Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 16, 2024 / 12:57 PM

AI may help radiologists boost efficiency, minimize errors

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The study shows that AI can improve patient care by enhancing the accuracy of radiology reports and the speed with which the reports can be returned, Gertz said. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The study shows that AI can improve patient care by enhancing the accuracy of radiology reports and the speed with which the reports can be returned, Gertz said. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Artificial intelligence can serve as a helpful backup editor to radiologists, making sure their reports are accurate and reliable, a new study says.

The OpenAI program GPT-4 performed about as well as a group of radiologists in detecting errors that had been placed into reports, according to findings published Tuesday in the journal Radiology.

Advertisement

"This efficiency in detecting errors may hint at a future where AI can help optimize the workflow within radiology departments, ensuring that reports are both accurate and promptly available, thus enhancing the radiology department's capacity to deliver timely and reliable diagnostics," said lead researcher Dr. Roman Gertz, a radiology resident at University Hospital of Cologne in Germany.

This is the first study to compare GPT-4 directly against human performance in reviewing radiology reports for accuracy, speed and cost-effectiveness, Gertz said.

Related

For the study, Gertz and his colleagues collected 200 radiology reports based on X-ray, CT scan and MRI imaging between June and December 2023 at a single hospital.

The researchers intentionally inserted 150 errors into 100 of the reports, including omissions, spelling errors, confusing passages and other mistakes.

They then asked both GPT-4 and a group of six radiologists -- two senior radiologists, two attending physicians and two residents -- to separately pore over the reports and find the mistakes.

Advertisement

Overall, GPT-4 had an error detection rate of 83% compared with 89% for senior radiologists and 80% for attending radiologists and radiology residents, researchers said.

There was no evidence of a significant difference in the average performance of GPT-4 compared to the radiologists.

The AI program also required less processing time per report than even the fastest human reader, and it had lower average correction cost per report than the most cost-efficient radiologist.

The study shows that AI can improve patient care by enhancing the accuracy of radiology reports and the speed with which the reports can be returned, Gertz said.

"The study addresses critical healthcare challenges such as the increasing demand for radiology services and the pressure to reduce operational costs," Gertz said in a journal news release.

"Ultimately, our research provides a concrete example of how AI, specifically through applications like GPT-4, can revolutionize healthcare by boosting efficiency, minimizing errors and ensuring broader access to reliable, affordable diagnostic services -- fundamental steps toward improving patient care outcomes," Gertz added.

More information

The Brookings Institution has more on AI in healthcare.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Controlling blood pressure could prevent uterine fibroids
Health News // 35 minutes ago
Controlling blood pressure could prevent uterine fibroids
Keeping blood pressure under control could be crucial for women in preventing uterine fibroids, new research shows.
Rapid immune response of cells inside nose leads to milder cases of COVID-19 in kids
Health News // 2 hours ago
Rapid immune response of cells inside nose leads to milder cases of COVID-19 in kids
The nose appears to know when it comes to why children typically have milder cases of COVID-19 than seniors, a new study finds.
Genetics-based universal vaccine could be effective against any viral strain
Health News // 2 hours ago
Genetics-based universal vaccine could be effective against any viral strain
Genetics-based "one-and-done" vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 could prove more effective and easier to craft than current jabs, researchers report.
Pregnancy complications may raise health risks for decades
Health News // 2 hours ago
Pregnancy complications may raise health risks for decades
Women who experience common complications during a pregnancy could face heightened odds for early death for decades to come, new research shows.
CDC investigating nearly 20 cases of people falling ill from counterfeit Botox
Health News // 8 hours ago
CDC investigating nearly 20 cases of people falling ill from counterfeit Botox
April 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is investigating nearly 20 reports of people experiencing adverse effects from injections of counterfeit Botox.
U.S. pharmacy database shows record-high shortages of medical drugs
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. pharmacy database shows record-high shortages of medical drugs
Americans are facing more shortages of the drugs they need for medical care than ever before, a national pharmacy database shows.
Antibiotics don't speed recovery from cough, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Antibiotics don't speed recovery from cough, study shows
Doctors sometimes prescribe antibiotics to help treat a cough, but a new study shows the drugs won't help reduce the severity or duration of coughing -- even if a bacterial infection is the culprit.
A third of women with migraines report onset during menstruation
Health News // 1 day ago
A third of women with migraines report onset during menstruation
Among U.S. women with migraine, a third say the attacks tend to coincide with their periods, a new survey finds.
Pets pass antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' to humans
Health News // 1 day ago
Pets pass antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' to humans
Dogs and cats can pass antibiotic-resistant bacteria to their owners, raising concerns that household pets could be contributing to the world's antibiotics crisis, a new study says.
Exercise may benefit heart by calming the brain, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise may benefit heart by calming the brain, study shows
You know exercise is great for your cardiovascular health, but new research suggests that your brain has a lot to do with it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Parents with backyard poultry can transmit salmonella to infants
Parents with backyard poultry can transmit salmonella to infants
U.S. pharmacy database shows record-high shortages of medical drugs
U.S. pharmacy database shows record-high shortages of medical drugs
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Pets pass antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' to humans
Pets pass antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' to humans
CDC investigating nearly 20 cases of people falling ill from counterfeit Botox
CDC investigating nearly 20 cases of people falling ill from counterfeit Botox
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement