April 2, 2024 / 10:46 AM

Elite gamers, pro athletes may have a vision advantage

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The rate at which people perceive the world is known as "temporal resolution," researchers said. Some people effectively see more images per second than others. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Smacking a 100-mile-an-hour fastball or shooting down a fast-moving alien invader in a video game might involve more than fast reflexes, researchers report.

Elite gamers and pro athletes may also have a hidden vision advantage over others, a new study finds.

Some people can perceive rapidly changing visual cues better than others, researchers reported Monday in the journal PLOS One.

This advantage in eye tracking could explain why some people are better in settings where response time is critical, researchers said.

"We don't yet know how this variation in visual temporal resolution might affect our day-to-day lives, but we believe that individual differences in perception speed might become apparent in high-speed situations where one might need to locate or track fast-moving objects, such as in ball sports, or in situations where visual scenes change rapidly, such as in competitive gaming," said lead researcher Clinton Haarlem, a doctoral candidate with Trinity College Dublin in Ireland.

The rate at which people perceive the world is known as "temporal resolution," researchers said. Some people effectively see more images per second than others.

To quantify this, researchers asked participants to look at a flickering light source. If the light flickered faster than a person's visual threshold, they saw the light as steady rather than blinking.

Some participants saw the light as completely still when it was flashing about 35 times a second, results showed.

On the other hand, some were still able to perceive flashes at rates more than 60 times per second.

It also appears that this trait is very stable among people, Haarlem said. A person who perceives fast flickers of light tends to retain that talent.

"This suggests that some people may have an advantage over others before they have even picked up a racquet and hit a tennis ball, or grabbed a controller and jumped into some fantasy world online," Haarlem said in a college news release.

Researcher Kevin Mitchell, an associate professor of developmental neurobiology at Trinity, compared these differences to conditions like colorblindness that are inherent in some.

"This study characterizes one such difference -- in the 'frame rate' of our visual system," Mitchell said. "Some people really do seem to see the world faster than others."

Stanford University has more on perception of motion.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Risks of heart attack, other cardiac events rise after menopause
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Risks of heart attack, other cardiac events rise after menopause
Menopause may cause a big shift in plaque buildup in women's arteries, quickly bringing their heart risk to levels that equal men's, a new study finds.
Women more likely to get treated for mental health issues around pregnancy
Health News // 1 hour ago
Women more likely to get treated for mental health issues around pregnancy
More expecting or new mothers are getting treated for anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder rather than roughing it out, researchers report.
Study finds most people with heart disease consume too much salt
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study finds most people with heart disease consume too much salt
Cutting back on sodium is crucial to treating heart disease, but most heart patients aren't able to limit their salt intake, a new study finds.
Risk for heart failure higher among people who vape
Health News // 2 hours ago
Risk for heart failure higher among people who vape
Think vaping is the "healthy" alternative to smoking? Think again: A new study finds it raises people's odds for heart failure.
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
NEW YORK, April 2 (UPI) -- Nearly one-third of Americans don't know viewing a solar eclipse without the correct eye protection can cause permanent damage, according to a new survey released Tuesday.
First human case of bird flu reported in Texas, following exposure to infected cattle
Health News // 17 hours ago
First human case of bird flu reported in Texas, following exposure to infected cattle
April 1 (UPI) -- The first human case of bird flu in Texas has been reported, after exposure to infected dairy cattle. It is the second recorded case of the "highly pathogenic avian influenza" in the United States, according to the CDC.
Study links long-term adverse health effects to chemical flame retardants
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study links long-term adverse health effects to chemical flame retardants
April 1 (UPI) -- The findings of a first-of-its-kind study published Monday link flame retardant chemicals in the United States to a higher risk of dying from cancer-related illness.
Researchers discover new class of drugs to fight antibiotic resistance
Health News // 21 hours ago
Researchers discover new class of drugs to fight antibiotic resistance
April 1 (UPI) -- Swedish scientists have made a breakthrough in combating the global rise in microbial resistance to antibiotics with the discovery of a potent new class of drugs, according to new research published Monday.
Mpox vaccine boosters necessary to restore faded protection, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Mpox vaccine boosters necessary to restore faded protection, study shows
Vaccine protection against mpox fades quickly in the human immune system, even in people who've received the full two-dose regimen, a new real-world study shows.
Suicides among U.S. adolescents, teens rise steadily
Health News // 3 days ago
Suicides among U.S. adolescents, teens rise steadily
U.S. rates of suicide by all methods rose steadily for adolescents between 1999 and 2020, a new analysis shows.
