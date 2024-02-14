Trending
Health News
Feb. 14, 2024 / 11:45 AM

Aromatherapy may help people recover from depression

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Results show that memory recall was stronger in depressed individuals who received odor cues as opposed to word cues. Photo by Petr Kratochvil/Public Domain Pictures
Aromatherapy might be able to help people recover from depression by helping them more clearly recall specific, often positive, memories, a new study shows.

Scents are more effective than words at cueing up the memory of a specific event, researchers report Feb. 13 in the journal JAMA Network Open.

That could help depressed individuals shake negative thought cycles and rewire their thinking patterns, researchers said.

"If we improve memory, we can improve problem-solving, emotion regulation and other functional problems that depressed individuals often experience," said senior researcher Kymberly Young, an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

For the study, researchers asked 32 adults with major depressive disorder to recall a specific memory, no matter good or bad, as they breathed in glass vials containing potent familiar scents.

The scents ranged from oranges to ground coffee to shoe polish to the distinct eucalyptus sharpness of Vicks VapoRub.

Prior studies have found that people with major depression are less capable of drawing on specific memories from their lives, researchers said.

This might contribute to depression because patients will repeat self-denigrating thoughts like "I am a failure" or "I fight with my friends a lot." They are unable to remember events that might demonstrate otherwise, researchers said.

Young, a neuroscience researcher, thought that the brain region known as the amygdala might be used to help break that cycle.

The amygdala controls the "fight or flight" response and helps direct attention and focus to specific events, researchers said.

Early in her career, Young realized that engaging the amygdala also helps with memory recall.

Evidence has shown that odors trigger memories that feel vivid and real because they directly engage the amygdala, researchers said.

"It was surprising to me that nobody thought to look at memory recall in depressed individuals using odor cues before," Young said in a university news release.

Results show that memory recall was stronger in depressed individuals who received odor cues as opposed to word cues.

For example, they were more likely to recall specific events, like going to a coffee shop Friday, than general memories of having gone to a coffee shop before.

The memories spurred by odors also were significantly more vivid, immersive and real, the study found.

Participants also were more likely to remember positive events, even though they were given no direction regarding what to remember, researchers added.

The researchers next plan to use a brain scanner to prove that scents are indeed engaging the amygdala, and doing so better than word cues.

More information

The Society for Neuroscience has more about scent and the brain.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Experiencing childhood bullying triples risk of mental health issues later
Health News // 2 hours ago
Experiencing childhood bullying triples risk of mental health issues later
When bullies destroy a young victim's trust, mental health problems are likely to follow them into adulthood, a new study warns.
CDC weighs new guidance to loosen COVID-19 isolation
Health News // 4 hours ago
CDC weighs new guidance to loosen COVID-19 isolation
New, proposed guidance being weighed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans who test positive for COVID-19 no longer need to routinely stay home for five days.
Regular exercise may ward off COVID-19 infection, hospitalization
Health News // 4 hours ago
Regular exercise may ward off COVID-19 infection, hospitalization
Folks who get regular exercise are less likely to become infected with COVID-19 or develop a severe case requiring a hospital stay, a new study finds.
Premature birth not linked to autism, study shows
Health News // 4 hours ago
Premature birth not linked to autism, study shows
There is no significant link between premature birth and autism, new research out of Israel suggests.
Use of salt substitutes linked to lower risk of high blood pressure
Health News // 12 hours ago
Use of salt substitutes linked to lower risk of high blood pressure
Replacing regular salt with a salt substitute can reduce high blood pressure in older adults, a new study has found.
New project seeks to guide AI use in treating neurodegenerative illnesses
Health News // 20 hours ago
New project seeks to guide AI use in treating neurodegenerative illnesses
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A new non-profit collaborative seeks to accelerate and safely manage the use of artificial intelligence in the fight against neurodegenerative illnesses, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
Study: Acupuncture could reduce stroke risk in people with rheumatoid arthritis
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Acupuncture could reduce stroke risk in people with rheumatoid arthritis
NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- People with rheumatoid arthritis have an increased risk of stroke, but a new study indicates that acupuncture could reduce that risk.
Biosensor can detect breast cancer in saliva
Health News // 23 hours ago
Biosensor can detect breast cancer in saliva
A new hand-held biosensor can detect breast cancer biomarkers from a tiny sample of saliva, researchers report Tuesday in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B.
Rate of long COVID may be lower in pregnant people, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Rate of long COVID may be lower in pregnant people, study suggests
A little more than 9% of pregnant women developed long COVID six or more months after their initial infection, according to a new study.
Excess zinc in inner ear linked to noise-related hearing loss
Health News // 1 day ago
Excess zinc in inner ear linked to noise-related hearing loss
Noise-related hearing loss stems from cellular damage associated with an excess of free-floating zinc in the inner ear, researchers say.
