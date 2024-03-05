Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 5, 2024 / 6:58 PM

FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor

By Chris Benson

March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that the federal agency had approved an over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor for those who do not use insulin.

The new Dexcom Stelo Glucose Biosensor System -- a wearable sensor paired with an application installed on a user's smartphone or other smart device, to continuously measure, record, analyze and display glucose values -- is intended for anyone over the age of 18 and older who have diabetes but are not taking insulin

Advertisement

An FDA official said that the continuous glucose monitor "can be a powerful tool to help monitor blood glucose."

Tuesday's announcement by the FDA "expands access to these devices by allowing individuals to purchase a CGM without the involvement of a health care provider," Dr. Jeff Shuren, the FDA's Director of Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

Related

"Giving more individuals valuable information about their health, regardless of their access to a doctor or health insurance, is an important step forward in advancing health equity for U.S. patients," Shuren added.

But the FDA warned that the new system -- which can be work up to 15 days before needing a new sensor -- is not intended for those with problematic hypoglycemia, noting how it was "not designed to alert the user to this potentially dangerous condition."

Advertisement

This comes weeks after the FDA said that smartwatches and rings can be unreliable when it comes to reporting blood glucose levels.

But the Center for Devices and Radiological Healthlead by Shuren say as part of their "strategic priority" to "advance health equity," CDRH "will continue to support innovation that addresses health equity by moving care and wellness into the home setting."

Latest Headlines

Treatment for sensitive teeth may prevent cavities in children
Health News // 3 hours ago
Treatment for sensitive teeth may prevent cavities in children
A cheap cavity-fighting liquid typically used to treat sensitive teeth appears to work as well as dental sealants in preventing tooth decay, a new study finds.
Dangerous heat, humidity a rising threat to U.S. prisoners
Health News // 3 hours ago
Dangerous heat, humidity a rising threat to U.S. prisoners
Almost 2 million Americans incarcerated in the nation's jails and prisons suffer through an average 100 days per year of dangerous heat and humidity, a new report finds.
New biopsy-free test may promptly diagnose oral cancers
Health News // 4 hours ago
New biopsy-free test may promptly diagnose oral cancers
Analysis of a "chemical score" from mouth lesion swab samples might allow patients to skip painful biopsies, getting oral cancers promptly diagnosed in a noninvasive way, scientists report.
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
Health News // 4 hours ago
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
Many people protected by drugs that prevent HIV infection quit using them, upping their vulnerability to the virus that causes AIDS, new research shows.
Lack of adequate sleep may raise risk for diabetes
Health News // 4 hours ago
Lack of adequate sleep may raise risk for diabetes
Are you typically getting only a few hours sleep each night? Besides leaving you groggy all day, your insomnia could also be raising your odds for Type 2 diabetes, new research shows.
Robotic hip 'exoskeleton' helps patients improve walking after stroke
Health News // 5 hours ago
Robotic hip 'exoskeleton' helps patients improve walking after stroke
A new robotic hip exoskeleton could help stroke patients improve their walking stride, a new study shows.
AI models accurately diagnose ear infections in infants and small kids
Health News // 6 hours ago
AI models accurately diagnose ear infections in infants and small kids
A new smartphone app can help doctors more accurately diagnose ear infections in babies and small children, potentially reducing unnecessary antibiotic use in kids, researchers report.
MS drugs safe taken by breastfeeding moms won't hurt babies, study finds
Health News // 6 hours ago
MS drugs safe taken by breastfeeding moms won't hurt babies, study finds
Certain drugs used to treat multiple sclerosis appear to be safe for babies if taken by breastfeeding moms, a new study finds.
Low iron in blood may trigger long COVID
Health News // 7 hours ago
Low iron in blood may trigger long COVID
Long COVID might be triggered by low iron levels in the blood from the person's initial infection, a new study claims.
One dose of antibiotic after sex halved STD rates, study shows
Health News // 10 hours ago
One dose of antibiotic after sex halved STD rates, study shows
Just one dose of the antibiotic doxycycline taken after sex halved the number of chlamydia and syphilis cases in San Francisco, promising new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Study links sleep apnea issues to memory, thinking problems
Study links sleep apnea issues to memory, thinking problems
Toddlers talk less with parents when fixated on screens
Toddlers talk less with parents when fixated on screens
Low iron in blood may trigger long COVID
Low iron in blood may trigger long COVID
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement