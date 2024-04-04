Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 4, 2024 / 1:14 PM

Early menopause, heart disease linked to higher risk for dementia

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Two factors together -- early menopause and higher heart risk -- seemed linked to a drop in test scores for women over three years, a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Two factors together -- early menopause and higher heart risk -- seemed linked to a drop in test scores for women over three years, a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Women who enter menopause before their 50s and who also have heart disease risk factors may be at especially high risk for thinking declines and later dementia, new research shows.

"While cardiovascular risk factors are known to increase a person's risk for dementia, what is lesser known is why women have a greater risk for Alzheimer's disease than men," said study lead author Jennifer Rabin, of the University of Toronto. "We examined if the hormonal change of menopause, specifically the timing of menopause, may play a role in this increased risk."

Advertisement

Rabin's team found that it did.

"We found that going through this hormonal change earlier in life while also having cardiovascular risk factors is linked to greater cognitive problems when compared to men of the same age," she explained in a news release from the American Neurological Association.

Related

Maintaining good blood flow to and within the brain is a known factor in neurological health. High blood pressure, smoking and diabetes can all impair brain blood flow.

In the new study, Rabin's team tracked the cognitive health of 16,720 people, averaging 65 years of age, evenly divided as to gender.

They further divided the female participants into three subgroups: Those who experienced earlier menopause between the ages of 35 and 48; those who entered menopause between ages 49 and 52 (which is typical); and those who had a later menopause, between the ages of 53 and 65.

Advertisement

For all participants, they also tracked heart risk factors such as high LDL ("bad") cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, smoking, high blood pressure, as well as prescriptions for blood pressure meds.

Everyone was also given a battery of cognitive tests at the beginning and end of the three-year study.

The result: Two factors together -- early menopause and higher heart risk -- seemed linked to a drop in test scores for women over the three years of the study.

No such trend was seen among women from the average or late menopause groups.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Neurology.

"Our findings highlight that age at menopause, as well as cardiovascular risk, should be considered when developing prevention strategies for cognitive decline" in women, Rabin said.

More information

Find out more about menopause and the brain at Harvard Health.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Existing medicine may slow rare disease that can lead to amputation
Health News // 49 minutes ago
Existing medicine may slow rare disease that can lead to amputation
An existing medication called etidronate appears to help slow the buildup of calcium in arteries that's a hallmark of a rare artery-hardening disease than can lead to amputation.
Tough work schedule in early adulthood may affect health decades later
Health News // 2 hours ago
Tough work schedule in early adulthood may affect health decades later
A rotten work schedule in young adulthood can affect a person's middle-aged health, a new study finds.
Contact with young kids may be leading risk factor for pneumonia in older adults
Health News // 2 hours ago
Contact with young kids may be leading risk factor for pneumonia in older adults
Contact with pre-school and kindergarten-aged kids may be the leading transmission route for bacteria that can cause dangerous pneumonias in folks over 60.
Desks that require standing, moving may boost reasoning
Health News // 3 hours ago
Desks that require standing, moving may boost reasoning
Desks that require folks to stand or move as they work also might help them produce better results on the job, a new study suggests.
Genetic variation may raise risk for obesity sixfold
Health News // 4 hours ago
Genetic variation may raise risk for obesity sixfold
Two newly discovered genetic variations can have a powerful effect on a person's risk for obesity, a new report says.
Report predicts cancer cases will rise as global population ages
Health News // 4 hours ago
Report predicts cancer cases will rise as global population ages
Cancer cases will continue to climb for the next two decades, spurred on by an aging worldwide population, a new report shows.
Ozempic-like drug may slow Parkinson's, small study shows
Health News // 4 hours ago
Ozempic-like drug may slow Parkinson's, small study shows
A new, small study suggests medication similar to the blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy could slow the ravages of Parkinson's disease.
Man with gene-edited pig kidney transplant discharged from hospital
Health News // 5 hours ago
Man with gene-edited pig kidney transplant discharged from hospital
April 4 (UPI) -- Rick Slayman, the man who received the world's transplanted genetically edited pig kidney at Massachusetts General Hospital, is home Thursday after being discharged Wednesday.
Gut microbes may influence odds for obesity
Health News // 1 day ago
Gut microbes may influence odds for obesity
Research into germs that travel through the human digestive tract shows that some may promote obesity while others might help prevent it.
Microwave treatment could be alternative to surgery for thyroid cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Microwave treatment could be alternative to surgery for thyroid cancer
Microwaves could offer an alternative to surgery for some people with thyroid cancer, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Gut microbes may influence odds for obesity
Gut microbes may influence odds for obesity
Women more likely to get treated for mental health issues around pregnancy
Women more likely to get treated for mental health issues around pregnancy
Study links long-term adverse health effects to chemical flame retardants
Study links long-term adverse health effects to chemical flame retardants
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement