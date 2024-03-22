Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 22, 2024 / 9:35 AM

Faces may appear 'demonic' to people with rare condition

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The condition, called prosopometamorphopsia (PMO), can cause others' facial features to appear horrific -- drooped, larger, smaller, out of position or stretched in disturbing ways. Photo courtesy of A. Mello et al
The condition, called prosopometamorphopsia (PMO), can cause others' facial features to appear horrific -- drooped, larger, smaller, out of position or stretched in disturbing ways. Photo courtesy of A. Mello et al

Some people diagnosed with schizophrenia might instead be suffering from a rare visual condition that can cause other people's faces to appear "demonic," a new study argues.

The condition, called prosopometamorphopsia (PMO), can cause others' facial features to appear horrific -- drooped, larger, smaller, out of position or stretched in disturbing ways.

Advertisement

"Not surprisingly, people with prosopometamorphopsia often find it disturbing to look at other people's faces," researchers said on their website on the condition. "Fortunately, most cases last only a few days or weeks, but some cases perceive distortions in faces for years."

Unfortunately, this disorder in vision has led to a diagnosis of mental illness in some patients.

Related

"We've heard from multiple people with PMO that they have been diagnosed by psychiatrists as having schizophrenia and put on anti-psychotics, when their condition is a problem with the visual system," said senior study author Brad Duchaine, a professor of psychological and brain sciences and principal investigator of the Social Perception Lab at Dartmouth University.

Advertisement

To help people understand PMO, Duchaine and his colleagues have produced the first case report to provide accurate and photorealistic examples of the facial distortions experienced by a specific patient with PMO.

The patient, a 58-year-old man, sees faces without any distortions if they're on a screen or on paper.

But when he sees someone in person, their face appears demonic and twisted, researchers said.

This provided a unique opportunity to see the world through the eyes of someone with PMO, since these patients usually see distortions in all faces, whether they're presented in photos or in person, said lead study author Antonio Mello, a doctoral student of psychology and brain sciences at Dartmouth University.

"In other studies of the condition, patients with PMO are unable to assess how accurately a visualization of their distortions represents what they see because the visualization itself also depicts a face, so the patients will perceive distortions on it, too," Mello explained in a university news release.

The research team took a picture of a person's face, then had the patient compare that photo -- displayed on a computer screen -- to what he was seeing in person.

Using real-time feedback from the patient, the researchers then modified the photo to match the facial distortions seen by the patient.

Advertisement

Published March 20 in The Lancet journal, the finished product displays an average male face twisted into that of a goblin, with long slanted eyes, a leering grin, pointed ears and furrowed brow.

The researchers hope the images will increase understanding of PMO and how it can affect people with the condition.

"It's not uncommon for people who have PMO to not tell others about their problem with face perception because they fear others will think the distortions are a sign of a psychiatric disorder," Duchaine said. "It's a problem that people often don't understand."

However, they added that the condition is quite rare, with only around 80 case reports ever published on people suffering from PMO.

It's not clear what causes people to develop PMO, researchers said on their website. They speculate that the condition could be caused by abnormalities in either the brain regions used to process faces or the connections between those regions.

More information

The American Academy of Neurology has more on prosopometamorphopsia.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Medicare now will cover weight-loss drug Wegovy for heart patients
Health News // 17 hours ago
Medicare now will cover weight-loss drug Wegovy for heart patients
March 21 (UPI) -- Medicare now will cover Wegovy after the Food and Drug Administration cleared the manufacturer to market the popular weight-loss drug as a treatment for heart problems.
Officials warn of dangers of Comfi Baby walkers
Health News // 22 hours ago
Officials warn of dangers of Comfi Baby walkers
Your baby could be endangered by now-recalled Comfi Baby Infant Walkers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned Thursday.
Massachusetts General succeeds with genetically edited pig kidney transplant
Health News // 22 hours ago
Massachusetts General succeeds with genetically edited pig kidney transplant
March 21 (UPI) -- Massachusetts General Hospital Thursday announced the world's first successful genetically edited pig kidney transplant into a human.
Fertility rates expected to fall worldwide, pushing population down
Health News // 22 hours ago
Fertility rates expected to fall worldwide, pushing population down
By 2050, three-quarters of the world's nations will see fertility rates fall to below replacement levels, meaning their populations will be steadily shrinking, a new study predicts.
Oral bacteria may speed growth of colon cancers
Health News // 1 day ago
Oral bacteria may speed growth of colon cancers
A germ commonly found in the human mouth can travel to colon tumors and appears to speed their growth, new research shows.
Flu linked to greater risk for neurological disorders than COVID-19, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Flu linked to greater risk for neurological disorders than COVID-19, study shows
The flu is more likely to lead to a neurological disorder than COVID-19, according to a new study that surprised its authors.
Study shows heart damage from COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study shows heart damage from COVID-19
COVID-19 can damage a person's heart even if the coronavirus doesn't directly infect the heart tissue, a new study has found.
U.S. life expectancy improves despite record-high overdose deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. life expectancy improves despite record-high overdose deaths
Life expectancy in the United States began to bounce back in 2022, although deaths among children increased and drug overdose deaths continued to reach record highs, new government research shows.
Sugary soda, fruit juice linked to higher risk for Type 2 diabetes among boys
Health News // 1 day ago
Sugary soda, fruit juice linked to higher risk for Type 2 diabetes among boys
Boys who drink lots of sugary soda and fruit juice could be more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes later in life, a new study has found.
One in 10 U.S. kids aged 5-17 diagnosed with ADHD
Health News // 1 day ago
One in 10 U.S. kids aged 5-17 diagnosed with ADHD
About 1 in every 10 U.S. children ages 5 to 17 has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to the latest government statistics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oral bacteria may speed growth of colon cancers
Oral bacteria may speed growth of colon cancers
Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
Venting to others doesn't reduce anger, study shows
Venting to others doesn't reduce anger, study shows
Study shows heart damage from COVID-19
Study shows heart damage from COVID-19
Intermittent fasting each day boosts risk of cardiovascular death, analysis reveals
Intermittent fasting each day boosts risk of cardiovascular death, analysis reveals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement