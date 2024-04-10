Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 10, 2024 / 11:04 AM

AI may help detect signs of ovarian cancer in the blood

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
An AI test spotted stage 1 cancers 69% of the time; stage 2 cancers 76% of the time; stage 3 cancers 85% of the time and stage 4 cancers 100% of the time. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
An AI test spotted stage 1 cancers 69% of the time; stage 2 cancers 76% of the time; stage 3 cancers 85% of the time and stage 4 cancers 100% of the time. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Using AI to track fragments of tumor-associated DNA in the blood, scientists say they may be close to an accurate test for a silent killer: Ovarian cancer.

It's the fifth leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Ovarian tumors are often lethal because they typically doesn't cause symptoms in their early, more treatable stages.

Advertisement

"Ovarian cancer is an incredibly deadly disease with no great biomarkers for screening and early intervention," said senior study author Dr. Victor Velculescu, co-director of the Cancer Genetics and Epigenetics Program at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center in Baltimore.

His team presented its findings Tuesday at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, in San Diego.

Related

A highly accurate "liquid biopsy" blood test for ovarian tumors has long been a Holy Grail of cancer research.

In the study, the Hopkins team focused on tiny fragments of the tumor's genetic material present in patients' blood.

"Because cancer cells are rapidly growing and dying and have chaotic genomes as compared to healthy cells, patients with cancer have different patterns of DNA fragments in their blood than patients without cancer," explained study co-first author Jamie Medina, a postdoctoral fellow at Kimmel.

Advertisement

"By carefully analyzing these fragments across the entire human genome, we can detect subtle patterns indicating the presence of cancer," he said in an AACR news release.

The researchers left it to an artificial intelligence program to analyze the DNA blood "fragmentomes" of women with and without ovarian cancer. The AI program combined that data with measurements of blood levels of two ovarian cancer biomarkers, proteins called CA125 and HE4.

They hoped this mix could produce "a new high-performance approach for early detection of ovarian cancer," Velculescu explained.

The study involved 134 women with ovarian cancer, 204 women without cancer and 203 women with benign adnexal (ovarian) masses.

The results were impressive: The test had a specificity of 99%, meaning there were almost no women who received a false-positive result from their screening.

The test's sensitivity in picking up ovarian cancers varied by cancer stage. For example, it spotted stage 1 cancers 69% of the time; stage 2 cancers 76% of the time; stage 3 cancers 85% of the time and stage 4 cancers 100% of the time.

That level of accuracy significantly outperforms that of blood tests based on levels of the CA125 protein alone, the Hopkins group noted.

Advertisement

Velculescu stressed that larger studies are need to replicate and validate these early findings, but he remains optimistic.

"This study contributes to a large body of work from our group demonstrating the power of genome-wide cell-free DNA fragmentation and machine learning to detect cancers with high performance," he said. "Our findings indicate that this combined approach resulted in improved performance for screening compared to existing biomarkers."

Because the findings were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

Find out more about ovarian cancer at the American Cancer Society.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

ACL surgery linked to higher risk of arthritis in young adults
Health News // 15 minutes ago
ACL surgery linked to higher risk of arthritis in young adults
Early-onset arthritis may hit as many as one in every four young people who undergo anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgeries, new research warns.
Study finds no evidence Ozempic, Wegovy raise risk of thyroid cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study finds no evidence Ozempic, Wegovy raise risk of thyroid cancer
A Swedish study found no evidence that long-term use of Wegovy, Ozempic and other drugs known as GLP-1 analogues might raise users' odds for thyroid cancer.
'Gig economy' jobs linked to higher risk of alcohol-related illness
Health News // 2 hours ago
'Gig economy' jobs linked to higher risk of alcohol-related illness
The "gig economy" could be setting up many young adults for drinking problems later in life, a new study warns.
Study: Gum disease treatment after heart rhythm ablation reduced risk of recurring AFib
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Gum disease treatment after heart rhythm ablation reduced risk of recurring AFib
April 10 (UPI) -- Recurrence of atrial fibrillation in patients who have undergone catheter heart ablation may be reduced by treating gum disease with three months of the procedure, new Japanese research out Wednesday shows.
Study find no evidence acetaminophen raises risk of autism, ADHD
Health News // 1 day ago
Study find no evidence acetaminophen raises risk of autism, ADHD
There's no evidence that acetaminophen use during pregnancy increases the risk of childhood autism, ADHD or intellectual disability, the largest study to date on the subject has concluded.
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Pregnancy transforms women's bodies in many obvious ways, but new research suggests it may also accelerate aging.
Stopping aspirin after stent implant may safely cut risk of bleeding
Health News // 1 day ago
Stopping aspirin after stent implant may safely cut risk of bleeding
People who've survived a heart attack and have been given a stent may be better off quitting low-dose aspirin a month after the procedure, a new study finds.
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
A new oral vaccine could prove a potential alternative to antibiotics for people with recurring urinary tract infections, a new study says.
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Health News // 1 day ago
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
A pancreatic cancer vaccine has continued to protect a small group of patients from their cancer coming back, three years after receiving the jab, a new study says.
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
A blood test appears capable of detecting early-stage pancreatic cancers with up to 97% accuracy, a new study reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement