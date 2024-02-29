Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 1:39 PM

Alcohol-related deaths rise sharply in U.S., hitting women hardest

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
During 2020 and 2021, an average of 488 Americans died each day from excessive drinking, a CDC report said. Photo by lgbsneak/Flickr
During 2020 and 2021, an average of 488 Americans died each day from excessive drinking, a CDC report said. Photo by lgbsneak/Flickr

Deaths where alcohol played a key role climbed sharply in recent years, hitting women even harder than men, new government data shows.

Between 2016 and 2021 (the latest numbers available), "the average number of U.S. deaths from excessive alcohol use increased by more than 40,000 [29%], to 178,000 per year," reported a team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Put another way, during 2020 and 2021, an average of 488 Americans died each day from excessive drinking, the report's authors concluded.

The rate of increase appears to be accelerating: Between 2016 and 2019, deaths where alcohol was a factor rose by 5%, but between 2018 and 2021 they climbed by 23%.

Related

Men continue to lose their lives to alcohol in greater numbers than women, the report found. However, the rate at which women are dying from excessive drinking is rising faster than that of men, the researchers found.

Over the study period, deaths from excessive alcohol use among women rose by about 35%, compared to about a 27% rise among men.

The new data looked at deaths directly linked to drinking -- things like alcoholic liver disease or excessive intoxication -- as well as more indirect causes, such as heavy drinking's role in heart disease and stroke.

Advertisement

Over the study period, death rates rose for most forms of alcohol-related deaths, but "death rates among females [involving alcohol] were highest from heart disease and stroke," noted a team led by CDC alcohol researcher Marissa Esser.

Why the steady, steep rise in deaths? According to the researchers, numerous factors may be to blame, including a widening of access to alcohol (for example, home delivery) that began during pandemic lockdowns.

Binge drinking also seems to be on the rise. For example, "the prevalence of binge drinking among adults aged 35-50 was higher in 2022 than in any other year during the past decade," the CDC team noted.

That rise doesn't bode well for the future, Esser's group warned.

What can be done to turn these trends around? The researchers believe boosting taxes on alcohol and cutting back on the number of outlets licensed to sell beer, wine and liquor could only help.

The study was published Thursday in the CDC journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

More information

Find out more about alcohol's effects on the body at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Report: Second type of prostate cancer identified by AI
Health News // 48 minutes ago
Report: Second type of prostate cancer identified by AI
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- New research by two British universities has identified a new aggressive form of prostate cancer using artificial intelligence, which could change the way the disease is found and treated.
Long COVID may trigger cognitive declines
Health News // 1 hour ago
Long COVID may trigger cognitive declines
In a finding that unearths yet another way long COVID can harm health, new research finds the condition may trigger thinking declines.
Ultra-processed food linked to 32 different illnesses
Health News // 2 hours ago
Ultra-processed food linked to 32 different illnesses
Ultra-processed foods can cause dozens of terrible health problems among people who eat them too often, a new review warns.
Trouble with spatial navigation could be sign of Alzheimer's
Health News // 3 hours ago
Trouble with spatial navigation could be sign of Alzheimer's
Middle-aged folks who have difficulties navigating their way through space could be at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease years later, a new study finds.
Service dogs may reduce seizures in people with epilepsy
Health News // 3 hours ago
Service dogs may reduce seizures in people with epilepsy
Perhaps by reducing anxiety, a service dog can help reduce seizures in people with tough-to-treat epilepsy, a new study finds.
Sinusitis often misdiagnosed as allergies, study suggests
Health News // 10 hours ago
Sinusitis often misdiagnosed as allergies, study suggests
A sizable number of Americans are taking allergy meds (to little effect) when in fact they have chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), a new study contends.
CDC recommends seniors get another COVID-19 vaccine shot
Health News // 11 hours ago
CDC recommends seniors get another COVID-19 vaccine shot
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A federal immunization committee is recommending seniors 65 years of age and older receive another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs
Health News // 1 day ago
Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs
Live musical performances speak to the soul, stimulating the brain in ways more powerful than listening to a recorded tune does, new research finds.
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Health News // 1 day ago
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Folks who use marijuana have a greater risk of heart attack and stroke, with the odds rising even higher when they partake every day, a new study finds.
Pesticides, herbicides linked to higher risk of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Pesticides, herbicides linked to higher risk of Parkinson's disease
Pesticides and herbicides used in farming appear to increase people's risk of Parkinson's disease, a new, preliminary study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC recommends seniors get another COVID-19 vaccine shot
CDC recommends seniors get another COVID-19 vaccine shot
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Health and Human Services competition promotes breastfeeding initiatives
Health and Human Services competition promotes breastfeeding initiatives
Sinusitis often misdiagnosed as allergies, study suggests
Sinusitis often misdiagnosed as allergies, study suggests
Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs
Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement