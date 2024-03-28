Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 28, 2024 / 11:22 AM

Sitting 30 minutes less per day may cut high blood pressure among seniors

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Sitting less led to a reduction of nearly 3.5 points in the seniors' average blood pressure, researchers said. Photo by pasja1000/Pixabay
Sitting less led to a reduction of nearly 3.5 points in the seniors' average blood pressure, researchers said. Photo by pasja1000/Pixabay

Seniors wound up with lower blood pressure after they were coached to get up and move more often, a new study says.

Health coaching successfully reduced sitting time for a group of older adults by just over 30 minutes a day, according to a report published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Advertisement

Sitting less led to a reduction of nearly 3.5 points in the seniors' average blood pressure, researchers said.

By comparison, increased physical activity typically leads to an average 4-point reduction in blood pressure and weight loss an average 3-point reduction, they noted.

Related

"Our findings are really promising because sitting less is a change that may be easier for people than increasing physical activity, especially for older adults who are more likely to be living with restrictions like chronic pain or reduced physical function," said lead researcher Dori Rosenberg, a senior scientific investigator at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle.

Older adults typically sit between 65% and 80% of their waking hours, researchers said in background notes. Such sedentary behavior can lead to heart disease and diabetes.

The new study involved 283 seniors ages 60 to 89 covered by Kaiser Permanente's health system in Washington state.

Advertisement

The seniors all received a tabletop standing desk, an activity tracker and 10 health coaching sessions during a six-month period. In these sessions, participants set goals for reducing their time spent sitting.

A control group also received health coaching, but focused on areas of health not related to standing or increasing activity.

The pandemic required most of the health coaching sessions to be delivered remotely.

Nevertheless, the seniors were able to improve their sitting patterns, and more time on their feet led to better blood pressure.

More information

The National Institutes of Health have more on the health risks of an inactive lifestyle.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study links birth control, menopause treatment to higher risk for brain tumors
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study links birth control, menopause treatment to higher risk for brain tumors
The contraceptive injection Depo-Provera and two drugs used for menopause relief could be linked to a heightened risk for brain tumors in some women, a new study warns.
High genetic stress scores linked to greater risk for heart attack after stressful events
Health News // 1 hour ago
High genetic stress scores linked to greater risk for heart attack after stressful events
Folks with genetically-driven stress are more likely to suffer heart attacks after nerve-wracking events or times of unrest, a new study shows.
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Health News // 10 hours ago
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
NEW YORK, March 28 (UPI) -- Service dogs trained to recognize oncoming flashbacks of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, in people also can be taught to detect these episodes by sniffing their breath, a new pilot study shows.
Study identifies drinking, diabetes, smog as major dementia risk factors
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study identifies drinking, diabetes, smog as major dementia risk factors
March 27 (UPI) -- Alcohol intake, smog and diabetes are the three greatest risk factors for developing dementia that people can modify, a study conducted by Oxford University researchers recently concluded.
People with genetic risk for obesity may have to exercise more to stay healthy
Health News // 23 hours ago
People with genetic risk for obesity may have to exercise more to stay healthy
Some folks struggling with obesity appear to be hampered by their own genes when it comes to working off those extra pounds, a new study finds.
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
Health News // 1 day ago
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
ADHD stimulant medications like Ritalin or Adderall appear linked to a heightened risk for cardiomyopathy (a weakening of the heart muscle), and the risk grows with time, new research shows.
Lack of adequate sleep may increase risk of blood pressure
Health News // 1 day ago
Lack of adequate sleep may increase risk of blood pressure
A major review of data confirms that getting less than the recommended amount of sleep each night is a risk factor for high blood pressure.
Migraine a risk factor for stroke among young adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Migraine a risk factor for stroke among young adults
Migraines in young adults appear to increase their risk of stroke more than traditional risk factors like high blood pressure, a new study reports.
No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says
March 27 (UPI) -- Insomniacs looking to get more shut-eye could experience better sleep with consistent exercise, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Open.
Researchers identify protein involved in asthma attacks
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers identify protein involved in asthma attacks
A protein that shuts down immune cells in the lungs could be key to a new treatment for asthma attacks, a new report says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says
No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
Quality time with dogs can relieve stress, aid concentration, study says
Quality time with dogs can relieve stress, aid concentration, study says
Depression is common in stroke survivors years later
Depression is common in stroke survivors years later
Household chemicals pose threat to brain health, study indicates
Household chemicals pose threat to brain health, study indicates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement