Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 28, 2024 / 12:55 PM

Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The experience of attending a live concert cannot be replicated by listening to recorded music at home, researchers concluded. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The experience of attending a live concert cannot be replicated by listening to recorded music at home, researchers concluded. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Live musical performances speak to the soul, stimulating the brain in ways more powerful than listening to a recorded tune does, new research finds.

"Our study showed that pleasant and unpleasant emotions performed as live music elicited much higher and more consistent activity in the amygdala [the emotional center of the brain] than recorded music," said lead researcher Sascha Fruhholz, a professor of cognitive and affective neuroscience at the University of Zurich in Switzerland.

Advertisement

"The live performance also stimulated a more active exchange of information in the whole brain, which points to strong emotional processing in the affective and cognitive parts of the brain," Fruhholz added in a university news release.

Music can have a strong effect on emotions, and prior studies have shown that listening to recorded music stimulates emotional and imaginative processes in the brain, researchers said.

Related

But it's not clear whether listening to music in a live setting -- at a music festival, rock concert, opera performance or piano bar -- triggers a different response in the brain, researchers said.

To examine this, researchers performed MRI brain scans on the amygdala of 27 people as they listened to a pianist playing live music.

Advertisement

During the performance, the pianist adapted his performance to intensify the audience's emotions, based on the MRI feedback.

The participants also listened to a recorded copy of the same music played by the same musician.

Only live music showed a strong and positive coupling between the features of the musical performance and brain activity in listeners, researchers found.

Live music also caused a strong synchronization between their emotional experience and the auditory brain system -- the part of the brain that assesses music according to its acoustic quality. Recorded music didn't have this effect.

Given all this, researchers concluded that the experience of attending a live concert cannot be replicated by listening to recorded music at home.

The new study was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"This can perhaps be traced back to the evolutionary roots of music," Fruhholz said. "People want the emotional experience of live music. We want musicians to take us on an emotional journey with their performances."

More information

Harvard Medical School has more on why music is good for the brain.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Health News // 36 minutes ago
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Folks who use marijuana have a greater risk of heart attack and stroke, with the odds rising even higher when they partake every day, a new study finds.
Pesticides, herbicides linked to higher risk of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 3 hours ago
Pesticides, herbicides linked to higher risk of Parkinson's disease
Pesticides and herbicides used in farming appear to increase people's risk of Parkinson's disease, a new, preliminary study finds.
Mindfulness, talk therapy may improve mood, sleep issues in menopause
Health News // 3 hours ago
Mindfulness, talk therapy may improve mood, sleep issues in menopause
Mindfulness meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy can help ease the mood and sleep problems associated with menopause, a new review says.
Yoga may boost brain health in women at risk for Alzheimer's
Health News // 3 hours ago
Yoga may boost brain health in women at risk for Alzheimer's
In a new study, yoga appears to have bolstered the brain health of older women who had risk factors for Alzheimer's disease.
Health and Human Services competition promotes breastfeeding initiatives
Health News // 21 hours ago
Health and Human Services competition promotes breastfeeding initiatives
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- In an effort to promote the benefits of breastfeeding for infants, the Department of Health and Human Services announced prize winners for its Reducing Disparities in Breastfeeding Innovation Challenge on Tuesday.
Company recalls eye ointment sold at Walmart, CVS over danger of infection
Health News // 21 hours ago
Company recalls eye ointment sold at Walmart, CVS over danger of infection
Eye ointment products made in India and sold in the United States at Walmart, CVS and other retailers are being recalled due to a danger of infection.
Living near fast-food outlets, bars may increase risk of heart failure
Health News // 22 hours ago
Living near fast-food outlets, bars may increase risk of heart failure
People who live close to a pub, bar or fast-food restaurant have a higher risk of heart failure, compared to those who live farther away, researchers report.
Excess fat around pancreas linked to higher risk for Alzheimer's
Health News // 22 hours ago
Excess fat around pancreas linked to higher risk for Alzheimer's
Excess fat around your pancreas could bode ill for the health of your aging brain, new research shows.
AI enables phones to detect depression from facial cues, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
AI enables phones to detect depression from facial cues, study shows
NEW YORK, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A new smartphone application uses artificial intelligence to detect depression from facial cues, opening the door to real-time digital mental health support, a new research paper reports.
Early treatment of Crohn's may improve outcomes
Health News // 1 day ago
Early treatment of Crohn's may improve outcomes
In a finding that suggests sooner is better than later, a new trial shows that giving advanced treatment early to Crohn's patients can dramatically improve their gut health.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Decriminalization of 'magic mushrooms' leads to more emergency calls by youth
Decriminalization of 'magic mushrooms' leads to more emergency calls by youth
Women in healthcare report higher rates of burnout than men
Women in healthcare report higher rates of burnout than men
AI enables phones to detect depression from facial cues, study shows
AI enables phones to detect depression from facial cues, study shows
Company recalls eye ointment sold at Walmart, CVS over danger of infection
Company recalls eye ointment sold at Walmart, CVS over danger of infection
Living near fast-food outlets, bars may increase risk of heart failure
Living near fast-food outlets, bars may increase risk of heart failure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement