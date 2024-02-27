Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 27, 2024 / 3:07 PM

Living near fast-food outlets, bars may increase risk of heart failure

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Folks who lived within a 15-minute walk of 11 or more eateries had a 16% greater risk of heart failure than those with no such restaurants or bars near their homes, a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Folks who lived within a 15-minute walk of 11 or more eateries had a 16% greater risk of heart failure than those with no such restaurants or bars near their homes, a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Living close to a pub, bar or fast-food restaurant doesn't do your heart any favors, a new study finds.

Folks who live in close proximity to such establishments have a higher risk of heart failure, compared to those who live farther away, researchers report in Tuesday's issue of the journal Circulation: Heart Failure.

Advertisement

These findings weren't a complete surprise, said senior researcher Dr. Lu Qi, a professor of epidemiology at Tulane University in New Orleans.

"Previous studies have suggested that exposure to ready-to-eat food environments is associated with risks of other disorders, such as type 2 diabetes and obesity, which may also increase the risk of heart failure," Qi noted in a journal news release.

Related

For the study, researchers analyzed data from the U.K. Biobank, a database containing health information for more than 500,000 adults in the United Kingdom.

The team measured study participants' exposure to three different types of food environments -- pubs or bars, restaurants or cafeterias, and fast-food joints.

Advertisement

These kinds of ready-to-eat establishments typically provide unhealthy foods and drinks, Qi said.

The researchers specifically looked at whether people lived within a 15-minute walk of these eateries, as well as the number of such places located within such an easy walking distance.

The study tracked nearly 13,000 heart failure cases during a 12-year follow-up period, and found that close proximity to a high number of eateries was associated with an increased risk of heart failure.

Specifically, folks who lived within a 15-minute walk of 11 or more eateries had a 16% greater risk of heart failure than those with no such restaurants or bars near their homes.

Those in high-density areas of pubs and bars had a 14% increased risk of heart failure, while those in high-density fast-food areas had a 12% higher risk.

Participants who lived closest to pubs and bars, within about a third of a mile, had a 13% increased risk of heart failure, and those living closest to fast-food outlets had a 10% higher risk.

Heart failure risk was higher among people without a college degree and adults in urban areas without access to exercise facilities like gyms, results show.

These finding suggest that improving access to healthier food and exercise facilities in urban areas could reduce the increased risk of heart failure linked to quick-meal options.

Advertisement

Future research should focus specifically on how proximity to eateries affects the heart health of ethnic and minority groups, an editorial accompanying the study said.

"Given the clear association between Black race and high incidence of heart failure as compared to white patients, as well as associations with worse heart failure outcomes, attention to food environment in this high-risk population is of the utmost importance," wrote editorialists Dr. Elissa Driggan and Dr. Ersilia DeFilippis, both of Columbia University Medical Center in New York City.

"It has already been demonstrated that compared to predominantly white neighborhoods, there are significantly fewer supermarkets in predominantly Black neighborhoods, which are likely to be inversely associated with ready-to-eat food environments," added the editorialists.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on fast food and health.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Company recalls eye ointment sold at Walmart, CVS over danger of infection
Health News // 29 minutes ago
Company recalls eye ointment sold at Walmart, CVS over danger of infection
Eye ointment products made in India and sold in the United States at Walmart, CVS and other retailers are being recalled due to a danger of infection.
Excess fat around pancreas linked to higher risk for Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 hour ago
Excess fat around pancreas linked to higher risk for Alzheimer's
Excess fat around your pancreas could bode ill for the health of your aging brain, new research shows.
AI enables phones to detect depression from facial cues, study shows
Health News // 5 hours ago
AI enables phones to detect depression from facial cues, study shows
NEW YORK, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A new smartphone application uses artificial intelligence to detect depression from facial cues, opening the door to real-time digital mental health support, a new research paper reports.
Early treatment of Crohn's may improve outcomes
Health News // 13 hours ago
Early treatment of Crohn's may improve outcomes
In a finding that suggests sooner is better than later, a new trial shows that giving advanced treatment early to Crohn's patients can dramatically improve their gut health.
Earbuds, headphones linked to hearing damage among kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Earbuds, headphones linked to hearing damage among kids
Many younger children could be permanently damaging their hearing by blasting loud music on their earbuds and headphones, a new report finds.
Decriminalization of 'magic mushrooms' leads to more emergency calls by youth
Health News // 1 day ago
Decriminalization of 'magic mushrooms' leads to more emergency calls by youth
U.S. poison center calls related to psilocybin "magic mushrooms" among youth skyrocketed after U.S. cities and states began decriminalizing the hallucinogen, a new study shows.
Women in healthcare report higher rates of burnout than men
Health News // 1 day ago
Women in healthcare report higher rates of burnout than men
Women working in healthcare endure significantly more stress and burnout compared to their male co-workers, a new review concludes.
Junk food, alcohol, obesity increase risk of colon cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Junk food, alcohol, obesity increase risk of colon cancer
Junk food increases people's risk of colon cancer, as well as alcohol, lack of exercise and obesity.
Regular exercise may help keep off weight lost with Ozempic, Wegovy
Health News // 1 day ago
Regular exercise may help keep off weight lost with Ozempic, Wegovy
Regular exercise could be the key to quitting weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound without regaining weight, a new Danish study says.
Asthma drug limits serious reactions to allergy-triggering foods, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Asthma drug limits serious reactions to allergy-triggering foods, study says
NEW YORK, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A drug approved to treat allergic asthma and chronic hives can limit children's dangerous allergic responses to small amounts of allergy-triggering foods, a new study reveals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Decriminalization of 'magic mushrooms' leads to more emergency calls by youth
Decriminalization of 'magic mushrooms' leads to more emergency calls by youth
Asthma drug limits serious reactions to allergy-triggering foods, study says
Asthma drug limits serious reactions to allergy-triggering foods, study says
Women in healthcare report higher rates of burnout than men
Women in healthcare report higher rates of burnout than men
Study: Dietary supplements fail versus prescription drugs with same active ingredient
Study: Dietary supplements fail versus prescription drugs with same active ingredient
Workplace injuries rise after states legalize recreational marijuana
Workplace injuries rise after states legalize recreational marijuana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement