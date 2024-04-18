Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 18, 2024 / 12:27 PM

Combo of drugs may help curb alcohol use disorder

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Folks taking the two-drug regimen saw their alcohol intake decline compared to those on placebo, and the higher the dosage, the bigger the decline, a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Folks taking the two-drug regimen saw their alcohol intake decline compared to those on placebo, and the higher the dosage, the bigger the decline, a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

A combo of an allergy drug and a blood pressure med appears to lower daily drinking in folks battling severe alcoholism, French researchers report.

The two generic drugs are the antihistamine cyproheptadine and prazosin, which treats high blood pressure and urinary urgency, noted a team led by Henri-Jean Aubin, of the Université Paris-Saclay in Villejuif.

Advertisement

Aubin's group thought the drug duo might work against alcohol use disorder because cyproheptadine works on brain cell receptors linked to impulsive behaviors, while prazosin targets receptors associated with cravings.

Speaking in an American Psychiatric Association news release, Aubin noted that current medications for alcohol use disorder offer only "limited-to-moderate" effectiveness, so any additional treatment options are welcome.

Related

The new study was published recently in the journal Addiction.

The research involved 154 adults diagnosed with severe alcoholism. That means they drank at least 60 grams of alcohol per day for men or 40 grams per day for women (at least three or four drinks daily). A standard bottle of beer, glass of wine, or shot of liquor contain 14 grams of alcohol.

Participants were divided into three groups: They received daily doses of dummy placebo pills; a "high dose" combo of prazosin plus cyproheptadine; or a "low dose" combo of prazosin plus cyproheptadine for 12 weeks.

Advertisement

Everyone also received support in terms of advice on adhering to the drug therapy and reducing their alcohol intake.

Aubin's team focused at alcohol intake reduction as their goal, not total abstinence.

Folks taking the two-drug regimen did see their alcohol intake decline compared to those on placebo, and the higher the dosage, the bigger the decline.

For example, people taking low-dose prazosin/cyproheptadine experienced an average 18.4 gram reduction in daily alcohol intake (compared to placebo), while those on the higher dose experienced an average 23.6 gram reduction.

The regimen was also tested among a subgroup of people with alcohol used disorder who drank a lot -- more than 100 grams of alcohol (at least 7 drinks) for men and 60 grams per day for women

In this group, taking high-dose prazosin/cyproheptadine cut daily intake by almost 30 grams of alcohol daily, the study found.

As for side effects, the drugs appeared to be "well tolerated," the researchers said.

"The promising efficacy of the combination of prazosin and cyproheptadine warrants prolonging this work with phase 3 trials," they concluded.

More information

Find out more about the treatment of alcohol use disorder at the Mayo Clinic.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Racial disparities in healthcare persist across the U.S., report finds
Health News // 17 minutes ago
Racial disparities in healthcare persist across the U.S., report finds
Deep-seated racial and ethnic disparities persist in healthcare across the United States, even in states considered the most progressive, a new report shows.
Many teens experience weight-related bullying online
Health News // 37 minutes ago
Many teens experience weight-related bullying online
Teenagers are frequently bullied about their weight on social media, and the bullying increases with each hour they spend on these sites, a new study reveals.
Mentally challenging work may guard against memory and thinking declines
Health News // 1 hour ago
Mentally challenging work may guard against memory and thinking declines
Jobs that challenge your mind could help your brain age more gracefully, a new study suggests.
AI may help older adults manage multiple medications
Health News // 2 hours ago
AI may help older adults manage multiple medications
AI could help doctors cut back on the bewildering variety of medications that seniors frequently are prescribed, a new study suggests.
Study: Heart failure, not stroke, most common complication of atrial fibrillation
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: Heart failure, not stroke, most common complication of atrial fibrillation
NEW YORK, April 17 (UPI) -- Doctors tell patients with atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular and often abnormally rapid heart rate, to beware of an increased risk of stroke. But the threat of heart failure should be even more worrisome.
FDA recalls implanted heart devices linked to 14 deaths
Health News // 22 hours ago
FDA recalls implanted heart devices linked to 14 deaths
Two implanted heart devices used by patients in end-stage heart failure are now under a strict U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall, after being tied to 273 known injuries and 14 deaths, the agency said Tuesday.
Weight-loss drug Zepbound reduces sleep apnea, study shows
Health News // 23 hours ago
Weight-loss drug Zepbound reduces sleep apnea, study shows
Zepbound, one of the wildly popular weight-loss drugs that millions of Americans now take, eased sleep apnea in obese adults in two company trials, drug maker Eli Lilly announced Wednesday.
Industry group: Improve safety guidelines for melatonin gummies
Health News // 2 days ago
Industry group: Improve safety guidelines for melatonin gummies
In the wake of a sharp rise in the number of young children accidentally eating melatonin supplements, an industry group has called for tougher safety guidelines for packaging and labeling the sleep-aid supplements.
Surgery targeting brain region may relieve tough-to-treat epilepsy
Health News // 1 day ago
Surgery targeting brain region may relieve tough-to-treat epilepsy
Some people with tough-to-treat epilepsy might benefit if doctors target a brain region newly linked to the disorder, a new study suggests.
Healthy diet may lower risk of heart disease for breast cancer survivors
Health News // 1 day ago
Healthy diet may lower risk of heart disease for breast cancer survivors
Eating healthy can lower the risk of heart disease in breast cancer survivors, a new study has found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Heart failure, not stroke, most common complication of atrial fibrillation
Study: Heart failure, not stroke, most common complication of atrial fibrillation
Weight-loss drug Zepbound reduces sleep apnea, study shows
Weight-loss drug Zepbound reduces sleep apnea, study shows
FDA recalls implanted heart devices linked to 14 deaths
FDA recalls implanted heart devices linked to 14 deaths
White House announces global partnership to prevent future pandemics
White House announces global partnership to prevent future pandemics
Controlling blood pressure could prevent uterine fibroids
Controlling blood pressure could prevent uterine fibroids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement