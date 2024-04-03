Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 3, 2024 / 10:01 AM

Test may identify which breast cancer patients can safely skip chemo

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Women with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer appear to have better survival rates and a lower risk of recurrence if they carry high levels of cancer-killing immune cells, research shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Women with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer appear to have better survival rates and a lower risk of recurrence if they carry high levels of cancer-killing immune cells, research shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

A new test might allow some women with an aggressive form of breast cancer to skip chemotherapy without harm, researchers say.

Women with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer appear to have better survival rates and a lower risk of recurrence if they carry high levels of cancer-killing immune cells, results show.

Advertisement

Their survival rates remained high even when they didn't receive follow-up chemo after undergoing radiation or surgery to rid themselves of their breast tumor, researchers reported Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

These immune cells, called tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), are naturally able to target and attack cancer cells, researchers said.

Related

"The study's findings may inspire future clinical trials to explore whether patients with a favorable prognosis [high TILs] can avoid intensive chemotherapy regimens," said lead researcher Dr. Roberto Leon-Ferre, a breast cancer doctor at the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Advertisement

About 15% of women with breast cancer have triple-negative breast cancer, which does not respond to drugs that target either female hormones or HER2, a protein that promotes cancer growth.

Triple-negative breast cancers are more likely to grow rapidly and spread to other parts of the body, and also are more likely to recur following treatment, researchers said in background notes.

A high level of TILs has long been associated with better outcomes in breast cancer patients, the researchers said in a Mayo Clinic news release.

However, until now no one has thought to examine whether TILs could be used to help doctors better plan a patient's cancer treatment.

"TILs are not currently measured or reported in the routine examination of tissue samples of breast cancer," said co-senior study author Dr. Matthew Goetz, an oncologist at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.

For the study, researchers collected data on nearly 2,000 patients with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer who received surgery with or without radiation therapy but did not get any chemo. These patients were followed for an average of 18 years.

Five years after surgery, 95% of patients with high TIL levels were still alive, compared to 82% of patients whose tumors had low TIL levels, researchers found.

Advertisement

Further, the recurrence rate for breast cancer was significantly lower among those with high TIL levels, results show.

"The results of this study could lead to a recommendation to include TILs in the pathology reports of early-stage [triple-negative breast cancer] worldwide, as it has the potential to inform clinicians and patients when they discuss treatment options," said co-lead researcher Dr. Roberto Salgado, co-chair of the International Immuno-Oncology Biomarker Working Group.

What's more, it's easy and cheap to look for TILs, the researchers added. A pathologist can check a person's TIL levels by simply examining a breast tumor biopsy under a microscope.

Because triple-negative breast cancers are tougher to treat, most people with early-stage tumors undergo chemotherapy before or after surgery. Many receive multiple chemo drugs, which can cause significant side effects.

Currently, doctors take into account tumor size and whether cancer has spread to the lymph nodes when they decide whether a patient needs chemo, researchers said.

The researchers plan to test in clinical trials whether TILs can be used as a marker to judge the need for chemotherapy.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on triple-negative breast cancer.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Microwave treatment could be alternative to surgery for thyroid cancer
Health News // 29 minutes ago
Microwave treatment could be alternative to surgery for thyroid cancer
Microwaves could offer an alternative to surgery for some people with thyroid cancer, a new study suggests.
Enrollment in medical research rises among U.S. cancer patients
Health News // 53 minutes ago
Enrollment in medical research rises among U.S. cancer patients
More patients these days are taking part in cancer research, a new study finds. At least one in five people with cancer (22%) participate in some form of clinical research.
FDA approves rapid bedside test to assess soldiers' brain injury
Health News // 1 hour ago
FDA approves rapid bedside test to assess soldiers' brain injury
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared a bedside whole blood test that can answer how extensive a brain injury is in about 15 minutes.
Risks of heart attack, other cardiac events rise after menopause
Health News // 23 hours ago
Risks of heart attack, other cardiac events rise after menopause
Menopause may cause a big shift in plaque buildup in women's arteries, quickly bringing their heart risk to levels that equal men's, a new study finds.
Women more likely to get treated for mental health issues around pregnancy
Health News // 1 day ago
Women more likely to get treated for mental health issues around pregnancy
More expecting or new mothers are getting treated for anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder rather than roughing it out, researchers report.
Study finds most people with heart disease consume too much salt
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds most people with heart disease consume too much salt
Cutting back on sodium is crucial to treating heart disease, but most heart patients aren't able to limit their salt intake, a new study finds.
Elite gamers, pro athletes may have a vision advantage
Health News // 1 day ago
Elite gamers, pro athletes may have a vision advantage
Elite gamers and pro athletes may have a hidden vision advantage over others, a new study finds.
Risk for heart failure higher among people who vape
Health News // 1 day ago
Risk for heart failure higher among people who vape
Think vaping is the "healthy" alternative to smoking? Think again: A new study finds it raises people's odds for heart failure.
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
NEW YORK, April 2 (UPI) -- Nearly one-third of Americans don't know viewing a solar eclipse without the correct eye protection can cause permanent damage, according to a new survey released Tuesday.
First human case of bird flu reported in Texas, following exposure to infected cattle
Health News // 1 day ago
First human case of bird flu reported in Texas, following exposure to infected cattle
April 1 (UPI) -- The first human case of bird flu in Texas has been reported, after exposure to infected dairy cattle. It is the second recorded case of the "highly pathogenic avian influenza" in the United States, according to the CDC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Researchers discover new class of drugs to fight antibiotic resistance
Researchers discover new class of drugs to fight antibiotic resistance
Study links long-term adverse health effects to chemical flame retardants
Study links long-term adverse health effects to chemical flame retardants
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
First human case of bird flu reported in Texas, following exposure to infected cattle
First human case of bird flu reported in Texas, following exposure to infected cattle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement