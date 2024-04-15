Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 15, 2024 / 12:07 PM

U.S. pharmacy database shows record high shortages of medical drugs

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A record high of 323 different meds were in short supply during the first quarter of 2024, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHSP) and the University of Utah Drug Information Service reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
A record high of 323 different meds were in short supply during the first quarter of 2024, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHSP) and the University of Utah Drug Information Service reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Americans are facing more shortages of the drugs they need for medical care than ever before, a national pharmacy database shows.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHSP) and the University of Utah Drug Information Service started tracking drug shortages as far back as 2001.

Advertisement

Their latest data shows that things haven't been this bad in all the years they've kept records.

A record high of 323 different meds were in short supply during the first quarter of 2024, the groups found. That's worse than the last peak for drug shortages -- 320 in 2014, according to the data.

Related

It doesn't have to be this way, said ASHSP CEO Paul Abramowitz.

"It's long past time to put an end to drug shortages," he wrote in a blog post on Thursday. "All drug classes are vulnerable to shortages. Some of the most worrying shortages involve generic sterile injectable medications, including cancer chemotherapy drugs and emergency medications stored in hospital crash carts and procedural areas. Ongoing national shortages of therapies for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder also remain a serious challenge for clinicians and patients."

The database relies on information from practitioners, patients and others that is then confirmed with drugmakers.

Advertisement

Other classes of meds with notable shortages: Central nervous system stimulants, antimicrobials, hormone agents and intravenous fluids, the new data showed.

According to U.S. government data, the average drug shortage typically lasts for about 18 months.

However, more than half of the shortages on the current list have persisted for over two years, according to an analysis by health consulting firm IQVIA.

Shortfalls in the supply of a drug can occur for many reasons, such as supply chain disruptions or increased consumer demand (as is happening now with popular new weight-loss drugs).

Recognizing the problem, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last week published new policy suggestions on how to prevent drug shortages, CNN reported.

Some of them included closer collaborations between hospitals and drugmakers to help make the marketplace more transparent, and to boost funding into making supply chains more resilient and diverse.

But Abramowitz wonders if hospitals have the financial and staff resources to follow these recommendations.

"We all know that managing shortages isn't enough and is not a sustainable solution to the worsening crisis," Abramowitz wrote. "Much work remains to be done at the federal level to fix the root causes of drug shortages."

Advertisement

More information

Find out more about drug shortages at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Antibiotics don't speed recovery from cough, study shows
Health News // 50 minutes ago
Antibiotics don't speed recovery from cough, study shows
Doctors sometimes prescribe antibiotics to help treat a cough, but a new study shows the drugs won't help reduce the severity or duration of coughing -- even if a bacterial infection is the culprit.
A third of women with migraines report onset during menstruation
Health News // 1 hour ago
A third of women with migraines report onset during menstruation
Among U.S. women with migraine, a third say the attacks tend to coincide with their periods, a new survey finds.
Pets pass antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' to humans
Health News // 1 hour ago
Pets pass antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' to humans
Dogs and cats can pass antibiotic-resistant bacteria to their owners, raising concerns that household pets could be contributing to the world's antibiotics crisis, a new study says.
Exercise may benefit heart by calming the brain, study shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
Exercise may benefit heart by calming the brain, study shows
You know exercise is great for your cardiovascular health, but new research suggests that your brain has a lot to do with it.
Nearly a quarter of Americans disenrolled from Medicaid are uninsured
Health News // 10 hours ago
Nearly a quarter of Americans disenrolled from Medicaid are uninsured
Nearly a quarter of Americans who lost their pandemic-era Medicaid coverage say they're now without any health insurance, a new survey finds.
Rate of permanent sterilizations rose sharply after Roe vs. Wade overturned
Health News // 2 days ago
Rate of permanent sterilizations rose sharply after Roe vs. Wade overturned
An increasing number of young men and women have decided they never want parenthood in the wake of the Dobbs decision revoking the constitutional right to an abortion, a new study finds.
Chlamydia vaccine triggers immune response in early trial
Health News // 2 days ago
Chlamydia vaccine triggers immune response in early trial
A chlamydia vaccine has triggered immune responses in an early trial, raising hopes that one day it might help curb the spread of the sexually transmitted infection (STI).
Older Americans are still feeling the effects of pandemic isolation
Health News // 2 days ago
Older Americans are still feeling the effects of pandemic isolation
COVID-19 lockdowns prompted countless American seniors to become socially isolated. Now, new research finds that many have still not fully rejoined society.
Noninvasive virtual biopsy scans skin for cancer cells
Health News // 3 days ago
Noninvasive virtual biopsy scans skin for cancer cells
A new, noninvasive "virtual biopsy" might soon allow doctors to instead scan a suspicious-looking mole or questionable skin lesion to determine if it contains any cancer cells, researchers report.
Young women often wait weeks to see a doctor about breast symptoms
Health News // 3 days ago
Young women often wait weeks to see a doctor about breast symptoms
Young women who find a lump or other potential signs of breast cancer often delay for weeks before finally seeing a doctor, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: High seafood diet may increase risk of exposure to 'forever chemicals'
Study: High seafood diet may increase risk of exposure to 'forever chemicals'
Physician empathy linked to better outcomes in chronic pain patients
Physician empathy linked to better outcomes in chronic pain patients
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Nearly a quarter of Americans disenrolled from Medicaid are uninsured
Nearly a quarter of Americans disenrolled from Medicaid are uninsured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement