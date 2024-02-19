Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 19, 2024 / 11:56 AM

Pet-friendly health, lodging services could benefit homeless people

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
Joint people-pet clinics, free veterinary clinics and pet-friendly lodging are common ways homeless people and their four-legged companions can get help, a recent study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Joint people-pet clinics, free veterinary clinics and pet-friendly lodging are common ways homeless people and their four-legged companions can get help, a recent study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

One in 10 homeless people has a pet, and one-stop health clinics where both can get healthcare would benefit both, a new study suggests.

The study, published Monday in the journal Human-Animal Interactions, found that joint people-pet clinics, free veterinary clinics and pet-friendly lodging are common ways homeless people and their four-legged companions can get help.

Advertisement

The findings amplify an earlier study that focused on 44 homeless pet owners in Seattle. It found that 61% were interested in healthcare for their pets, compared to 43% for themselves.

But nearly 9 in 10 indicated they would attend a joint veterinary/human health clinic.

Related

"Research has shown that companion animals are a source of friendship and physical safety, and homeless persons with pets report significantly lower rates of depression and loneliness compared to non-pet owners," said lead study author Dr. Michelle Kurkowski, chief veterinary medical officer at the U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Convenience is a must, however.

"Our review reveals that this group is less likely to utilize needing assistance, such as healthcare or career services, potentially due to difficulty using public transportation or lack of safe places to leave pets," she added. She conducted the research while at University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health (UTHealth).

Advertisement

The study aimed to better understand the needs and challenges facing homeless people and their pets, to promote helpful interventions.

"The ultimate goal of this assessment was to summarize key intervention strategies for pet owners experiencing homelessness and to help direct future funding, research and outreach efforts among this unique population," said study co-author Andrew Springer, an associate professor of health promotion and behavioral science at UTHealth.

More information

The State of Pet Homeless Project has more on the homeless and pets.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Effects of spring allergies are wide-ranging
Health News // 2 hours ago
Effects of spring allergies are wide-ranging
Allergies affect many different and interconnected systems within a person's body, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.
Mifepristone abortion pills can be safely delivered with telehealth
Health News // 3 days ago
Mifepristone abortion pills can be safely delivered with telehealth
Medication abortion can be delivered safely and effectively using telemedicine, a large, new study concludes.
Support from grandparents may reduce moms' use of antidepressants
Health News // 3 days ago
Support from grandparents may reduce moms' use of antidepressants
When grandparents can lend a hand with little ones, moms are less likely to battle depression.
Most American likely have been exposed to pesticide chlormequat
Health News // 3 days ago
Most American likely have been exposed to pesticide chlormequat
A little-known pesticide is likely present in the bodies of most U.S. residents, raising concerns of potential reproductive and developmental problems, researchers report.
Experimental drug shows promise in treating cancer linked to asbestos
Health News // 3 days ago
Experimental drug shows promise in treating cancer linked to asbestos
An experimental drug called ADI-PEG20 increased average survival of mesothelioma patients by 1.6 months, and quadrupled the three-year survival rate, when combined with traditional chemotherapy, trial results show.
Rheumatoid arthritis drug abatacept may also prevent the disease
Health News // 4 days ago
Rheumatoid arthritis drug abatacept may also prevent the disease
Abatacept eases symptoms and prevents joint damage in rheumatoid arthritis patients by dampening the immune system, researchers said.
School uniforms may discourage children from active play
Health News // 4 days ago
School uniforms may discourage children from active play
Schools that want little girls to get plenty of exercise might want to rethink their dress code.
Nearly half of U.S. healthcare workers have seen racism against patients
Health News // 4 days ago
Nearly half of U.S. healthcare workers have seen racism against patients
Nearly half of healthcare workers nationwide say they've seen discrimination against patients while on the job, a new report reveals.
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Health News // 4 days ago
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A review of studies of the most effective depression therapies has confirmed the apparent efficacy of exercise of almost any kind, with or without counseling and medication, but that more vigorous activity is best.
Experiencing childhood bullying triples risk of mental health issues later
Health News // 4 days ago
Experiencing childhood bullying triples risk of mental health issues later
When bullies destroy a young victim's trust, mental health problems are likely to follow them into adulthood, a new study warns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Support from grandparents may reduce moms' use of antidepressants
Support from grandparents may reduce moms' use of antidepressants
Mifepristone abortion pills can be safely delivered with telehealth
Mifepristone abortion pills can be safely delivered with telehealth
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Study: Acupuncture could reduce stroke risk in people with rheumatoid arthritis
Study: Acupuncture could reduce stroke risk in people with rheumatoid arthritis
Most American likely have been exposed to pesticide chlormequat
Most American likely have been exposed to pesticide chlormequat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement