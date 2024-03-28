Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 28, 2024 / 9:50 AM

High genetic stress scores linked to greater risk for heart attack after stressful events

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
People with above-average genetic scores linked to neuroticism and stress were 34% more likely to experience a heart attack following stressful periods, researchers found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
People with above-average genetic scores linked to neuroticism and stress were 34% more likely to experience a heart attack following stressful periods, researchers found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Folks with genetically-driven stress are more likely to suffer heart attacks after nerve-wracking events or times of unrest, a new study shows.

People with above-average genetic scores linked to neuroticism and stress were 34% more likely to experience a heart attack following stressful periods, researchers found.

Advertisement

Further, these jittery individuals were more than three times as likely to have a heart attack during stressful times if they also had anxiety or depression.

"We found people who are genetically predisposed to stress tend to have a strikingly higher probability of developing a heart attack after these stressful events," said lead researcher Dr. Shady Abohashem, an instructor of cardiovascular imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Related

For the study, researchers analyzed data on nearly 18,500 participants in the Mass General Brigham Biobank, a program that captures genetic data for use in medical research.

Researchers compared genetic stress scores among people who had a heart attack after stressful times against those who had a heart attack during calmer times and those who'd never had a cardiac event.

For the study, periods considered to be highly stressful included:

  • The 10 days after Christmas.
  • The five days after presidential elections.
  • The five days after major sporting events like Super Bowls or NBA playoffs involving Boston-area teams.
Advertisement

People with above-average genetic stress scores had a 34% higher risk of heart attack during those periods than at other times of the year, even after researchers accounted for other traditional heart risk factors.

High genetic stress scores also make people more likely to experience anxiety and depression, researchers said. Having anxiety or depression accounts for nearly one-quarter of the association between genetically-driven stress and stress-triggered heart attacks.

People with the combination of an above-average genetic risk for stress and either anxiety or depression were 3.2 times more likely to have a heart attack after a stressful period, researchers found.

The findings will be presented at the American College of Cardiology's annual meeting in Atlanta in early April. Research presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

It's not feasible to screen everyone for a genetic predisposition to stress, but the findings could still help identify people at higher risk for a heart attack by screening for anxiety or depression, Abohashem said.

"We now understand that there are certain factors driving this increase in heart attacks in those who are at increased risk," Abohashem said in an meeting news release. "We could potentially target those people with screenings and dual-benefit interventions, such as exercise, yoga, mindfulness or other approaches that are associated with reductions in anxiety and depression and also with lowering cardiovascular risk."

Advertisement

More information

The American Heart Association has more on stress and heart health.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Health News // 9 hours ago
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
NEW YORK, March 28 (UPI) -- Service dogs trained to recognize oncoming flashbacks of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, in people also can be taught to detect these episodes by sniffing their breath, a new pilot study shows.
Study identifies drinking, diabetes, smog as major dementia risk factors
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study identifies drinking, diabetes, smog as major dementia risk factors
March 27 (UPI) -- Alcohol intake, smog and diabetes are the three greatest risk factors for developing dementia that people can modify, a study conducted by Oxford University researchers recently concluded.
People with genetic risk for obesity may have to exercise more to stay healthy
Health News // 21 hours ago
People with genetic risk for obesity may have to exercise more to stay healthy
Some folks struggling with obesity appear to be hampered by their own genes when it comes to working off those extra pounds, a new study finds.
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
Health News // 22 hours ago
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
ADHD stimulant medications like Ritalin or Adderall appear linked to a heightened risk for cardiomyopathy (a weakening of the heart muscle), and the risk grows with time, new research shows.
Lack of adequate sleep may increase risk of blood pressure
Health News // 23 hours ago
Lack of adequate sleep may increase risk of blood pressure
A major review of data confirms that getting less than the recommended amount of sleep each night is a risk factor for high blood pressure.
Migraine a risk factor for stroke among young adults
Health News // 23 hours ago
Migraine a risk factor for stroke among young adults
Migraines in young adults appear to increase their risk of stroke more than traditional risk factors like high blood pressure, a new study reports.
No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says
March 27 (UPI) -- Insomniacs looking to get more shut-eye could experience better sleep with consistent exercise, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Open.
Researchers identify protein involved in asthma attacks
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers identify protein involved in asthma attacks
A protein that shuts down immune cells in the lungs could be key to a new treatment for asthma attacks, a new report says.
Exposure to bright city lights at night may raise risk of stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
Exposure to bright city lights at night may raise risk of stroke
The bright lights of the big city might seem exciting, but they could also raise a person's risk of stroke, a new study suggests.
Depression is common in stroke survivors years later
Health News // 1 day ago
Depression is common in stroke survivors years later
Six out of every 10 stroke survivors wind up struggling with depression later in their lives, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says
No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
Household chemicals pose threat to brain health, study indicates
Household chemicals pose threat to brain health, study indicates
Quality time with dogs can relieve stress, aid concentration, study says
Quality time with dogs can relieve stress, aid concentration, study says
Depression is common in stroke survivors years later
Depression is common in stroke survivors years later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement