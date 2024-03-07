Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 7, 2024 / 4:13 PM

FDA designates LSD-based drug as possible breakthrough treatment for anxiety

By Doug Cunningham

March 7 (UPI) -- A psychedelic medicine biotech company announced Thursday its LSD-based drug has won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough treatment status for treating generalized anxiety disorder with lasting relief.

"A breakthrough designation is a recognition that a drug has demonstrated evidence of clinical efficacy in meeting an unmet medical need with morbidity and mortality associated with it," said Dr. Daniel Karlin, chief medical officer of Mind Medicine Inc., also known as MindMed.

Advertisement

The medication, MM120, still has to go through the FDA's standard approval process, which will include Phase III trials.

"I've conducted clinical research studies in psychiatry for over two decades and have seen studies of many drugs under development for the treatment of anxiety. That MM120 exhibited rapid and robust efficacy, solidly sustained for 12 weeks after a single dose, is truly remarkable," said Dr. David Feifel, an investigator in the MM120 study.

Related

MindMed shares rose 58% on the FDA news Thursday.

MindMed said in a statement it intends to have "an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in the first half of 2024 and initiate a Phase 3 clinical program in the second half of 2024."

Advertisement

"The FDA's decision to designate MM120 as a breakthrough therapy for GAD and the durability data from our Phase 2b study provide further validation of the important potential role this treatment can play in addressing the huge unmet need among individuals living with GAD," said MindMed CEO Robert Barrow in a statement.

The company said in that Phase 2b study, MM120 was generally well-tolerated with mild to moderate "adverse events" that were transient and occurred on dosing day.

The most common of the adverse events happened among at least 10% of high dose groups and included "illusion, hallucinations, euphoric mood, anxiety, abnormal thinking, headache, paresthesia, dizziness, tremor, nausea, vomiting, feeling abnormal, mydriasis and hyperhidrosis."

The data will be presented May 4-8 at the American Psychiatric Association's annual meeting in New York.

Latest Headlines

Poll: Abortion takes center stage in this year's elections
Health News // 5 hours ago
Poll: Abortion takes center stage in this year's elections
Abortion rights will play a pivotal role in determining how people will vote in the 2024 election, a new KFF poll has found.
Private lab finds cancer-causing chemical in certain acne products
Health News // 15 hours ago
Private lab finds cancer-causing chemical in certain acne products
March 7 (UPI) -- A new report finds certain acne treatments, including Proactive and Clearasil, contain "unacceptably high levels" of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
Health News // 20 hours ago
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
March 6 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is urging consumers to toss-out six ground cinnamon products, sold in the United States, after the agency found they are contaminated with lead.
Pregnant women protected from HIV by drug-emitting vaginal ring
Health News // 1 day ago
Pregnant women protected from HIV by drug-emitting vaginal ring
A vaginal ring that emits the antiviral dapivirine has passed safety trials and could shield vulnerable women against HIV infection during pregnancy, a new trial shows.
Weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic could complicate surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic could complicate surgery
Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic can increase a person's risk of throwing up during surgery while under anesthesia, a new study reports.
Eating refined carbs could reduce perceived facial attractiveness, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Eating refined carbs could reduce perceived facial attractiveness, study says
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- Immediate and chronic consumption of refined carbohydrates may impact how attractive a man or woman's face appears to a heterosexual person of the opposite gender, new research from France suggests.
Study: Some women avoid mental health impact of menopause
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Some women avoid mental health impact of menopause
A new study says some women are at more risk than others for menopause-linked mental health issues, and many escape them altogether.
Minority communities increasingly impacted by dirty air, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Minority communities increasingly impacted by dirty air, study says
Air pollution harms the health of everyone exposed to it, but a new study says communities of color are disproportionately harmed by dirty air.
10,000 steps a day can lower risk of heart disease for almost everyone
Health News // 1 day ago
10,000 steps a day can lower risk of heart disease for almost everyone
The more steps a person can fit into their day, the lower their risk of early death and heart disease, regardless of how much a couch potato they are otherwise, a new study shows.
Free COVID-19 test orders to end Friday
Health News // 1 day ago
Free COVID-19 test orders to end Friday
Americans will not be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests after Friday, U.S. health officials announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
Eating refined carbs could reduce perceived facial attractiveness, study says
Eating refined carbs could reduce perceived facial attractiveness, study says
Free COVID-19 test orders to end Friday
Free COVID-19 test orders to end Friday
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement