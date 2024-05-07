Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 7, 2024 / 10:51 AM

Experimental drug may help people quit vaping

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Cytisinicline is a naturally occurring plant-based substance that binds to nicotine receptors in the brain, reducing a person's cravings, researchers said. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Cytisinicline is a naturally occurring plant-based substance that binds to nicotine receptors in the brain, reducing a person's cravings, researchers said. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

An experimental anti-nicotine drug appears to help people quit vaping, a new study says.

Cytisinicline is a naturally occurring plant-based substance that binds to nicotine receptors in the brain, reducing a person's cravings, researchers said.

Advertisement

The drug has been shown effective in helping people quit smoking, even though it's not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Now, new clinical trial results show that vapers taking cytisinicline tablets were more than twice as likely to successfully stop using e-cigarettes after 9 to 12 weeks.

Related

"No medication has been approved by the FDA for vaping cessation in the United States," said lead researcher Dr. Nancy Rigotti, director of Massachusetts General Hospital's Tobacco Research and Treatment Center. "Our study indicates that cytisinicline might be an option to fill this gap and help adult vapers to stop using e-cigarettes."

About 11 million U.S. adults use nicotine-laced e-cigarettes, and about half want to stop but are too hooked to quit.

For the clinical trial, 160 adults who vape nicotine but don't smoke were randomly assigned to take cytisinicline or a placebo for 12 weeks, along with support therapy to quit.

Advertisement

Nearly 32% of those taking cytisinicline had successfully quit by the end of the trial, compared with 15% of those taking a placebo.

The results jibe with those of earlier trials that tested the drug's ability to help people quit smoking, researchers said.

"The results of our study need to be confirmed in a larger trial with longer follow-up, but they are promising," Rigotti said in a news release.

The new clinical trial results were published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

More information

Boston University has more on cytisinicline for smoking cessation.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Counterfeit Oxycontin pills almost always contain fentanyl
Health News // 29 minutes ago
Counterfeit Oxycontin pills almost always contain fentanyl
Lab tests of counterfeit oxycodone (Oxycontin) pills seized by police in Rhode Island in 2022 found 99.3% also contained dangerous fentanyl.
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
NEW YORK, May 6 (UPI) -- Consuming olive oil could help reduce the risk of dying from dementia, regardless of overall diet quality, a new study in U.S. adults suggests.
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign saved 50,000 lives
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign saved 50,000 lives
May 6 (UPI) -- The "We Can Do This" COVID-19 public education campaign launched by the White House in 2021 to increase confidence in vaccines succeeded in saving more than 50,000 lives, according to a study published Monday.
Clinical trial shows measurable improvement in inherited blindness after gene therapy
Health News // 1 day ago
Clinical trial shows measurable improvement in inherited blindness after gene therapy
An injectable gene therapy caused measurable improvements in vision among a small group of people with inherited blindness, an early-stage clinical trial says.
Research aims to develop vaccine against future COVID viruses
Health News // 1 day ago
Research aims to develop vaccine against future COVID viruses
Scientists are busy working on a vaccine that might fight strains of the COVID virus SARS-CoV-2 that haven't even emerged yet.
Researchers develop algorithm to spot risk for dangerous preeclampsia
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers develop algorithm to spot risk for dangerous preeclampsia
Canadian researchers at Université Laval in Québec City say they've developed an algorithm to spot those women at highest risk for preeclampsia.
Treatment for peripheral artery disease as effective for women as men
Health News // 3 days ago
Treatment for peripheral artery disease as effective for women as men
Less invasive endovascular treatments work equally well in women as in men with peripheral artery disease, a new study found.
AI may help diagnose rare diseases years earlier
Health News // 3 days ago
AI may help diagnose rare diseases years earlier
Artificial intelligence might be able to identify patients who have rare diseases years earlier than they would typically be diagnosed, a new study says.
Higher dose of smoking cessation medication may improve results
Health News // 3 days ago
Higher dose of smoking cessation medication may improve results
Folks struggling to quit smoking might need a bump up on the dose of medication they're using to help them stop, according to new clinical trial results.
Avoiding meat may help reverse advanced liver cirrhosis
Health News // 3 days ago
Avoiding meat may help reverse advanced liver cirrhosis
Advanced liver cirrhosis can push levels of ammonia in the blood to hazardous levels, but skipping meat at mealtime can help reverse that, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
Olive oil could help reduce risk of dying from dementia, Harvard study says
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign saved 50,000 lives
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign saved 50,000 lives
Avoiding meat may help reverse advanced liver cirrhosis
Avoiding meat may help reverse advanced liver cirrhosis
Clinical trial shows measurable improvement in inherited blindness after gene therapy
Clinical trial shows measurable improvement in inherited blindness after gene therapy
Research aims to develop vaccine against future COVID viruses
Research aims to develop vaccine against future COVID viruses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement