Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 15, 2024 / 10:45 AM

Pets pass antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' to humans

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Cases of these "superbugs" being passed between sick dogs and cats and their healthy owners have been identified in the U.K. and Portugal, according to new research. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Cases of these "superbugs" being passed between sick dogs and cats and their healthy owners have been identified in the U.K. and Portugal, according to new research. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Dogs and cats can pass antibiotic-resistant bacteria to their owners, raising concerns that household pets could be contributing to the world's antibiotics crisis, a new study says.

Cases of these "superbugs" being passed between sick dogs and cats and their healthy owners have been identified in the U.K. and Portugal, according to research presented at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Global Congress in Barcelona.

Advertisement

The cases challenge "the traditional belief that humans are the main carriers of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria in the community," said lead researcher Juliana Menezes, a doctoral student with the University of Lisbon's Antibiotic Resistance Lab.

The World Health Organization says antibiotic resistance is one of the greatest public health threats facing humanity, researchers said in background notes.

Related

Drug-resistant infections kill more than 1.2 million people each year, and that number is expected to rise to 10 million by 2050 if no action is taken.

The study involved 43 households in Portugal containing 78 humans, 38 dogs and five cats, and 22 U.K. households containing 56 humans and 22 dogs.

All the humans were healthy, but all the dogs were suffering from infections. Researchers tested fecal and urine samples and skin swabs taken from both pets and owners to look for bacteria resistant to common antibiotics.

Advertisement

Researchers identified five households in which both owners and pets -- one with a cat and four with dogs -- were both carrying bacteria that had developed resistance to cephalosporins.

Genetic analysis showed that the strains were exactly the same, indicating that the bacteria had passed between pet and owner.

Cephalosporins are used to treat a broad range of infections, including meningitis, pneumonia and sepsis, researchers said. The WHO classes them as among the most critically important antibiotics for human medicine.

Researchers also detected dogs containing bacteria resistant to carbapenems, which are part of the last line of defense in human medicine when other antibiotics have failed.

Ultimately, all the pets were successfully treated for their infections, researchers said.

It wasn't possible to prove the direction of transmission, researchers said. However, in three of the Portuguese homes, the timing of the positive tests strongly suggest that the bacteria were passed from pet to human.

Bacteria can pass between pets and humans by simple affection - petting, touching and kissing. They also can spread through the handling of feces.

Researchers recommend that owners wash their hands after petting their dog or cat and after handling their waste.

"Our findings underline the importance of including pet-owning households in national programs that monitor levels of antibiotic resistance," Menezes said in a meeting news release. "Learning more about the resistance in pets would aid in the development of informed and targeted interventions to safeguard both animal and human health."

Advertisement

Because these findings were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about antimicrobial resistance.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Exercise may benefit heart by calming the brain, study shows
Health News // 1 hour ago
Exercise may benefit heart by calming the brain, study shows
You know exercise is great for your cardiovascular health, but new research suggests that your brain has a lot to do with it.
Nearly a quarter of Americans disenrolled from Medicaid are uninsured
Health News // 8 hours ago
Nearly a quarter of Americans disenrolled from Medicaid are uninsured
Nearly a quarter of Americans who lost their pandemic-era Medicaid coverage say they're now without any health insurance, a new survey finds.
Rate of permanent sterilizations rose sharply after Roe vs. Wade overturned
Health News // 2 days ago
Rate of permanent sterilizations rose sharply after Roe vs. Wade overturned
An increasing number of young men and women have decided they never want parenthood in the wake of the Dobbs decision revoking the constitutional right to an abortion, a new study finds.
Chlamydia vaccine triggers immune response in early trial
Health News // 2 days ago
Chlamydia vaccine triggers immune response in early trial
A chlamydia vaccine has triggered immune responses in an early trial, raising hopes that one day it might help curb the spread of the sexually transmitted infection (STI).
Older Americans are still feeling the effects of pandemic isolation
Health News // 2 days ago
Older Americans are still feeling the effects of pandemic isolation
COVID-19 lockdowns prompted countless American seniors to become socially isolated. Now, new research finds that many have still not fully rejoined society.
Noninvasive virtual biopsy scans skin for cancer cells
Health News // 2 days ago
Noninvasive virtual biopsy scans skin for cancer cells
A new, noninvasive "virtual biopsy" might soon allow doctors to instead scan a suspicious-looking mole or questionable skin lesion to determine if it contains any cancer cells, researchers report.
Young women often wait weeks to see a doctor about breast symptoms
Health News // 3 days ago
Young women often wait weeks to see a doctor about breast symptoms
Young women who find a lump or other potential signs of breast cancer often delay for weeks before finally seeing a doctor, a new study shows.
Women more vulnerable to blood loss, death during bypass surgery
Health News // 3 days ago
Women more vulnerable to blood loss, death during bypass surgery
It's long been documented that women have a slimmer chance of surviving heart bypass surgery compared to men, and researchers believe that they now know why.
Study: High seafood diet may increase risk of exposure to 'forever chemicals'
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: High seafood diet may increase risk of exposure to 'forever chemicals'
April 12 (UPI) -- A new U.S. study into so-called "forever chemicals" in seafood published Friday recommends the introduction of stricter public health guidelines for the amount of marine fish and shellfish people can safely consume.
CDC: Surge in U.S. measles cases threatens elimination status
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC: Surge in U.S. measles cases threatens elimination status
April 11 (UPI) -- More than 100 cases of measles were recorded in the United States since the beginning of 2024, and the rapid spread of the disease could threaten its elimination status, according to the CDC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: High seafood diet may increase risk of exposure to 'forever chemicals'
Study: High seafood diet may increase risk of exposure to 'forever chemicals'
Physician empathy linked to better outcomes in chronic pain patients
Physician empathy linked to better outcomes in chronic pain patients
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Nearly a quarter of Americans disenrolled from Medicaid are uninsured
Nearly a quarter of Americans disenrolled from Medicaid are uninsured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement