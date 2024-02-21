Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 21, 2024 / 12:28 PM

Healthy lifestyle may reduce risk of irritable bowel syndrome

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Not smoking, vigorous exercise and getting enough sleep in particular were strongly associated with keeping IBS at bay, researchers noted. Photo by derneuemann/Pixabay
Not smoking, vigorous exercise and getting enough sleep in particular were strongly associated with keeping IBS at bay, researchers noted. Photo by derneuemann/Pixabay

Folks who follow a healthy lifestyle are less likely to wind up with a case of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a new study claims.

The more healthy behaviors in which a person regularly engaged, the lower their risk of IBS, researchers reported Tuesday in the journal Gut.

Advertisement

Not smoking, vigorous exercise and getting enough sleep in particular were strongly associated with keeping IBS at bay, they noted.

"Although lifestyle modification is recommended as a means of managing IBS symptoms, its potential role in preventing the onset of the condition has not been given due attention," noted the research team led by Vincent Chi-ho Chung, an associate proessor with the Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Related

IBS is characterized by abdominal pain, bloating and abnormal bowel movements, researchers said in background notes. It is thought to affect up to 1 in every 10 people around the world.

For the study, researchers focused on five healthy behaviors: never smoking, getting at least 7 hours of sleep each night, a high level of vigorous exercise every week, a high-quality balanced diet and moderate alcohol intake.

Advertisement

They tracked more than 64,000 people living in the United Kingdom to see if these behaviors in any way influenced IBS risk.

They found that people who adopted one of those behaviors had a 21% lower risk, while two were associated with a 36% lower risk, and three to five with a 42% lower risk.

Three behaviors on their own were also associated with lower IBS risk: never smoking (14% lower), high levels of vigorous exercise (17% lower) and good sleep (27% lower).

These associations held even after accounting for other factors that could potentially influence development of IBS, the researchers said.

No one's sure what causes IBS, and this study wasn't designed to discover that, the researchers noted.

"Our findings underscore the value of lifestyle modification in the primary prevention of IBS and suggest that healthy lifestyle choices could significantly attenuate the effects of [causative] factors on the incidence of IBS," the researchers concluded in a journal news release.

More information

Johns Hopkins Medicine has more about IBS.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Menthol bans linked to lower smoking rates, study shows
Health News // 31 minutes ago
Menthol bans linked to lower smoking rates, study shows
A ban on menthol cigarettes would likely lead to a meaningful reduction in smoking rates, a new review argues.
Plant-based diet may prevent obstructive sleep apnea
Health News // 53 minutes ago
Plant-based diet may prevent obstructive sleep apnea
A person's diet can influence their risk of obstructive sleep apnea, a new study says.
Annual mammograms starting at age 40 show biggest drop in death rates
Health News // 2 hours ago
Annual mammograms starting at age 40 show biggest drop in death rates
Researchers hope a new study will end the debate over the best age to start breast cancer screening and how often to do it.
Numerous products can help treat vaginal dryness around menopause
Health News // 3 hours ago
Numerous products can help treat vaginal dryness around menopause
Postmenopausal or peri-menopausal women are often hampered by vaginal dryness, which can put the brakes on a healthy sex life. It doesn't have to stay that way, experts advised.
Various surgeries may help stress urinary incontinence
Health News // 4 hours ago
Various surgeries may help stress urinary incontinence
If you're female and you lose bladder control upon exertion -- sneezing, coughing, laughing, lifting something heavy -- you may have stress urinary incontinence. Surgery may help.
White Americans more likely to get opioid addiction drug
Health News // 1 day ago
White Americans more likely to get opioid addiction drug
Americans addicted to opioids who need the anti-addiction med buprenorphine are far more likely to find it if they live in a predominantly White neighborhood, new research finds.
Experts raising awareness of anorexia in boys and men
Health News // 1 day ago
Experts raising awareness of anorexia in boys and men
Anorexia isn't solely a disease that strikes women and girls, Canadian experts say, so they want to raise awareness that the illness can also be serious for boys and men.
Genetic tests could evaluate risk for 10 common illnesses
Health News // 1 day ago
Genetic tests could evaluate risk for 10 common illnesses
Accurate genetic tests for 10 common diseases are nearly ready for everyday use in doctor's offices, a new study says.
Study finds link between too much niacin intake and heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds link between too much niacin intake and heart disease
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A major new study shows excessive amounts of the common B vitamin niacin can lead to increased risk for cardiovascular disease, researchers announced Monday.
Women may realize health benefits of regular exercise more than men, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Women may realize health benefits of regular exercise more than men, study says
NEW YORK, Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Women who exercise regularly have a much lower risk of premature death or a fatal cardiovascular event than men who work out the same length of time, a new study indicates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds link between too much niacin intake and heart disease
Study finds link between too much niacin intake and heart disease
Experts raising awareness of anorexia in boys and men
Experts raising awareness of anorexia in boys and men
White Americans more likely to get opioid addiction drug
White Americans more likely to get opioid addiction drug
Genetic tests could evaluate risk for 10 common illnesses
Genetic tests could evaluate risk for 10 common illnesses
Women may realize health benefits of regular exercise more than men, study says
Women may realize health benefits of regular exercise more than men, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement