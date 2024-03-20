Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 20, 2024 / 2:05 PM

Alzheimer's caregivers are stressed amid rising costs, complexity of accessing care

By Dennis Thompson & Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
The cost of caring for seniors with Alzheimer's is projected to reach $360 billion this year, up $15 billion from just a year ago, according to a new Alzheimer's Association report. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The cost of caring for seniors with Alzheimer's is projected to reach $360 billion this year, up $15 billion from just a year ago, according to a new Alzheimer's Association report. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Nearly 7 million American seniors are living with Alzheimer's dementia, placing a huge strain on both personal caregivers and the U.S. healthcare system, according to a new Alzheimer's Association report.

The cost of caring for seniors with Alzheimer's is projected to reach $360 billion this year, up $15 billion from just a year ago, says the association's 2024 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report.

Advertisement

At the same time, coordinating the healthcare of people with dementia has become "a complex maze composed of primary care providers, specialists, social services, medication management and caregiver support," Sam Fazio, senior director of psychosocial research and quality care at the Alzheimer's Association, said in a news release.

Seven of 10 caregivers report that coordinating Alzheimer's care is stressful, and 53% said navigating healthcare is difficult, the association's report found.

Advertisement

"As the number of individuals living with Alzheimer's continues to grow, ensuring patients, their caregivers and families have a clear understanding of how to navigate dementia care resources is critical to improving health outcomes," Fazio said.

In all, 6.9 million people 65 and older in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer's disease, the report says.

About 11.5 million family members and other caregivers provided an estimated 18.4 billion hours of unpaid help for people with Alzheimer's in 2023, the report says.

On average, that's nearly 31 hours of care per caregiver each week, or 1,612 hours a year, the report says.

These hours are spent managing a disease that essentially upends the lives of both patient and caregiver.

A caregiver might find themselves helping with daily personal care like dressing or washing, while also scheduling appointments with healthcare providers, attending doctor's visits, and reaching out for support services like adult day care or meal delivery.

Two in three caregivers (66%) struggle to find resources and support, the report says.

The top five sources of stress for caregivers are:

  • Cost (42%).
  • Coordinating with multiple doctors (36%).
  • Securing appointments (35%).
  • Getting help taking a break (35%).
  • Finding appropriate doctors (32%).

Experts say care navigation services can provide relief. These services help people weave their way through the healthcare system and the network of support services available to them.

Advertisement

The concept of care navigation originated in cancer clinics in the 1990s, to address the complexities faced by cancer patients in managing their care, the report says. It's since expanded to other chronic diseases, including kidney disease and diabetes.

The vast majority of dementia caregivers (97%) say they would find a navigation service helpful. But only half (51%) have talked with a healthcare professional about the challenges they face or sought help with dementia care, the report says.

Caregivers say a 24/7 helpline, assistance coordinating care from various providers and help understanding their patient's condition would be most helpful. About one-third of caregivers cited such services as needed.

Caregivers aren't wrong in feeling overwhelmed, healthcare workers say.

About 60% of healthcare workers say the U.S. healthcare system is not effectively helping people navigate dementia care, the report says.

Further, nearly half (46%) say their own organization lacks a clearly defined process for coordinating care for patients with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Roadblocks or detours encountered by people lost in the healthcare system can have important ramifications for people with dementia, the report says, including:

Delaying timely detection, diagnosis and treatment of early-stage problems with brain function.

Interfering with comprehensive dementia care by making it difficult to coordinate between different health providers and settings.

Advertisement

Causing caregivers to miss out on important support services like disease education programs and respite care.

In July, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is preparing to launch an eight-year pilot program for dementia care management, the Alzheimer's Association says.

The Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) model will provide access to a care navigator to help caregivers manage both healthcare and supportive services for their patient.

"There is growing momentum in this country to enhance dementia care navigation," Fazio said. "Dementia care navigation programs have shown they can be a huge benefit to people living with dementia and their caregivers. Unfortunately, these programs are not widespread across the country."

More information

The University of California-San Francisco has more about Alzheimer's care navigation.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sugary soda, fruit juice linked to higher risk for Type 2 diabetes among boys
Health News // 2 minutes ago
Sugary soda, fruit juice linked to higher risk for Type 2 diabetes among boys
Boys who drink lots of sugary soda and fruit juice could be more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes later in life, a new study has found.
One in 10 U.S. kids aged 5-17 diagnosed with ADHD
Health News // 18 minutes ago
One in 10 U.S. kids aged 5-17 diagnosed with ADHD
About 1 in every 10 U.S. children ages 5 to 17 has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to the latest government statistics.
Early exposure to tobacco tied to developing diabetes, study indicates
Health News // 3 hours ago
Early exposure to tobacco tied to developing diabetes, study indicates
NEW YORK, March 20 (UPI) -- Exposure to tobacco smoke in the womb or picking up the cigarette habit in childhood or adolescence greatly increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in adulthood, a new study finds.
Using cryoblation to freeze breast tumors successful in study
Health News // 4 hours ago
Using cryoblation to freeze breast tumors successful in study
Killing off large tumors by freezing them could become an effective means of fighting difficult-to-treat breast cancer, a new study says.
Regular exercise may reduce pain, fatigue in women with advanced breast cancer
Health News // 4 hours ago
Regular exercise may reduce pain, fatigue in women with advanced breast cancer
Exercise can help women better cope with the rigors of advanced breast cancer, a new study says.
Ultrasound applied with MRI may be effective for treating prostate cancer
Health News // 5 hours ago
Ultrasound applied with MRI may be effective for treating prostate cancer
Precisely delivered ultrasound could be an effective treatment for prostate cancer, with high-frequency sound waves heating and killing off cancer cells, a new study says.
Medication abortions lead rise in U.S. abortions since reversal of Roe vs. Wade
Health News // 1 day ago
Medication abortions lead rise in U.S. abortions since reversal of Roe vs. Wade
Following the historic reversal of Roe vs. Wade in June of 2022, the number of abortions in the United States has risen to more than a million per year.
Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
March 19 (UPI) -- The amount of effort expended by older men in coping with stressful events has the greatest impact on their mortality risk over and above how stressful an event is -- or the coping strategy employed to deal with it.
Venting to others doesn't reduce anger, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Venting to others doesn't reduce anger, study shows
Grumbling and grousing to others isn't an effective way of reducing rage, a new review shows.
Results of AI vary for radiologists from helping to hindering accuracy
Health News // 1 day ago
Results of AI vary for radiologists from helping to hindering accuracy
Artificial intelligence tools don't always help radiologists better review a patient's X-rays or CT scans, a new study claims.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
Intermittent fasting each day boosts risk of cardiovascular death, analysis reveals
Intermittent fasting each day boosts risk of cardiovascular death, analysis reveals
Venting to others doesn't reduce anger, study shows
Venting to others doesn't reduce anger, study shows
Ultrasound applied with MRI may be effective for treating prostate cancer
Ultrasound applied with MRI may be effective for treating prostate cancer
Blood test shows 83% accuracy for detecting colorectal cancer in trial
Blood test shows 83% accuracy for detecting colorectal cancer in trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement