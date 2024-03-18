Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 18, 2024 / 9:32 AM

Sharp changes in blood sugar may slow thinking in people with Type 1 diabetes

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Cognitive skills declined when blood sugar levels were either very low or very high, researchers found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Cognitive skills declined when blood sugar levels were either very low or very high, researchers found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

In people with Type 1 diabetes, fluctuations in blood sugar levels can affect thinking skills in various ways, new research shows.

Researchers looked specifically at what's known as cognitive processing speed (how fast people process incoming information) and attention.

Advertisement

"Our results demonstrate that people can differ a lot from one another in how their brains are impacted by glucose," said study co-senior author Laura Germine.

"We found that minimizing glucose fluctuations in daily life is important for optimizing processing speed, and this is especially true for people who are older or have other diabetes-related health conditions," Germine said.

Related

She directs McLean Hospital's Laboratory for Brain and Cognitive Health Technology, in Boston.

According to the researchers, it's long been known that big dips or spikes in blood sugar levels can impair thinking in people with Type 1 diabetes. But to what extent does this happen, and does it differ between people?

To find out, they used wearable digital glucose sensors and smartphone-based cognitive tests to collect data on 200 people with Type 1 diabetes as they went through their day.

Over the course of 15 days, data on each person's blood sugar levels was collected via the sensors every five minutes. Participants completed the cognitive tests three times per day.

Advertisement

As expected, cognitive skills declined when blood sugar levels were either very low or very high, the Boston team found. However, declines were only observed when it came to processing speed, not attention.

They theorized that processing speeds may react to quick, moment-to-moment changes in blood sugar levels, whereas attention might only be impacted by longer term highs or lows.

The team also found that certain types of Type 1 diabetes patients -- older adults or folks with certain health issues, for example -- were much more vulnerable than others to the effects of glucose levels on brain function.

The findings were published Monday in the journal npj Digital Medicine.

"In trying to understand how diabetes impacts the brain, our research shows that it is important to consider not only how people are similar, but also how they differ," study lead author Zoë Hawks said in a McLean Hospital news release. She's a research investigator at McLean.

There was one surprise finding: People with Type 1 diabetes tended to be at peak intellectual performance when their blood sugar levels were slightly higher than the normal range.

"This was an important finding, because people with diabetes often report feeling better at a glucose level that is higher than what is considered healthy," said co-senior study author Naomi Chaytor, a professor of medicine at Washington State University.

Advertisement

"It could be that your brain habituates to a glucose level that it is used to," she added. "So, a next step in this research is to see whether the glucose level associated with peak performance shifts down into the normal range when the amount of time spent above range is reduced."

More information

The American Diabetes Association has more on Type 1 diabetes.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Specialized MRI may predict who will develop treatment-resistant schizophrenia
Health News // 2 days ago
Specialized MRI may predict who will develop treatment-resistant schizophrenia
Specialized brain scans may accurately predict whether a psychotic patient will go on to develop treatment-resistant schizophrenia, Dutch researchers report.
Experts warn of dangers of undercooked morel mushrooms after two deaths
Health News // 3 days ago
Experts warn of dangers of undercooked morel mushrooms after two deaths
A salmon-and-mushroom sushi roll proved deadly for two restaurant patrons in Montana last year, and experts are sounding the alarm on the dangers of undercooked morel mushrooms.
FDA approves Rezdiffra to treat liver disease
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves Rezdiffra to treat liver disease
Millions of Americans whose livers develop scar tissue due to a common disease now have the first approved drug, Rezdiffra, to treat the condition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.
Neurological conditions the leading cause of ill health globally, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Neurological conditions the leading cause of ill health globally, study finds
March 14 (UPI) -- Neurological conditions that affect 3.4 billion people are the No. 1 cause of ill health and disability around the world, ahead of cardiovascular diseases, a new study says.
Military training, combat suspected as Alzheimer's trigger
Health News // 3 days ago
Military training, combat suspected as Alzheimer's trigger
Combat veterans who suffered traumatic brain injuries due to explosive blasts may have markers in their spinal fluid similar to those of Alzheimer's disease, new research finds.
Report: Aggressive brain tumors respond to new, immune-focused therapy
Health News // 3 days ago
Report: Aggressive brain tumors respond to new, immune-focused therapy
Delivering dual-targeted, immune-focused CAR T cancer therapy via a patient's spinal fluid quickly shrank deadly brain tumors, researchers report.
Studies: Regardless of starting weight, Zepbound helps obese people shed pounds
Health News // 4 days ago
Studies: Regardless of starting weight, Zepbound helps obese people shed pounds
Blockbuster weight-loss medication Zepbound (tirzepatide) appears to help folks quickly shed pounds regardless of how overweight they are, or how long they've lived being overweight or obese.
HHS starts to investigate cyberattack on United Health
Health News // 4 days ago
HHS starts to investigate cyberattack on United Health
After a cyberattack on one of the nation's largest health that likely exposed reams of private patient data, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it has begun an investigation.
Blood test shows 83% accuracy for detecting colorectal cancer in trial
Health News // 4 days ago
Blood test shows 83% accuracy for detecting colorectal cancer in trial
NEW YORK, March 13 (UPI) -- A blood test to screen for colorectal cancer in average-risk individuals without symptoms accurately detected the malignancy in 83% of people confirmed to have the disease, a study released Wednesday showed.
Weight loss can be essential for some who await kidney transplant
Health News // 4 days ago
Weight loss can be essential for some who await kidney transplant
Weight-loss surgery may help patients struggling with obesity and kidney failure become eligible for a lifesaving transplant, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts warn of dangers of undercooked morel mushrooms after two deaths
Experts warn of dangers of undercooked morel mushrooms after two deaths
Blood test shows 83% accuracy for detecting colorectal cancer in trial
Blood test shows 83% accuracy for detecting colorectal cancer in trial
Specialized MRI may predict who will develop treatment-resistant schizophrenia
Specialized MRI may predict who will develop treatment-resistant schizophrenia
FDA approves Rezdiffra to treat liver disease
FDA approves Rezdiffra to treat liver disease
Study: Vitamin D, calcium combo may raise older women's risk of fatal heart disease
Study: Vitamin D, calcium combo may raise older women's risk of fatal heart disease
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement