clinical trial shows measurable improvement in inherited blindness after gene therapy
Health News // 1 day ago
Clinical trial shows measurable improvement in inherited blindness after gene therapy
An injectable gene therapy caused measurable improvements in vision among a small group of people with inherited blindness, an early-stage clinical trial says.
Research aims to develop vaccine against future COVID viruses
Health News // 1 day ago
Research aims to develop vaccine against future COVID viruses
Scientists are busy working on a vaccine that might fight strains of the COVID virus SARS-CoV-2 that haven't even emerged yet.
Researchers develop algorithm to spot risk for dangerous preeclampsia
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers develop algorithm to spot risk for dangerous preeclampsia
Canadian researchers at Université Laval in Québec City say they've developed an algorithm to spot those women at highest risk for preeclampsia.
Treatment for peripheral artery disease as effective for women as men
Health News // 4 days ago
Treatment for peripheral artery disease as effective for women as men
Less invasive endovascular treatments work equally well in women as in men with peripheral artery disease, a new study found.
AI may help diagnose rare diseases years earlier
Health News // 4 days ago
AI may help diagnose rare diseases years earlier
Artificial intelligence might be able to identify patients who have rare diseases years earlier than they would typically be diagnosed, a new study says.
Higher dose of smoking cessation medication may improve results
Health News // 4 days ago
Higher dose of smoking cessation medication may improve results
Folks struggling to quit smoking might need a bump up on the dose of medication they're using to help them stop, according to new clinical trial results.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign saved 50,000 lives
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign saved 50,000 lives
Avoiding meat may help reverse advanced liver cirrhosis
Avoiding meat may help reverse advanced liver cirrhosis
Clinical trial shows measurable improvement in inherited blindness after gene therapy
Clinical trial shows measurable improvement in inherited blindness after gene therapy
Research aims to develop vaccine against future COVID viruses
Research aims to develop vaccine against future COVID viruses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement