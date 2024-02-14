Trending
Health News
Feb. 14, 2024 / 12:57 PM

Experiencing childhood bullying triples risk of mental health issues later

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
Researchers found that kids who were bullied at age 11 and then became distrustful by age 14 were roughly 3.5 times more likely to have mental health problems by age 17 than those who were more trusting. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
When bullies destroy a young victim's trust, mental health problems are likely to follow them into adulthood, a new study warns.

"There are few public health topics more important than youth mental health right now," said senior study author George Slavich, director of UCLA Health's Laboratory for Stress Assessment and Research, who called for investments in further research to identify risk factors and develop programs to improve lifelong health and resilience.

Working with the University of Glasgow, his team looked at data from 10,000 children in the U.K. who were followed for nearly 20 years.

Researchers found that kids who were bullied at age 11 and then became distrustful by age 14 were roughly 3.5 times more likely to have mental health problems by age 17 than those who were more trusting.

The findings were published Tuesday in the journal Nature Mental Health.

Researchers believe the study is the first to probe the link between peer bullying, interpersonal distrust and development of mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, hyperactivity and anger.

Slavich said the findings could help schools and other institutions develop programs to address mental health impacts of bullying.

The mental health of young people is a growing public concern.

In a sample of U.S. high school students, 44.2% said they had been depressed for at least two weeks in 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ten percent said they had tried to take their own life.

While other research has linked bullying to mental and behavioral issues among youth, this is believed to be the first to confirm how bullying leads to distrust and, in turn, mental problems in late adolescence.

"What these data suggest is that we really need school-based programs that help foster a sense of interpersonal trust at the level of classroom and school," Slavich said in a UCLA news release. "One way to do that would be to develop evidence-based programs that are especially focused on the transition to high school and college, and that frame school as an opportunity to develop close, long-lasting relationships."

More information

Stopbullying.gov has tips for dealing with bullies.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Aromatherapy may help people recover from depression
Health News // 3 hours ago
Aromatherapy may help people recover from depression
Aromatherapy might be able to help people recover from depression by helping them more clearly recall specific, often positive, memories, a new study shows.
CDC weighs new guidance to loosen COVID-19 isolation
Health News // 4 hours ago
CDC weighs new guidance to loosen COVID-19 isolation
New, proposed guidance being weighed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans who test positive for COVID-19 no longer need to routinely stay home for five days.
Regular exercise may ward off COVID-19 infection, hospitalization
Health News // 4 hours ago
Regular exercise may ward off COVID-19 infection, hospitalization
Folks who get regular exercise are less likely to become infected with COVID-19 or develop a severe case requiring a hospital stay, a new study finds.
Premature birth not linked to autism, study shows
Health News // 5 hours ago
Premature birth not linked to autism, study shows
There is no significant link between premature birth and autism, new research out of Israel suggests.
Use of salt substitutes linked to lower risk of high blood pressure
Health News // 12 hours ago
Use of salt substitutes linked to lower risk of high blood pressure
Replacing regular salt with a salt substitute can reduce high blood pressure in older adults, a new study has found.
New project seeks to guide AI use in treating neurodegenerative illnesses
Health News // 20 hours ago
New project seeks to guide AI use in treating neurodegenerative illnesses
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A new non-profit collaborative seeks to accelerate and safely manage the use of artificial intelligence in the fight against neurodegenerative illnesses, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
Study: Acupuncture could reduce stroke risk in people with rheumatoid arthritis
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Acupuncture could reduce stroke risk in people with rheumatoid arthritis
NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- People with rheumatoid arthritis have an increased risk of stroke, but a new study indicates that acupuncture could reduce that risk.
Biosensor can detect breast cancer in saliva
Health News // 23 hours ago
Biosensor can detect breast cancer in saliva
A new hand-held biosensor can detect breast cancer biomarkers from a tiny sample of saliva, researchers report Tuesday in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B.
Rate of long COVID may be lower in pregnant people, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Rate of long COVID may be lower in pregnant people, study suggests
A little more than 9% of pregnant women developed long COVID six or more months after their initial infection, according to a new study.
Excess zinc in inner ear linked to noise-related hearing loss
Health News // 1 day ago
Excess zinc in inner ear linked to noise-related hearing loss
Noise-related hearing loss stems from cellular damage associated with an excess of free-floating zinc in the inner ear, researchers say.
