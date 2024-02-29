Trending
Health News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 3:58 PM / Updated at 4:24 PM

FDA confirms toxic applesauce contaminant was lead chromate

By Doug Cunningham
The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it has determined that the contamination in recalled applesauce products was lead chromium. It's toxic and the products should not be consumed. Recalled were WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches, including 3-packs. Photo courtesy of the FDA
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it has confirmed that lead and chromium in applesauce from Ecuador manufacturer Austrofoods are from lead chromate.

The FDA said in a statement that substance has been found in the past to be illegally added to some spices to increase their weight and enhance color so that it has more monetary value.

The FDA blamed the contaminated applesauce on now-defunct Ecuadoran company Carlos Aguilera. That company processed raw cinnamon sticks from Sri Lanka.

The FDA said that its "leading hypothesis remains that this was likely an act of economically motivated adulteration."

"People who ate recalled products, especially if they had elevated blood lead levels, may have been exposed to chromium and should inform their healthcare provider so they can monitor health and provide supportive care, as needed," the FDA's statement added.

The FDA said it has limited authority over foreign suppliers like Austrofoods who don't ship their products directly to the United States.

"This is because their food undergoes further manufacturing/processing prior to export," the FDA said. "Thus, the FDA has limited ability to take direct action with Negasmart (the supplier of cinnamon to Austrofoods) or Carlos Aguilera (the processor of the cinnamon sticks)."

An analysis done by Ecuadoran officials on the unprocessed cinnamon didn't find any lead contamination, according to the FDA.

Recalled products containing the toxic applesauce were WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches.

Symptoms of short-term exposure include headache, abdominal pain/colic, vomiting and anemia. Longer term exposure could result in the following additional symptoms: irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning, constipation, difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness, tremor and or weight loss.

The contaminated products were sold by Amazon, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and other online outlets, as well as Eatwell Markets and Schnucks grocery stores.

Weis grocery stores also sold the recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches under the Weis brand.

