Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 9:55 AM

Service dogs may reduce seizures in people with epilepsy

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A group of 25 study participants had an average 31% fewer seizures after months of owning a service dog trained to help people with epilepsy. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
A group of 25 study participants had an average 31% fewer seizures after months of owning a service dog trained to help people with epilepsy. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Perhaps by reducing anxiety, a service dog can help reduce seizures in people with tough-to-treat epilepsy, a new study finds.

A group of 25 study participants had an average 31% fewer seizures after months of owning a service dog trained to help people with epilepsy.

Advertisement

And seven of those patients experienced a 50% to 100% reduction in seizures, researchers report in Wednesday's issue of the journal Neurology.

Seizure dogs are trained to recognize seizure activity by observing the movements and sounds of their owners.

Related

The dogs can be trained to activate an alarm, fetch medication or a phone, block the patient's movement or change the person's body position. They also provide companionship as a seizure subsides, easing their owner's disorientation and upset.

These new findings show that service dogs can also help epileptics avoid seizures in the first place, researchers said.

"The unpredictable nature of seizures is often the most disabling aspect of epilepsy," said researcher Valerie van Hezik-Wester, a postdoctoral investigator with Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

"The tasks that these dogs perform -- along with their companionship -- may reduce seizure-related anxiety, also potentially reducing seizures caused by stress, the most common trigger for seizures," van Hezik-Wester said in a journal news release.

Advertisement

For the study, researchers recruited people with treatment-resistant epilepsy who had a high risk of seizure-related injuries.

"Despite the development of numerous anti-seizure medications over the past 15 years, up to 30% of people with epilepsy experience persistent seizures," van Hezik-Wester noted.

All participants were randomly assigned a seizure dog. They could choose between training a puppy in their own home with coaching assistance, or receiving a dog already trained in socialization and obedience that only needed to learn epilepsy-specific tasks.

The participants kept a diary of the frequency and types of seizures they had, and filled out questionnaires every three months on their health and well-being. They were followed for up to three years.

At the start of the study, patients had an average of 115 seizures a month, researchers said.

After being partnered with a seizure dog, that average dropped to 73 seizures a month, results show.

Patients' number of days without seizures also increased, from 11 a month before to 15 a month after working with a seizure dog.

"These findings show that seizure dogs can help people with epilepsy," said van Hezik-Wester.

"However, we also found that this partnership with seizure dogs might not be the right fit for everyone, as some people discontinued their participation in this program," van Hezik-Wester added. "More research is needed to better understand which people can benefit from working with seizure dogs."

Advertisement

More information

The Epilepsy Foundation has more about seizure dogs.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Trouble with spatial navigation could be sign of Alzheimer's
Health News // 24 minutes ago
Trouble with spatial navigation could be sign of Alzheimer's
Middle-aged folks who have difficulties navigating their way through space could be at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease years later, a new study finds.
Sinusitis often misdiagnosed as allergies, study suggests
Health News // 7 hours ago
Sinusitis often misdiagnosed as allergies, study suggests
A sizable number of Americans are taking allergy meds (to little effect) when in fact they have chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), a new study contends.
CDC recommends seniors get another COVID-19 vaccine shot
Health News // 8 hours ago
CDC recommends seniors get another COVID-19 vaccine shot
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A federal immunization committee is recommending seniors 65 years of age and older receive another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs
Health News // 21 hours ago
Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs
Live musical performances speak to the soul, stimulating the brain in ways more powerful than listening to a recorded tune does, new research finds.
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Health News // 22 hours ago
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Folks who use marijuana have a greater risk of heart attack and stroke, with the odds rising even higher when they partake every day, a new study finds.
Pesticides, herbicides linked to higher risk of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Pesticides, herbicides linked to higher risk of Parkinson's disease
Pesticides and herbicides used in farming appear to increase people's risk of Parkinson's disease, a new, preliminary study finds.
Mindfulness, talk therapy may improve mood, sleep issues in menopause
Health News // 1 day ago
Mindfulness, talk therapy may improve mood, sleep issues in menopause
Mindfulness meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy can help ease the mood and sleep problems associated with menopause, a new review says.
Yoga may boost brain health in women at risk for Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Yoga may boost brain health in women at risk for Alzheimer's
In a new study, yoga appears to have bolstered the brain health of older women who had risk factors for Alzheimer's disease.
Health and Human Services competition promotes breastfeeding initiatives
Health News // 1 day ago
Health and Human Services competition promotes breastfeeding initiatives
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- In an effort to promote the benefits of breastfeeding for infants, the Department of Health and Human Services announced prize winners for its Reducing Disparities in Breastfeeding Innovation Challenge on Tuesday.
Company recalls eye ointment sold at Walmart, CVS over danger of infection
Health News // 1 day ago
Company recalls eye ointment sold at Walmart, CVS over danger of infection
Eye ointment products made in India and sold in the United States at Walmart, CVS and other retailers are being recalled due to a danger of infection.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC recommends seniors get another COVID-19 vaccine shot
CDC recommends seniors get another COVID-19 vaccine shot
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Health and Human Services competition promotes breastfeeding initiatives
Health and Human Services competition promotes breastfeeding initiatives
Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs
Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs
Sinusitis often misdiagnosed as allergies, study suggests
Sinusitis often misdiagnosed as allergies, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement