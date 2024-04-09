Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 9, 2024 / 9:50 AM

Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Women who had been pregnant appeared to be biologically older than women who had never carried a child, genetic analysis revealed. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Women who had been pregnant appeared to be biologically older than women who had never carried a child, genetic analysis revealed. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Pregnancy transforms women's bodies in many obvious ways, but new research suggests it may also accelerate aging.

Women who had been pregnant appeared to be biologically older than women who had never carried a child, the genetic analysis revealed.

Advertisement

Further, more pregnancies meant more aging.

"Our findings suggest that pregnancy speeds up biological aging, and that these effects are apparent in young, high-fertility women," said lead researcher Calen Ryan, an associate research scientist with the Columbia University Aging Center in New York City.

Related

"Our results are also the first to follow the same women through time, linking changes in each woman's pregnancy number to changes in her biological age," Ryan added in a university news release.

For the study, researchers tracked the health of more than 1,700 young people in the Philippines.

Prior studies have found that very fertile women suffer in health and longevity as they age. However, it's not known whether pregnancy affects health earlier in life, before age-related declines become apparent, researchers said.

To examine this, the investigators used advanced genetic techniques to determine the cellular aging of the participants in the study.

These "epigenetic clocks" let researchers study aging earlier in life and to track people's biological age as compared to their chronological age.

Advertisement

The relationship between a woman's number of pregnancies and her biological age persisted even after taking into account other contributors to accelerated aging, researchers said. These other factors included social and economic status, smoking and genetics.

Meanwhile, men showed no accelerated aging related to the number of pregnancies their partners had.

This indicates that something specific about pregnancy or breastfeeding accelerates biological aging, the researchers concluded.

The findings were published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Why might pregnancy speed aging in a woman?

Pregnancy as a young adult can be particularly hard on the body of a woman who's still developing, Ryan noted.

"Many of the reported pregnancies in our baseline measure occurred during late adolescence, when women are still growing," Ryan explained. "We expect this kind of pregnancy to be particularly challenging for a growing mother, especially if her access to healthcare, resources or other forms of support is limited."

Future research should investigate more closely why pregnancy might accelerate aging, and whether that will impact the health of women in old age, Ryan added.

Researchers "do not know the extent to which accelerated epigenetic aging in these particular individuals will manifest as poor health or mortality decades later in life," Ryan noted.

Advertisement

More information

Northwestern Medicine has more on biological versus chronological age.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Stopping aspirin after stent implant may safely cut risk of bleeding
Health News // 37 minutes ago
Stopping aspirin after stent implant may safely cut risk of bleeding
People who've survived a heart attack and have been given a stent may be better off quitting low-dose aspirin a month after the procedure, a new study finds.
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Health News // 19 hours ago
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
A new oral vaccine could prove a potential alternative to antibiotics for people with recurring urinary tract infections, a new study says.
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Health News // 20 hours ago
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
A pancreatic cancer vaccine has continued to protect a small group of patients from their cancer coming back, three years after receiving the jab, a new study says.
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Health News // 20 hours ago
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
A blood test appears capable of detecting early-stage pancreatic cancers with up to 97% accuracy, a new study reports.
Secondhand smoke may raise risk for atrial fibrillation
Health News // 23 hours ago
Secondhand smoke may raise risk for atrial fibrillation
Just a little exposure to secondhand smoke may increase your risk for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (A-Fib), a new, large study suggests.
New urine test could allow bladder cancer survivors to avoid cystoscopy
Health News // 1 day ago
New urine test could allow bladder cancer survivors to avoid cystoscopy
A new urine test could spare bladder cancer survivors from a painful follow-up procedure needed to ensure their cancer hasn't come back, researchers report.
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Younger generations are aging more rapidly, and this could be leading to an increased risk of cancer, a new study says.
HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms
Health News // 3 days ago
HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms
People with HIV could have an increased risk of heart disease even if they aren't suffering any symptoms related to their infection, a new study finds.
Suicides among U.S. college athletes double in two decades
Health News // 3 days ago
Suicides among U.S. college athletes double in two decades
Suicides among U.S. college athletes have doubled over the past two decades, according to data from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
Exercise may benefit people with long COVID
Health News // 3 days ago
Exercise may benefit people with long COVID
People with long COVID might be able to exercise to improve their health, something that up to now has been discouraged, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement