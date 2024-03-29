Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 29, 2024 / 9:11 AM

Childhood obesity linked to higher risk for multiple sclerosis later

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
While 0.06% of the non-obese children went on to develop MS, the rate more than doubled, to 0.13%, among people who had been obese during childhood, a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
While 0.06% of the non-obese children went on to develop MS, the rate more than doubled, to 0.13%, among people who had been obese during childhood, a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Children who are obese face double the odds of developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study warns.

The overall odds for any one child to develop the neurodegenerative illness remains very low. However, the Swedish researchers believe the link could help explain rising rates of MS.

Advertisement

"There are several studies showing that MS has increased over several decades and obesity is believed to be one major driver for this increase," wrote a team led by Claude Marcus, of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. "Thanks to our prospective study design, we can confirm this theory.

"The findings will be presented in May at the European Congress on Obesity in Venice.

Related

For the study, Marcus and his colleagues tracked data from 1995 through 2020, compiled by the Swedish Childhood Obesity Treatment Register.

Almost 22,000 children were covered by that database, and their incidence of MS later in life was compared to that of similar, non-obese children from the general Swedish population. Rates of cases of newly diagnosed MS were tracked till 2023.

The result: While 0.06% of the non-obese children went on to develop MS, the rate more than doubled, to 0.13%, among people who had been obese during childhood.

Advertisement

Two-thirds of cases occurred in females, the study found, which mimics the general ratio of MS observed in women compared to men.

MS was diagnosed at roughly the same average age -- about 23 -- regardless of people's weight history, the team added.

How might being obese in childhood raise a person's odds for MS?

"Paediatric obesity is associated with several autoimmune diseases and the leading hypothesis is that the persistent low-grade inflammatory state, typically observed in obesity, is mediating the association," Marcus' group theorized.

They stressed, however, that the absolute risk to any one child with obesity going on to develop MS is still very low.

Because these findings will be presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

Find out more about multiple sclerosis at the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Bacterial illness that can cause meningitis surging, CDC warns
Health News // 54 minutes ago
Bacterial illness that can cause meningitis surging, CDC warns
There has been a troubling rise in cases of a rare bacterial illness that can cause meningitis, U.S. health officials warned Thursday.
Walking on curved path can give clues to cognitive decline, researchers find
Health News // 5 hours ago
Walking on curved path can give clues to cognitive decline, researchers find
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- Tests to detect gait impairment in older adults typically focus on straight walking -- a rhythmic and simple form of movement. But new research sheds light on "curve walking," which demands greater cognitive skills.
Mpox infections double last year's rate in U.S.
Health News // 13 hours ago
Mpox infections double last year's rate in U.S.
March 28 (UPI) -- Mpox cases in the United States. are double what they were last year at this time, and transmission rates are on the rise while vaccination rates are lagging, experts said Thursday.
Sitting 30 minutes less per day may cut high blood pressure among seniors
Health News // 23 hours ago
Sitting 30 minutes less per day may cut high blood pressure among seniors
Seniors wound up with lower blood pressure after they were coached to get up and move more often, a new study says.
Study links birth control, menopause treatment to higher risk for brain tumors
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links birth control, menopause treatment to higher risk for brain tumors
The contraceptive injection Depo-Provera and two drugs used for menopause relief could be linked to a heightened risk for brain tumors in some women, a new study warns.
High genetic stress scores linked to greater risk for heart attack after stressful events
Health News // 1 day ago
High genetic stress scores linked to greater risk for heart attack after stressful events
Folks with genetically-driven stress are more likely to suffer heart attacks after nerve-wracking events or times of unrest, a new study shows.
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
NEW YORK, March 28 (UPI) -- Service dogs trained to recognize oncoming flashbacks of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, in people also can be taught to detect these episodes by sniffing their breath, a new pilot study shows.
Study identifies drinking, diabetes, smog as major dementia risk factors
Health News // 1 day ago
Study identifies drinking, diabetes, smog as major dementia risk factors
March 27 (UPI) -- Alcohol intake, smog and diabetes are the three greatest risk factors for developing dementia that people can modify, a study conducted by Oxford University researchers recently concluded.
People with genetic risk for obesity may have to exercise more to stay healthy
Health News // 1 day ago
People with genetic risk for obesity may have to exercise more to stay healthy
Some folks struggling with obesity appear to be hampered by their own genes when it comes to working off those extra pounds, a new study finds.
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
Health News // 1 day ago
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
ADHD stimulant medications like Ritalin or Adderall appear linked to a heightened risk for cardiomyopathy (a weakening of the heart muscle), and the risk grows with time, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Lack of adequate sleep may increase risk of blood pressure
Lack of adequate sleep may increase risk of blood pressure
People with genetic risk for obesity may have to exercise more to stay healthy
People with genetic risk for obesity may have to exercise more to stay healthy
No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says
No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says
Mpox infections double last year's rate in U.S.
Mpox infections double last year's rate in U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement