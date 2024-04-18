Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 18, 2024 / 1:33 PM

Racial disparities in healthcare persist across the U.S., report finds

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay Reporter
Across the country, premature deaths from preventable and treatable causes occur at a higher rate among Black and American Indian people overall, compared to other groups, a new report found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Across the country, premature deaths from preventable and treatable causes occur at a higher rate among Black and American Indian people overall, compared to other groups, a new report found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Deep-seated racial and ethnic disparities persist in healthcare across the United States, even in states considered the most progressive, a new report shows.

For example, California received a score of 45 for the care its health system provides Hispanic Americans. The Commonwealth Fund report gives each state a 0-to-100 score for each population group living there.

Advertisement

That's better than Florida's health system, which received a 37 for care provided to Hispanic Americans there.

But it's far worse than California's treatment of White patients, which received a score of 87.

Related

The report "offers a comprehensive analysis of the way healthcare systems are functioning for people in every state, evaluating disparities in health and healthcare across racial and ethnic groups, both within and between states," the report authors said.

Researchers used 25 measures to evaluate states on healthcare access, quality, service use and health outcomes for different racial and ethnic populations.

They found that disparities exist even in states well-known for their high-performing health systems.

For example, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Connecticut stand out for their relatively high performance in treating all patients, but those states still had considerable health disparities between White and non-White residents, researchers found.

Advertisement

Across the country, premature deaths from preventable and treatable causes occur at a higher rate among Black and American Indian people overall, compared to other groups, the report found.

Further, in several southwestern and Mountain states premature death rates for Hispanics are higher than elsewhere in the United States, where Hispanic rates align more closely to those of White residents. These states include New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

However, preventable deaths are higher for both Black and White residents in several southern and south-central states, including Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri.

The report's authors suggest pursuing four broad policy goals to create an equitable health system:

  • Make sure affordable, comprehensive and equitable health insurance is available for everyone
  • Improve primary care
  • Reduce paperwork for patients and providers
  • Invest in social services

"Since disparities and health inequities vary across states, there are also opportunities for state programs to tailor interventions that address communities' unique needs," the researchers added.

Advancing Racial Equity in U.S. Health Care: The Commonwealth Fund 2024 State Health Disparities Report is available online.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about racism and health.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Many teens experience weight-related bullying online
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Many teens experience weight-related bullying online
Teenagers are frequently bullied about their weight on social media, and the bullying increases with each hour they spend on these sites, a new study reveals.
Mentally challenging work may guard against memory and thinking declines
Health News // 1 hour ago
Mentally challenging work may guard against memory and thinking declines
Jobs that challenge your mind could help your brain age more gracefully, a new study suggests.
Combo of drugs may help curb alcohol use disorder
Health News // 1 hour ago
Combo of drugs may help curb alcohol use disorder
A combo of an allergy drug and a blood pressure med appears to lower daily drinking in folks battling severe alcoholism, French researchers report.
AI may help older adults manage multiple medications
Health News // 2 hours ago
AI may help older adults manage multiple medications
AI could help doctors cut back on the bewildering variety of medications that seniors frequently are prescribed, a new study suggests.
Study: Heart failure, not stroke, most common complication of atrial fibrillation
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: Heart failure, not stroke, most common complication of atrial fibrillation
NEW YORK, April 17 (UPI) -- Doctors tell patients with atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular and often abnormally rapid heart rate, to beware of an increased risk of stroke. But the threat of heart failure should be even more worrisome.
FDA recalls implanted heart devices linked to 14 deaths
Health News // 22 hours ago
FDA recalls implanted heart devices linked to 14 deaths
Two implanted heart devices used by patients in end-stage heart failure are now under a strict U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall, after being tied to 273 known injuries and 14 deaths, the agency said Tuesday.
Weight-loss drug Zepbound reduces sleep apnea, study shows
Health News // 23 hours ago
Weight-loss drug Zepbound reduces sleep apnea, study shows
Zepbound, one of the wildly popular weight-loss drugs that millions of Americans now take, eased sleep apnea in obese adults in two company trials, drug maker Eli Lilly announced Wednesday.
Industry group: Improve safety guidelines for melatonin gummies
Health News // 2 days ago
Industry group: Improve safety guidelines for melatonin gummies
In the wake of a sharp rise in the number of young children accidentally eating melatonin supplements, an industry group has called for tougher safety guidelines for packaging and labeling the sleep-aid supplements.
Surgery targeting brain region may relieve tough-to-treat epilepsy
Health News // 1 day ago
Surgery targeting brain region may relieve tough-to-treat epilepsy
Some people with tough-to-treat epilepsy might benefit if doctors target a brain region newly linked to the disorder, a new study suggests.
Healthy diet may lower risk of heart disease for breast cancer survivors
Health News // 1 day ago
Healthy diet may lower risk of heart disease for breast cancer survivors
Eating healthy can lower the risk of heart disease in breast cancer survivors, a new study has found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Heart failure, not stroke, most common complication of atrial fibrillation
Study: Heart failure, not stroke, most common complication of atrial fibrillation
Weight-loss drug Zepbound reduces sleep apnea, study shows
Weight-loss drug Zepbound reduces sleep apnea, study shows
FDA recalls implanted heart devices linked to 14 deaths
FDA recalls implanted heart devices linked to 14 deaths
White House announces global partnership to prevent future pandemics
White House announces global partnership to prevent future pandemics
Controlling blood pressure could prevent uterine fibroids
Controlling blood pressure could prevent uterine fibroids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement