April 10, 2024 / 11:54 AM

ACL surgery linked to higher risk of arthritis in young adults

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Arthritic pain emerges within 6 to 12 months post-surgery, according to researchers. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Early-onset arthritis may hit as many as one in every four young people who undergo anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgeries, new research warns.

The arthritic pain emerges within 6 to 12 months post-surgery, according to Michigan State University (MSU) researchers.

Many of these cases occur in people under 40 and go unrecognized and untreated.

"We're trying to change the narrative," said study lead author Matthew Harkey, an assistant professor of kinesiology at MSU. "We see fairly young, active individuals experiencing extensive symptoms, but these symptoms are not interpreted by clinicians as something that may be related to osteoarthritis. Ignoring these symptoms might be setting them up to experience long-term decline and function."

Related

Tears to the ACL ligament within the knee are common, and often corrected with a surgery that replaces the ligament with a graft. Over 400,000 ACL reconstructions are performed in the United States annually, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In the new study, Harkey's team examined outcomes for 82 people, ages 13 to 35, who underwent ACL reconstructive surgeries.

Almost a quarter of the patients reported "persistent early arthritis symptoms from 6 to 12 months after knee surgery," according to a university news release.

In another Harkey-led study, data from 3,200 individuals supplied by the New Zealand ACL Registry showed that almost a third of patients developed arthritic pain within two years of their ACL surgery. That study will be presented soon at the Osteoarthritis Research Society International Conference in Austria.

Are all these young people recovering from an ACL surgery destined to get arthritis?

"It's a bit complex -- we can't outright say arthritis is developing, but there's a large group of patients whose symptoms linger long after surgery," Harkey said in a university news release. "Often, clinicians assume that these post-operative symptoms will naturally improve as patients reengage with their usual activities. However, what we're seeing suggests these symptoms persist and likely require a targeted approach to manage or improve them."

Exercise and physical therapy could help boost strength and movement, even if arthritis does develop, Harkey's team said.

The findings were published recently in the Journal of Athletic Training.

More information

Find out more about ACL tears at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

AI may help detect signs of ovarian cancer in the blood
Health News // 1 hour ago
AI may help detect signs of ovarian cancer in the blood
Using AI to track fragments of tumor-associated DNA in the blood, scientists say they may be close to an accurate test for a silent killer: Ovarian cancer.
Study finds no evidence Ozempic, Wegovy raise risk of thyroid cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study finds no evidence Ozempic, Wegovy raise risk of thyroid cancer
A Swedish study found no evidence that long-term use of Wegovy, Ozempic and other drugs known as GLP-1 analogues might raise users' odds for thyroid cancer.
'Gig economy' jobs linked to higher risk of alcohol-related illness
Health News // 2 hours ago
'Gig economy' jobs linked to higher risk of alcohol-related illness
The "gig economy" could be setting up many young adults for drinking problems later in life, a new study warns.
Study: Gum disease treatment after heart rhythm ablation reduced risk of recurring AFib
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Gum disease treatment after heart rhythm ablation reduced risk of recurring AFib
April 10 (UPI) -- Recurrence of atrial fibrillation in patients who have undergone catheter heart ablation may be reduced by treating gum disease with three months of the procedure, new Japanese research out Wednesday shows.
Study find no evidence acetaminophen raises risk of autism, ADHD
Health News // 1 day ago
Study find no evidence acetaminophen raises risk of autism, ADHD
There's no evidence that acetaminophen use during pregnancy increases the risk of childhood autism, ADHD or intellectual disability, the largest study to date on the subject has concluded.
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Pregnancy transforms women's bodies in many obvious ways, but new research suggests it may also accelerate aging.
Stopping aspirin after stent implant may safely cut risk of bleeding
Health News // 1 day ago
Stopping aspirin after stent implant may safely cut risk of bleeding
People who've survived a heart attack and have been given a stent may be better off quitting low-dose aspirin a month after the procedure, a new study finds.
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
A new oral vaccine could prove a potential alternative to antibiotics for people with recurring urinary tract infections, a new study says.
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Health News // 1 day ago
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
A pancreatic cancer vaccine has continued to protect a small group of patients from their cancer coming back, three years after receiving the jab, a new study says.
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
A blood test appears capable of detecting early-stage pancreatic cancers with up to 97% accuracy, a new study reports.
