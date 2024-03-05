Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 5, 2024 / 1:28 PM

MS drugs safe taken by breastfeeding moms won't hurt babies, study finds

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Breastfed babies whose moms received monoclonal antibody treatments for MS did not develop any more developmental delays than babies not exposed to the drugs through breast milk, a new study found. Photo by lgrodela/Pixabay
Breastfed babies whose moms received monoclonal antibody treatments for MS did not develop any more developmental delays than babies not exposed to the drugs through breast milk, a new study found. Photo by lgrodela/Pixabay

Certain drugs used to treat multiple sclerosis appear to be safe for babies if taken by breastfeeding moms, a new study finds.

Breastfed babies whose moms received monoclonal antibody treatments for MS did not develop any more developmental delays than babies not exposed to the drugs through breast milk. The findings will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's upcoming annual meeting, which takes place in April in Denver.

Advertisement

"Our data show infants exposed to these medications through breastfeeding experienced no negative effects on health or development within the first three years of life," said researcher Dr. Kerstin Hellwig, a professor of neurology with Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany.

Monoclonal antibodies are used to treat MS by quelling the immune cells that are attacking the patient's nervous system.

Related

MS occurs when the body's immune system attacks myelin, the fatty white substance that insulates and protects nerves. Symptoms include fatigue, numbness, tingling or difficulty walking.

However, most monoclonal antibody treatments for MS aren't approved for use while a mom is breastfeeding, the researchers noted.

"Since the risk of MS relapses increases after giving birth, some mothers may need or want to restart these therapies, so it is important to determine whether these medications, through breast milk, have a negative impact on a child's development," Hellwig explained in a meeting news release.

Advertisement

For this study, researchers focused on four monoclonal antibodies for MS: natalizumab, ocrelizumab, rituximab and ofatumumab.

The team used a German registry to identify 183 infants born to mothers with MS who were taking monoclonal antibodies while breastfeeding.

The babies' first exposure to the drugs through breastfeeding ranged from the day of their birth to the ninth month of life, researchers said. On average, infants were breastfed five and a half months while their moms took monoclonal antibodies.

Those infants were compared to another 183 children born to mothers also suffering from MS but not taking monoclonal antibodies.

For the first three years of life, researchers tracked the babies for developmental problems involving social and fine motor skills, as well as delayed speech development. They also looked at hospital stays, antibiotic use and infant weight.

In the end, they found no differences in health or development between the two groups, researchers said.

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

Mayo Clinic has more about treatments for multiple sclerosis.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Low iron in blood may trigger long COVID
Health News // 1 hour ago
Low iron in blood may trigger long COVID
Long COVID might be triggered by low iron levels in the blood from the person's initial infection, a new study claims.
One dose of antibiotic after sex halved STD rates, study shows
Health News // 3 hours ago
One dose of antibiotic after sex halved STD rates, study shows
Just one dose of the antibiotic doxycycline taken after sex halved the number of chlamydia and syphilis cases in San Francisco, promising new research shows.
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
March 5 (UPI) -- People who consume drinks sweetened either artificially or with sugar may run a heightened risk of developing an irregular heart rhythm, says a new peer-reviewed Chinese study published Tuesday.
Toddlers talk less with parents when fixated on screens
Health News // 20 hours ago
Toddlers talk less with parents when fixated on screens
Using TVs and tablets as "e-babysitters" really cuts down on the time toddlers spend interacting with parents or other caregivers, new research shows.
Lettuce said to be more susceptible to E. coli than other leafy vegetables
Health News // 1 day ago
Lettuce said to be more susceptible to E. coli than other leafy vegetables
Salad lovers, take note: Lettuce is more vulnerable to E. coli contamination than other leafy greens, researchers report.
Study links sleep apnea issues to memory, thinking problems
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links sleep apnea issues to memory, thinking problems
NEW YORK, March 3 (UPI) -- Sufferers of sleep apnea may be more likely to experience memory or thinking problems, a new preliminary study suggests.
CDC changes isolation guidelines for those infected with COVID-19
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC changes isolation guidelines for those infected with COVID-19
March 1 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that a five-day isolation period is no longer needed for people who test positive for COVID-19.
Walgreens, CVS to begin selling mifepristone abortion pill in some stores
Health News // 3 days ago
Walgreens, CVS to begin selling mifepristone abortion pill in some stores
March 1 (UPI) -- CVS and Walgreens said Friday they would begin selling mifepristone abortion pills at their locations in states where it is legal, certified by the Food and Drug Administration. President Joe Biden hailed the decision.
Number of people living with obesity tops 1 billion worldwide
Health News // 4 days ago
Number of people living with obesity tops 1 billion worldwide
More than 1 billion adults and children around the world are now obese, a new global analysis estimates.
Staffing shortages, poor infection control plague nursing homes
Health News // 4 days ago
Staffing shortages, poor infection control plague nursing homes
Although the pandemic has ended, staffing shortages and employee burnout still plague U.S. nursing homes, a new government report finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Study links sleep apnea issues to memory, thinking problems
Study links sleep apnea issues to memory, thinking problems
Toddlers talk less with parents when fixated on screens
Toddlers talk less with parents when fixated on screens
CDC changes isolation guidelines for those infected with COVID-19
CDC changes isolation guidelines for those infected with COVID-19
Lettuce said to be more susceptible to E. coli than other leafy vegetables
Lettuce said to be more susceptible to E. coli than other leafy vegetables
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement