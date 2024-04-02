Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 2, 2024 / 10:50 AM

Study finds most people with heart disease consume too much salt

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay Reporter
A new study finds most people with heart disease consume too much salt. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
A new study finds most people with heart disease consume too much salt. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Cutting back on sodium is crucial to treating heart disease, but most heart patients aren't able to limit their salt intake, a new study finds.

On average, people with heart disease consume more than double the daily recommended amount of salt, researchers report.

Advertisement

Sodium is essential for human health, but taking in too much can raise blood pressure, which damages blood vessels and forces the heart to work harder, researchers noted.

Too much salt also causes the body to retain fluid, which can exacerbate conditions like heart failure.

Related

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend that heart disease patients limit sodium to 1,500 miilligrams (mg) per day, and that even healthy people keep their salt intake at less than 2,300 mg/day.

But among a sample of more than 3,100 heart patients, nine out of 10 (89%) reported consuming more than the recommended daily maximum of 1,500 mg/day, researchers said.

Advertisement

In fact, heart patients consumed an average 3,096 mg/day of salt, only slightly lower than the national average of 3,400 mg/day previously reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the researchers noted.

"The relatively small difference in sodium intake suggests that people with cardiovascular disease are not limiting their intake very much compared with the general population and are also consuming more than double what is recommended," said lead researcher Dr. Elsie Kodjoe, an internal medicine resident at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens, Ga.

For this study, researchers analyzed dietary data from people diagnosed with heart problems who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2009 and 2018.

Researchers said it can be tough for heart patients to estimate the amount of salt contained in supermarket goods or takeout meals.

"Adhering to a low-sodium diet remains challenging even for individuals with cardiovascular disease who have a strong incentive to adhere," Kodjoe said.

"To make it easier for patients to adhere to dietary guidelines, we need to find more practical ways for the general public to estimate dietary sodium levels or perhaps consider a reduction in the sodium content of the food we consume right from the source," Kodjoe added.

Advertisement

There didn't appear to be any significant differences in salt intake based on people's income, gender, race or education, researchers noted.

The study will be presented Sunday at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) annual meeting in Atlanta. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

People from all backgrounds can help protect their heart health by preparing more meals at home, where they can better control salt levels, researchers said.

Folks can also read food labels more closely, and limit their intake of foods with sodium levels higher than 140 milligrams.

"Cardiovascular disease is real, and it is the number one cause of morbidity and mortality [illness and death] worldwide according to the World Health Organization," Kodjoe said in an ACC news release. "Adhering to sodium guidelines is one of the easier strategies individuals could readily adopt to reduce hospitalizations, health care costs, morbidity and mortality associated with cardiovascular disease."

More information

The American Heart Association has more on sodium and heart health.

SOURCE: American College of Cardiology, news release, April 2, 2024

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Risks of heart attack, other cardiac events rise after menopause
Health News // 28 minutes ago
Risks of heart attack, other cardiac events rise after menopause
Menopause may cause a big shift in plaque buildup in women's arteries, quickly bringing their heart risk to levels that equal men's, a new study finds.
Women more likely to get treated for mental health issues around pregnancy
Health News // 59 minutes ago
Women more likely to get treated for mental health issues around pregnancy
More expecting or new mothers are getting treated for anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder rather than roughing it out, researchers report.
Elite gamers, pro athletes may have a vision advantage
Health News // 1 hour ago
Elite gamers, pro athletes may have a vision advantage
Elite gamers and pro athletes may have a hidden vision advantage over others, a new study finds.
Risk for heart failure higher among people who vape
Health News // 1 hour ago
Risk for heart failure higher among people who vape
Think vaping is the "healthy" alternative to smoking? Think again: A new study finds it raises people's odds for heart failure.
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
NEW YORK, April 2 (UPI) -- Nearly one-third of Americans don't know viewing a solar eclipse without the correct eye protection can cause permanent damage, according to a new survey released Tuesday.
First human case of bird flu reported in Texas, following exposure to infected cattle
Health News // 16 hours ago
First human case of bird flu reported in Texas, following exposure to infected cattle
April 1 (UPI) -- The first human case of bird flu in Texas has been reported, after exposure to infected dairy cattle. It is the second recorded case of the "highly pathogenic avian influenza" in the United States, according to the CDC.
Study links long-term adverse health effects to chemical flame retardants
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study links long-term adverse health effects to chemical flame retardants
April 1 (UPI) -- The findings of a first-of-its-kind study published Monday link flame retardant chemicals in the United States to a higher risk of dying from cancer-related illness.
Researchers discover new class of drugs to fight antibiotic resistance
Health News // 20 hours ago
Researchers discover new class of drugs to fight antibiotic resistance
April 1 (UPI) -- Swedish scientists have made a breakthrough in combating the global rise in microbial resistance to antibiotics with the discovery of a potent new class of drugs, according to new research published Monday.
Mpox vaccine boosters necessary to restore faded protection, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Mpox vaccine boosters necessary to restore faded protection, study shows
Vaccine protection against mpox fades quickly in the human immune system, even in people who've received the full two-dose regimen, a new real-world study shows.
Suicides among U.S. adolescents, teens rise steadily
Health News // 3 days ago
Suicides among U.S. adolescents, teens rise steadily
U.S. rates of suicide by all methods rose steadily for adolescents between 1999 and 2020, a new analysis shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Study links long-term adverse health effects to chemical flame retardants
Study links long-term adverse health effects to chemical flame retardants
Researchers discover new class of drugs to fight antibiotic resistance
Researchers discover new class of drugs to fight antibiotic resistance
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
First human case of bird flu reported in Texas, following exposure to infected cattle
First human case of bird flu reported in Texas, following exposure to infected cattle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement