Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 14, 2024 / 1:05 PM

Military training, combat suspected as Alzheimer's trigger

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
Combat veterans who suffered traumatic brain injuries due to explosive blasts may have markers in their spinal fluid similar to those of Alzheimer's disease, new research finds. Adobe stock
Combat veterans who suffered traumatic brain injuries due to explosive blasts may have markers in their spinal fluid similar to those of Alzheimer's disease, new research finds. Adobe stock

Combat veterans who suffered traumatic brain injuries due to explosive blasts may have markers in their spinal fluid similar to those of Alzheimer's disease, new research finds.

"Previous research has shown that moderate to severe traumatic brain injuries may increase a person's risk of Alzheimer's disease," said senior study author Dr. Elaine Peskind, of the VA Puget Sound Health Care System and the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Advertisement

"What is lesser known is whether mild traumatic brain injuries from military training and combat may also increase a person's risk. Our study found that these concussions may indeed increase a person's risk of Alzheimer's disease."

Traumatic brain injury is caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head, an injury as in a motor vehicle crash, or in service personnel, blast and impact injuries. In a mild TBI, also known as a concussion, person may lose consciousness for up to 30 minutes.

Advertisement

The new study -- published online Wednesday in the journal Neurology -- included 51 military veterans who suffered concussions from at least one war zone blast or a combination of blast and impact injuries. They were compared to 85 vets and civilians who had not experienced a TBI.

On average, those in the concussion group had experienced 20 blast concussions and two impact concussions.

Participants took thinking and memory tests and had spinal taps to collect cerebrospinal fluid. Researchers measured levels of two biomarkers -- amyloid beta and tau -- that can be early indicators of Alzheimer's disease.

As those with a history of blast concussion aged, they had lower levels of two amyloid betas than the group without concussion, researchers found. Those were Aβ42 and Aβ40.

"A reduction in the levels of Aβ42 in the spinal fluid had been shown in other studies to be a marker of amyloid accumulation in the brain, reflecting one of the earliest steps in the development of Alzheimer's disease," Peskind explained in a journal news release.

"The levels we saw in this study began at around 45, approximately 20 years earlier than is seen in the general population."

Researchers also linked lower levels of spinal fluid amyloid with poorer performance on memory and thinking tests.

Advertisement

At age 50, on a test in which participants are asked to accurately connect a series of dots as fast as possible, those in the concussion group averaged 34 seconds longer than the group without concussions.

And on a test that asked participants to recall words after a 20-minute delay, the average score for concussion group was 8.8 points, compared to 13.1 for those without concussion.

"Our data show that biomarkers in the spinal fluid associated with concussions from blasts share some properties with the processes that lead to Alzheimer's disease later in life," Peskind said.

"While our research does not fully address whether veterans who experience these injuries will develop Alzheimer's disease, it raises the possibility that they may be on a pathway leading to dementia."

One limitation of the study: The group was young and had few participants over 45, an age well before Alzheimer's disease processes typically emerge. Researchers said longer, larger studies that incorporate brain scans to measure amyloid levels are needed.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the University of Washington Friends of Alzheimer's Research funded the study.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about traumatic brain injury.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Report: Aggressive brain tumors respond to new, immune-focused therapy
Health News // 2 hours ago
Report: Aggressive brain tumors respond to new, immune-focused therapy
Delivering dual-targeted, immune-focused CAR T cancer therapy via a patient's spinal fluid quickly shrank deadly brain tumors, researchers report.
Studies: Regardless of starting weight, Zepbound helps obese people shed pounds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Studies: Regardless of starting weight, Zepbound helps obese people shed pounds
Blockbuster weight-loss medication Zepbound (tirzepatide) appears to help folks quickly shed pounds regardless of how overweight they are, or how long they've lived being overweight or obese.
HHS starts to investigate cyberattack on United Health
Health News // 4 hours ago
HHS starts to investigate cyberattack on United Health
After a cyberattack on one of the nation's largest health that likely exposed reams of private patient data, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it has begun an investigation.
Blood test shows 83% accuracy for detecting colorectal cancer in trial
Health News // 21 hours ago
Blood test shows 83% accuracy for detecting colorectal cancer in trial
NEW YORK, March 13 (UPI) -- A blood test to screen for colorectal cancer in average-risk individuals without symptoms accurately detected the malignancy in 83% of people confirmed to have the disease, a study released Wednesday showed.
Weight loss can be essential for some who await kidney transplant
Health News // 23 hours ago
Weight loss can be essential for some who await kidney transplant
Weight-loss surgery may help patients struggling with obesity and kidney failure become eligible for a lifesaving transplant, researchers report.
Quality time with dogs can relieve stress, aid concentration, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Quality time with dogs can relieve stress, aid concentration, study says
NEW YORK, March 13 (UPI) -- Petting, walking and playing with a dog decreases stress and increases the power of brain waves associated with relaxation and concentration, a new study suggests.
Biden administration wants better access to opioid overdose antidote
Health News // 1 day ago
Biden administration wants better access to opioid overdose antidote
The White House on Wednesday launched a nationwide call for more training and better access to the lifesaving opioid overdose drug naloxone.
Study: With depression, women more likely than men to develop heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: With depression, women more likely than men to develop heart disease
Researchers are zeroing in on the reasons why women who battle depression may be more likely than men to develop heart disease.
U.S. healthcare providers reeling from cyberattack
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. healthcare providers reeling from cyberattack
After a cyberattack on the largest health insurer in the U,S., providers continue to scramble as insurance payments and prescription orders continue to be disrupted and physicians lose an estimated $100 million a day.
Measles infections rise in Chicago area as 45 cases recorded nationwide
Health News // 1 day ago
Measles infections rise in Chicago area as 45 cases recorded nationwide
March 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health says four cases of measles have been detected amongst migrants housed at a shelter in Pilsen, bringing the number of cases in the Chicago area in the past four days up to five.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blood test shows 83% accuracy for detecting colorectal cancer in trial
Blood test shows 83% accuracy for detecting colorectal cancer in trial
Study: Vitamin D, calcium combo may raise older women's risk of fatal heart disease
Study: Vitamin D, calcium combo may raise older women's risk of fatal heart disease
U.S. healthcare providers reeling from cyberattack
U.S. healthcare providers reeling from cyberattack
Quality time with dogs can relieve stress, aid concentration, study says
Quality time with dogs can relieve stress, aid concentration, study says
Studies: Regardless of starting weight, Zepbound helps obese people shed pounds
Studies: Regardless of starting weight, Zepbound helps obese people shed pounds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement