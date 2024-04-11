Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 11, 2024 / 12:07 PM

Few Americans have homes tested for radon despite risk for lung cancer

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Chasity Harney urges all homeowners to have radon levels tested in their home, and to get radon remediation done if levels are high after she was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer at age 40. Photo courtesy of Ohio State University
Chasity Harney urges all homeowners to have radon levels tested in their home, and to get radon remediation done if levels are high after she was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer at age 40. Photo courtesy of Ohio State University

Kentucky resident Chasity Harney embraced a thoroughly healthy lifestyle -- eating right, exercising and never touching tobacco.

So, her 2018 diagnosis of advanced lung cancer, which came at the age of 40, was a complete shock to both her and her family.

Advertisement

"When I was diagnosed with lung cancer, I didn't smoke," Harney said. "So there had to be something else out there."

A simple test revealed the likely cause of her cancer, but it was a test of her home rather than her body.

Related

Harney's home had twice the acceptable limit of radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers.

Unfortunately, a surprising number of Americans are leaving themselves vulnerable to radon, according to a new Ohio State University conducted from Feb. 2-4 among a sample of 1,006 people.

Advertisement

What did the survey find?

Three in four Americans (75%) have never had their homes tested for radon, while more than half (55%) aren't concerned at all about radon exposure, the poll found.

"Radon is something we can do something about and is a known cause of a horrible disease, lung cancer," said Dr. David Carbone, director of the Thoracic Oncology Center at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas emitted from the breakdown of radioactive material in the soil under people's homes. The gas seeps up through building foundations and accumulates in people's basements and throughout homes.

"This is more of a problem with modern homes because they tend to be more and more sealed up inside and weather-tight, and the radon just doesn't have anywhere to go," Carbone said. "It goes into the house and it just builds up there."

Harney recalls she and her husband didn't want to shell out the extra bucks it would take to test for radon in the home they were buying.

"That was a choice on the home inspection, for your home to be checked for radon, and that cost money," Harney said. "When you're buying a home, you don't want to spend that money. And so we didn't check it."

Advertisement

About 15% to 20% of lung cancers occur in people who've never smoked, many of whom are in their 40s and 50s, researchers said.

The effects of radon on the lungs is cumulative and can be delayed for decades, Carbone said.

"So your children playing in your basement or going to school today, exposed to unknown levels of radon, could be at risk for developing lung cancer 10, 20, 30 years from now," Carbone said in a university news release. "And because the gas is totally colorless and odorless, you would have no idea you were being exposed unless you knew the importance of proactively testing."

Radon testing is easy to have done, Carbone said, and it's also relatively simple to remove radon from a home once it's detected.

"The typical remediation consists of drilling a small hole in the foundation of your house and installing a pipe that sucks the air out from under your house and blows it outside," Carbone said. "Rather than having it percolate up into your house, the radon gaskets send it outside your house."

Carbone said he strongly supports potential legislation to require radon testing during home sales, as well as at schools and businesses.

Advertisement

Harney remains alive, thanks to six weeks of chemotherapy, 30 rounds of radiation therapy, targeted drug therapy and surgery to remove parts of her left lung.

Harney urges all homeowners to have radon levels tested in their home, and to get radon remediation done if levels are high.

"Don't think that this isn't going to happen to you because I never dreamed I would get lung cancer and I'm here," Harney said. "I'm living with it and there's so many others just like me."

More information

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has more about radon.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Lunchables contain concerning levels of lead, sodium, Consumer Reports warns
Health News // 41 minutes ago
Lunchables contain concerning levels of lead, sodium, Consumer Reports warns
Lunchables, those ubiquitous plastic packets of cheese, deli meats and crackers that many parents choose for convenience, contain concerning levels of lead and sodium, Consumer Reports warns.
Gene variant may protect against Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 hour ago
Gene variant may protect against Alzheimer's
The discovery of a gene variant that rids the brain of toxic plaques linked to Alzheimer's might lead to new treatments for the disease, researchers report.
Physician empathy linked to better outcomes in chronic pain patients
Health News // 1 hour ago
Physician empathy linked to better outcomes in chronic pain patients
NEW YORK, April 11 (UPI) -- Physician empathy is an important aspect in a doctor-patient relationship, and now it has been linked to better outcomes among people with chronic pain, a new study finds.
Severe COVID-19 leaves two-thirds of survivors with health issues months later
Health News // 1 hour ago
Severe COVID-19 leaves two-thirds of survivors with health issues months later
People who survive a long and harrowing bout of COVID-19 do not emerge unscathed from their illness, a new study warns.
Extreme weather associated with increase in stroke deaths
Health News // 2 hours ago
Extreme weather associated with increase in stroke deaths
Intense weather fluctuations caused by climate change could be contributing to an increase in stroke deaths, a new study claims.
New coronary scan reduces need for invasive, artery-opening procedures, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
New coronary scan reduces need for invasive, artery-opening procedures, study finds
April 11 (UPI) -- A newly developed, non-invasive imaging test can help identify which patients with coronary artery blockage or narrowing need angioplasty or a bypass procedure, a new study says.
Falls by seniors represent serious health concern
Health News // 7 hours ago
Falls by seniors represent serious health concern
NEW YORK, April 11 (UPI) -- Falls by seniors represent a serious health problem -- far greater than they or even their children realize.
More older Americans turning to urgent care, retail health clinics
Health News // 9 hours ago
More older Americans turning to urgent care, retail health clinics
Most seniors have embraced "doc-in-a-box" strip mall clinics and urgent care centers as a means of getting prompt medical care, a new poll has found.
Deaths of despair skyrocket among Black and Native Americans
Health News // 22 hours ago
Deaths of despair skyrocket among Black and Native Americans
A new analysis has determined that deaths of despair have skyrocketed for Black and Native Americans over the past decade.
ACL surgery linked to higher risk of arthritis in young adults
Health News // 1 day ago
ACL surgery linked to higher risk of arthritis in young adults
Early-onset arthritis may hit as many as one in every four young people who undergo anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgeries, new research warns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Study: Gum disease treatment after heart rhythm ablation reduced risk of recurring AFib
Study: Gum disease treatment after heart rhythm ablation reduced risk of recurring AFib
Study find no evidence acetaminophen raises risk of autism, ADHD
Study find no evidence acetaminophen raises risk of autism, ADHD
Deaths of despair skyrocket among Black and Native Americans
Deaths of despair skyrocket among Black and Native Americans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement